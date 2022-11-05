Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBQ Masters - Stockbridge

No reviews yet

72 Highway 138 West

Stockbridge, GA 30281

RIB PLATES

ALL DINNERS COME WITH TWO SIDE, GARLICKY TOAST OR CONBREAD.
Half Slab Ribs

$17.99

6 Juicy Award-Winning Rib Bones This Item Comes with NO Bread.

One Man Get Down

$20.99

6 Juicy Award-Winning Rib Bones, Which Includes Two Southern Side Choices

Full Slab of Ribs

$32.99

Twelve Juicy Award-Winning Rib Bones (No Bread)

Full Slab Dinner

Full Slab Dinner

$37.99

RIB TIPS

Ribs Tips Only

$17.99
Rib Tip Dinner

$19.99

BRISKET OR PORK

All meats are sliced by hand & basted with your choice of sauce. We recommend one-third pound of meat per person.
1/2 LB Beef Brisket

$13.99

All meats are sliced by hand & basted with your choice of sauce. We recommend one-third pound of beef per person.

1 LB Beef Brisket

$22.99

All meats are sliced by hand & basted with your choice of sauce. We recommend one-third pound of beef per person.

1/2 LB Chopped Pork (Only)

$11.99

All pork is chopped by hand & basted with award Winning sauce. We recommend a minimum of one-third pound of pork per person. This item is suggested for one person, not enough to share

Chopped Pork 1 LB

$19.99
Meat Pack Pork Dinner

$27.99

1 Lb OF Chopped Pork includes two Pints of Southern Sides and 4 Garlicky Toast. Add another Pound if you are trying to feed More than 3

Meat Pack Brisket Dinner

$32.99

1 Lb of Sliced Brisket includes two Pints of Southern Sides and 4 Garlicky Toast. Add another Pound if you are trying to feed More than 3.

2 Pounds Of Brisket

$39.99

Double Trouble - Two Pounds of Delicious tender brisket for you to Enjoy.

Sausage

YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES AND GARLICKY TOAST OR CORN BREAD

Jumbo Sausage Only

$10.99
Jumbo Sausage Dinner

$12.99

Jumbo All Beef Smoked Sausage - Sausage is perfect for the toppings of peppers and Onions

Brisket Sausage Dog Only

$14.99

Updated Picture Coming - This item has chopped brisket inside the all-beef sausage, topped with peppers and onions. This is the only way this item can come.No Exceptions.

Brisket Sausage Dog Dinner

$16.99

CHICKEN

1/2 Chicken Only

$14.99

Half Chicken only consists of 4 pieces of Chicken - 1 Leg, 1 Thigh, 1 Breast, and 1 Wing. No Exceptions.

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Half Chicken Dinner, Comes with Two Southern Sides - with four pieces Of Chicken Designed for one person. You will get 1 Leg, 1 Thigh, 1 Wing, and 1 Breast.

Whole Chicken Only

$18.99

Whole Chicken Only, You will get 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings, and 2 Breasts. If you want Sides, please order the Whole Chicken Dinner.

Whole Chicken Dinner

$25.99

Whole Chicken Dinner, Comes with Two Pints Of SouthernSides - with eight pieces Of Chicken Designed for one person. You will get 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings, and 2 Breasts. Meal comes with 4 Garlicky Toast or Cornbread.

SANDWICH ONLY

SIMPLY OUR AWARD WINNING BBQ ON A GOOD BREAD
Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket prepared on a garlicky toast grilled long bun - Add Peppers & onions if you desire

Brisket Sausage Dog Sandwich

$12.99

This Item has brisket inside a split all-beef Sausage including peppers and onions. This is the only way to get this Item. o Exceptions

Jumbo Sausage Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage Only Inside a toasted garlicky long Bun, add peppers and Onions if you Choose.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Chopped Pork Sandwich Only

SANDWHICH COMBO'S

ONE SIDE FRIES, POTATO SALAD, BBQ BEANS OR SLAW. WITH A JUMBO DRINK
Pulled Pork Combo

$11.99

Chopped Pork comes with one side and a Master Size Drink. Suppose you wish to have any side other than fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, or Potato Salad. Grab the dinner Pork Plate. You get more meat and any side you like.

Jumbo Sausage Combo

$9.99

Jumbo Sausage Combo comes with one side and a Master Size Drink. Suppose you wish to have any side other than fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, or Potato Salad. Grab the dinner Pork Plate. You get more meat and any side you like.

Beef Brisket Combo

$15.99

Beef Brisket Combo comes with one side and a Master Size Drink. Suppose you wish to have any side other than fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, or Potato Salad. Grab the dinner Pork Plate. You get more meat and any side you like.

Brisket Sausage Dog Combo

$14.99

Beef Brisket Sausage Dogt Combo comes with one side and a Master Size Drink. Suppose you wish to have any side other than fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, or Potato Salad. Grab the dinner Pork Plate. You get more meat and any side you like.

CHOOSE COMBO

Select Your Combo

$18.99

SHARE & SOMEONE WONT EAT! Two sides, Garlicky Toast or Cornbread

SIDE CHOICES

Regular Side

$3.99

8 oz Cup Of Southern Sides - Will feed 1 person

Pint Side

$5.99

1 Pint Equal 16 oz cup of your Favorite Item. This feeds about three people comfortably.

SMOKED WINGS

5 Whole Smoked Wings

$10.99

5 Whole Wings includes Only 1-2oz BBQ Sauce

10 Whole Smoked Wings

$23.99

10 Whole Wings includes 2-2oz BBQ Sauce

15 Whole Smoked Wings

$32.99

15 Whole Wings includes -6oz BBQ Sauce

5 (PC) Whole Smoked Wings COMBO

$12.99

Five wings One Combo Side & Fountain Drink, 1-2oz BBQ Sauce

10 (PC) Whole Smoked Wings COMBO

$23.99

10 Whole Wings One Combo Side & Fountain Drink, 2-2oz BBQ Sauce

5 Pieces Smoked Wing Dinner

$14.99

Five smoked wigs with Two Sides & Garlicky Toast

10 Pieces Smoked Wing Dinner

$25.99

10 Whole Smoked Wings, Two Sides & Garlicky Toast

BRUNSWICK STEW

Traditional BBQ side dish is loaded with beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, diced potatoes & vegetables in a full-bodied tomato stock!
8 oz Cup Brunswick Stew

$3.99

Traditional Southern Favorite - served with Garlicky Toast or Corn Bread

16 oz Pint Brunswick Stew

$6.99

Traditional Southern Favorite - served with Garlicky Toast or Corn Bread.

32 oz Quart Brunswick Stew

$12.99

Traditional Southern Favorite - served with Garlicky Toast or Corn Bread.

1 Gallon Brunswick Stew

$25.00

Traditional Southern Favorite - served with Garlicky Toast or Corn Bread.

BBQ Sauces

Formula 2:26 Good/Sweet

$7.99

Formula 2:26 Devilishly Spicy

$7.99

Carolina Gold

$7.99

Carolina Red Sauce

$7.99

Thermo Nuclear Sauce

$7.99

Family Packages

FULL SLAB DINNER

$37.99

2 Pint Size Sides 4 Garlicky Toast or Cornbread 12 Tender Award Winning Rib Bones

RIB PACK

$49.99

2 Pint Size Sides 4 Garlicky Toast or Cornbread 12 Ribs, 1 Pound of Pork or Brisket

GAME DAY STEAL

$65.99

2 Pint Size Sides 4 Garlicky Toast or Cornbread 18 Ribs Bones & A Whole Entire Chicken

GRAND CHAMPION

$96.99

4 Pint Size Sides 4 Garlicky Toast or Cornbread 12 Ribs Bones , A Whole Entire Chicken 1 Pound of Pork or Brisket (128 OUNCES)

FAMILY OF FOUR

$25.99

1 Whole Chicken Cut Up - Includes 2 Pints Of Sides, Includes Your choice of 4 Garlicky Toast,or Cornbread

FAMILY OF SIX

$32.99

1-1/12 Whole Chicken Cut Up - Includes 2 Pints of Sides, Includes Your Choice of 4 Garlicky Toast,or Cornbread

HALF HOG & HALF BIRD

$35.99

Half Chicken & 6 Rib Bones. Includes 2 Pints of Sides, Includes Your Choice of 4 Garlicky Toast,or Cornbread

Specials

Master Touch Just Meat

$49.99

1/2 Lb Pork, 1/2 lb Beef Brisket, 1/2 Slab of Ribs & 1/2 Chicken.

Master Touch with Sides and Bread

$55.99

1/2 Lb Pork, 1/2 lb Beef Brisket, 1/2 Slab of Ribs & 1/2 Chicken.With Two Pint Size Sides & Garlicky Toast or Corn Bread

Some Swine Just Meat

$25.99

RIBS, SAUSAGE & BRISKET

Some Swine with Sides and Bread

$28.99

RIBS, SAUSAGE & BRISKET,TWO SIDES, GARLICKY BREAD OR CORNBREAD

No-Swine Just Meat

$25.99

CHICKEN, SAUSAGE & BRISKET

No-Swine

$29.99

CHICKEN, SAUSAGE & BRISKET, TWO SIDES, GARLICKY TOAST OR CORNBREAD

Dessert

Red Velvet Cake

$2.99

Southern Delicious Melt in your mouth Goodness

Chocolate Cake

$2.99
Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Large Drink

Master Size Drink

$2.99

Non-Carbonated Beverages

Lemonade

$2.50
Peach Punch

$2.50
Fruit Punch

$2.50
Pink Lemonade

$2.50
Sweet Tea

$2.50

Drinks By Gallon

Fruit Punch

$2.50
Fruit Punch

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
BBQ Master world winning championship bbq. Specializing in every bbq fair ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked wings, rib tips, and southern sides.

Location

72 Highway 138 West, Stockbridge, GA 30281

