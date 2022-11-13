A map showing the location of BBQ Highlife 3715 Madison RoadView gallery

BBQ Highlife 3715 Madison Road

No reviews yet

3715 Madison Road

Cincinnati, OH 45209

Sandwich

Brisket

Brisket

$10.00
Brisket melt

Brisket melt

$12.00

Pastrami

$12.00
Pulled pork

Pulled pork

$8.00

Turkey

$8.00
Big Red Smokey

Big Red Smokey

$10.00
Jalepeno popper

Jalepeno popper

$10.00
Chicken salad

Chicken salad

$10.00

NO BUN

Rib Tips

$10.00

Lettice × Tomato

Add Cheese

$1.00

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

Half Rack Ribs

$18.00

Bacon Burnt Ends

$10.00

Loaded Smoked Dogs

$8.00

No Slaw

No Saurkraut

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cajun shrimp 1/2 lb

$12.00

Cajun shrimp 1 lb

$20.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Side Chicken Salad

$3.50

Pulled pork waffle Fries

$10.00

Brisket Waffle Fries

$12.00

Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mt dew

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Water

$2.00

SANDWICH

PULLED PORK

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

