BBQ Express & Crepes Express 517 Northtown Drive Northeast

No reviews yet

517 Northtown Drive Northeast

Blaine, MN 55434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Crepes Express

Crepes

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe with options of fruits, ice cream and toppings.

Sweet Milk Lechera Crepe

Sweet Milk Lechera Crepe

Sweet milk crepe. Choose fruit and toppings. Crepa de Lechera. Escoje frutas y helado.

Strawberry Glaze Crepe

Strawberry Glaze Crepe

Maple Syrup Crepe

Maple Syrup Crepe. Choose Fruit, ice cream flavor & toppings.

Cream Cheese & Strawberry Crepe

Cream Cheese & Strawberry Crepe

$10.99

Cream Cheese & Strawberry Crepe. Choose Syrup type

Strawberry Jam Crepes

Strawberry Jam Crepes

$10.99
Chocolate Fudge Crepe

Chocolate Fudge Crepe

Chocolate Crepe with choice of Fruit, ice cream and topppigs.

Caramel Crepe

Caramel Crepe

Caramel Crepe with choice of Fruit, ice cream & toppings

Platain Crepe

$10.99
Ferrero Rocher Crepe

Ferrero Rocher Crepe

$10.99

Ferrero Rocher Crepe. Filled with peanut and Nutella. Topped with Nutella,

Strawberry Syrup Crepe

Strawberry Syrup crepe with choice of fruit, ice cream & toppings.

Waffles

Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$9.99+

Nutella Waffle. You could add fruit, ice cream and topping

Strawberry Glaze Waffle

Strawberry Glaze waffle with options of fruit, ice cream and toppings.

Sweet Milk / Lechera Waffle

Sweet Milk / Lechera Waffle

Maple Syrup Waffles

Maple Syrup Waffles

Chocolate Waffle

Chocolate Waffle

Maple Syrup & Chocolate

Maple Syrup & Chocolate

Cut Waffle topped with Maple Syrup & Chocolate and choice of fruits and ice cream

BBQ Express Menu

BBQ Pork ribs basket

BBQ Pork ribs basket

$13.99

Pork Ribs are season and cook on the oven. Topped on sautéed bbq sauce and tossed on the grilled for finishing cooking and great tasted. Basket: BBQ ribs, French fries, & Corn.

Marinated Carne Asada

Marinated Carne Asada

$15.99

Marinated Steak topped with onions and fried jalapeño. Served with rice, beans and salad Pico de Gallo. Add fro additional price: Guacamole $2.5 - Sour Cream $.99 -

Grilled Chicken on a stick (Skewers)

Grilled Chicken on a stick (Skewers)

$13.99

Marinated grilled Chicken on a stick. Served with choice of side. 5 Different Flavors.

BBQ Chicken Skewer

BBQ Chicken Skewer

$13.99

Season BBQ chicken and grilled on a stick. served with rice.

Corn on the cob / Elote

Corn on the cob / Elote

$4.75

1 corn plain or prepared with Mayonnaise, cheese & Tajin

Side French Fries

$4.99

Michelada

$4.99Out of stock

Mix drink for you beer. Mix with your favorite beer at home or at the bar. beer sold SEPARATED. beer are not sold here. These is only a mix drink (non ALCOHOLIC drink mix)

Sides

Sides For BBQ Express.

Fruit

Fruit Mix Cup

Fruit Mix Cup

$5.25+

Watermelon, Pineapple, & cantaloupe.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.25+
Fresas en Crema / Strawberry in Creams

Fresas en Crema / Strawberry in Creams

$6.00+
Mango Preparado

Mango Preparado

$7.25
Pina Loca

Pina Loca

$13.99

Drinks Menu

Fresh Juice Waters 24oz

Fresh Juice Waters 24oz

$4.50

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Jarritos Soda

$3.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream cone

Ice Cream cone

$4.00
Waffle Cone Ice Cream

Waffle Cone Ice Cream

$4.50
Sundae

Sundae

$5.99

Ice Cream Cup

$4.99+

Banana Split

$8.99
Churros Split

Churros Split

$8.99

Paletas / Popsicles

Mangonada Paleta

Mangonada Paleta

$3.25

Fresa Paleta / Strawberry Popsicle

$3.99

Sandia Paleta / Watermelon Popsicle

$3.99

Specialties Drinks

Frappe Coffe

Frappe Coffe

$7.50

Liquido de Platano / Banana Milkshake

$6.99+

Liquid de Fresa / Strawberry Milkshake

$6.99+

Liquado de Chocolate / Chocolate Milkshake

$6.99+

Chamoyadas / Mexican Sorbet Ice shaved

Mangonada

Mangonada

Chamoyada

$5.50+
Mango Loco Raspado

Mango Loco Raspado

$9.99+
Raspados / Ice Shaved

Raspados / Ice Shaved

$4.99+

Snacks

Churros Bites

Churros Bites

$5.99

Chicharrones Preparados

$6.99
Chicharones

Chicharones

$4.99
Esquites / Corn in cup

Esquites / Corn in cup

$4.99+

Mayonaise, cheese, & Tajin.

Esquites Locos / Crazy Corn Cup

$7.99+

Corn, mayo, cheese, and hot Cheetos crumbs.

Elote / Corn in the Cob

Elote / Corn in the Cob

$4.50

Corn in the cob. Mayo, cheese, tajin.

Elote Asados / Roasted Corn

$3.99Out of stock
Elotes Asados / Roasted Corn Prepared

Elotes Asados / Roasted Corn Prepared

$4.50

Corn with Mayo, cheese, tajin

Chips Locos

Chips Locos

$6.00

Choice of Dorilocos, Tostilocos. topped with Cucumbers, Cueridos, salsa Valentina, lime juice, chamoy, tajin, Peanuts.

Cheetos con queso

Cheetos con queso

$4.99

Doridos con Queso

$4.99Out of stock

Nachos Con Queso

$6.99

Dipped Fruit

Strawberry Dipped in Chocolate

$6.00+Out of stock

Loco Cups / Crazy Vasos

Loco Cup / Crazy Vasos

$7.99+

Cakes / Pasteles

Cakes / Pasteles

Cakes / Pasteles

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

517 Northtown Drive Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Directions

