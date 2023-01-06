Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya BBQ RT

review star

No reviews yet

2027 Anchor Lane

Austin, TX 78723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Munchies

1 Pc x Tatsu-ya "RB" Slider

1 Pc x Tatsu-ya "RB" Slider

$7.00

smoked roast beef, shishito cheddar, wasabi aioli, shoestring noodles Allergies: *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

2 Pc x Tatsu-ya "RB" Slider

2 Pc x Tatsu-ya "RB" Slider

$12.00

smoked roast beef, shishito cheddar, wasabi aioli, shoestring noodles Allergies: *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

1 Pc x Chopped Brisket Slider

1 Pc x Chopped Brisket Slider

$6.00

chopped brisket, nashi BBQ Sauce, wasabi aioli, b-n-b pickles, daikon, shoestring noodles Allergies: Gluten, egg, soy, nightshade, allium, stone fruit, and Fish (Worcestershire). "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

2 Pc x Chopped Brisket Slider

2 Pc x Chopped Brisket Slider

$10.00

chopped brisket, nashi BBQ Sauce, wasabi aioli, b-n-b pickles, daikon, shoestring noodles Allergies: Gluten, egg, soy, nightshade, allium, stone fruit, and Fish (Worcestershire). "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

UFO Gyoza

UFO Gyoza

$12.00

pork & cabbage filling, smoked beef tallow ‘hane’, chili oil, pickled jalapenos Allergies: Nuts & Shellfish

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

10 yr aged cheddar, takuan, wasabi, celery Allergies: Allergies: Nuts

Shrimpy Pecans

Shrimpy Pecans

$5.50

soy candied smoked pecan, shrimp, chili spice Allergies: Nuts & Shellfish

Ramen Bowls

#18 TEXAS TORISHŌ (Shoyu Noodle Soup)

#18 TEXAS TORISHŌ (Shoyu Noodle Soup)

$18.00

brisket, smoked chicken broth, dashi, ginger, mustard greens, tomato, ajitama egg Allergy: Nuts *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#19 NIBO NIBO (Shoyu Noodle Soup)

#19 NIBO NIBO (Shoyu Noodle Soup)

$17.00

roast beef, hyper anchovy broth, avocado, lemon, ajitama egg Allergy: Nuts *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#20 TEXAS RED TSUKEMEN (Chili & Miso Dipping Noodle)

#20 TEXAS RED TSUKEMEN (Chili & Miso Dipping Noodle)

$18.00

chili-miso dipping broth, chopped brisket, tomato, menma, scallions, ajitama egg Includes FRITO PIE KAEDAMA: sour cream, cheddar, jalapeño, fritos, cumin, cilantro, white onion Allergy: Nuts *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#21 B&S TSUKEMEN (Chilled Citrus Dipping Noodle)

#21 B&S TSUKEMEN (Chilled Citrus Dipping Noodle)

$15.50

chicken, chilled chili grapefruit dipping sauce, smoked pecan, shishito, ajitama egg Allergy: Nuts *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#22 SPICY TONTON MAZEMEN (Brothless Ramen)

#22 SPICY TONTON MAZEMEN (Brothless Ramen)

$16.50

pork belly, chili oil, crispy ramen, tortillla chips, nori, cilantro, onsen poached egg Allergy: Nuts *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

Kids Broth Bowl

$10.00

smoked chicken broth, noodles

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

smoked Shoyu buttered noodles

BBQ

Brisket - 3 oz

$6.00

Side Brisket O-Toro - 3 oz

$7.00

Side Smoke Roast Beef - 3 oz

$5.50

Side Kakugiri Pork Belly - 3 oz

$6.00

Side Ginger Garlic Chicken - 3 oz

$4.50

1/2 Jalapeno Sausage

$4.00

1/2 Pork & Beef Sausage

$4.00

Dessert

Banana Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Cocktails - 21+ and Valid ID

Melo-Byrd

Melo-Byrd

$14.00

sotol, umeshu, grapefruit, Select Aperitivo, yaupon tea, plum salt, lime

Onibaba

$14.00

Suntory Toki, Mezcal Union, ginger, chamomile tea, casis

Shiro Shiro Colada

$14.00

Charade rum, nigiri sake, lime, coconut, Calico Pick a Floater for $2: Mezcal Union / Midori / Montenegro

Sake Cups - 21+ and Valid ID

Lucky Dog Box - 180ml

Lucky Dog Box - 180ml

$12.00
Snow Angel Nigori - 200ml

Snow Angel Nigori - 200ml

$14.00

Snow Angel Nigori - Unfiltered Sake - 200ml

Funaguchi "Gold" Nama Genshu Can - 200ml

Funaguchi "Gold" Nama Genshu Can - 200ml

$16.00

Beer - 21+ and Valid ID

Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Soft Drinks

House Ice Tea

$4.00
Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Bawi Sparkling - Pineapple

Bawi Sparkling - Pineapple

$6.00
Bawi Sparkling - Lime

Bawi Sparkling - Lime

$6.00
Bawi Sparkling - Passionfruit

Bawi Sparkling - Passionfruit

$6.00
Ramune - Original

Ramune - Original

$6.00
Ramune - Melon

Ramune - Melon

$6.00
Ramune - Grape

Ramune - Grape

$6.00

T-Shirts

XS - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

XS - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

Small - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

Small - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

Medium - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

Medium - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

Large - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

Large - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

2XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

2XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

XS - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

XS - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

Small - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

Small - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

Medium - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

Medium - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

Large - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

Large - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

2XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

2XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Art by Bobby Dixon

Stickers + Magnets

Ranch Ramen Sticker

Ranch Ramen Sticker

$1.00
Ranch Magnet

Ranch Magnet

$3.00
Ranch Ramen Keychain

Ranch Ramen Keychain

$5.00
Skeleton Sticker

Skeleton Sticker

$1.00
Skeleton Magnet

Skeleton Magnet

$3.00

Pins + Bowls

Ramen Bowl

Ramen Bowl

$45.00

Artwork by ESOW Size: ∅ 8.1/4" x H 3.1/2"

Ranch Style Enamel Pin

Ranch Style Enamel Pin

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2027 Anchor Lane, Austin, TX 78723

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

