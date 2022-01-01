A map showing the location of BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya BBQ RTView gallery

BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya BBQ RT

review star

No reviews yet

2027 Anchor Lane

Austin, TX 78723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sake

GLS Tatsu-Ya + Daimon

$10.00

GLS Daimon "Road to Osaka"

$11.00

GLS Kuroushi "Black Bull"

$14.00

Lucky Dog - 180ml

$12.00

Snow Angel - 180ml

$13.00

Funaguchi Gold - 200ml

$15.00

Beer

HoldOut: Nice n Clean

$6.00

Independence: Native TX

$6.00

ABW: Bloodwork Orange

$7.00

Celis: Kreik

$7.00

HoldOut: First Light

$7.00

Beerburg: Blue Corn

$7.00

Live Oak: Smoaktober

$7.00

Fairweather: Cider

$7.00

LonePint: Saison

$8.00

Bucket O Suds

$25.00

Lone Star

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Frizzante (white)

$8.00

Lambrusco (red)

$8.00

Cocktails

Onibaba

$14.00

Pecos Bill

$14.00

Shiro Shiro

$14.00

Mello-Bird

$14.00

Ojos Verde

$14.00

Carmesi Sour

$14.00

Carmesi MOCKTAIL

$12.00

Ojos MOCKTAIL

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Spirits

1oz - Clande - Bienvinido 2017

$16.00

1oz - Clande - Tavi 2018

$16.00

1oz - Flor del Desierto - Sierra

$13.00

1oz - Flor del Desierto - Desierto

$11.00

1oz - Flor del Desierto - Carnei

$18.00

1oz - Sotoleros "Mario y Cesar"

$16.00

1oz - Sotoleros "Romel"

$16.00

1oz - Sotoleros "Lalo y Mario"

$16.00

1oz - Sotoleros "Lupe"

$20.00

2oz - Clande - Bienvinido 2017

$33.00

2oz - Clande - Tavi 2018

$33.00

2oz - Flor del Desierto - Sierra

$26.00

2oz - Flor del Desierto - Desierto

$21.00

2oz - Flor del Desierto - Carnei

$35.00

2oz - Sotoleros "Mario y Cesar"

$31.00

2oz - Sotoleros "Romel"

$31.00

2oz - Sotoleros "Lalo y Mario"

$31.00

2oz - Sotoleros "Lupe"

$40.00

1oz - Del Maguey Chichicapa

$13.00

1oz - Del Maguey Minero

$19.00

1oz - Del Maguey Pechuga

$40.00

1oz - Gusto HIstorico Ramos Cucharillo

$20.00

1oz - Gusto Historico Ramos Arroqueno

$18.00

1oz - Rey Campero Espadin

$8.00

1oz - Rey Campero Madre Cuishe

$15.00

1oz - Rey Campero Jabali

$18.00

1oz - Rey Campero Mexicano

$15.00

1oz - Vago Elote

$11.00

1oz - Vago Ensemble En Barro

$19.00

1oz - Vago Tobala

$23.00

1oz. Union Mezcal

$7.50

2oz - Del Maguey Chichicapa

$26.00

2oz - Del Maguey Minero

$38.00

2oz - Del Maguey Pechuga

$84.00

2oz - Gusto HIstorico Ramos Cucharillo

$41.00

2oz - Gusto Historico Ramos Arroqueno

$37.00

2oz - Rey Campero Espadin

$16.00

2oz - Rey Campero Madre Cuishe

$30.00

2oz - Rey Campero Jabali

$37.00

2oz - Rey Campero Mexicano

$30.00

2oz - Vago Elote

$21.00

2oz - Vago Ensemble En Barro

$38.00

2oz - Vago Tobala

$46.00

El Tequileno Blanco (well)

$6.00

1oz - La Gritona Reposado

$9.00

1oz - Siete Leguas Blanco

$9.00

1oz - Siete Leguas Repo

$11.00

1oz - Siete Leguas Anejo

$14.00

1oz - Forteleza Reposado

$11.00

1oz - El Tesoro Anejo

$14.00

2oz - La Gritona Reposado

$17.00

2oz - Siete Leguas Blanco

$20.00

2oz - Siete Leguas Repo

$20.00

2oz - Siete Leguas Anejo

$24.00

2oz - Forteleza Reposado

$20.00

2oz - El Tesoro Anejo

$28.00

Even Williams Black (well)

$5.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Mars Iwai 45

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Russell's Rye 6yr

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Still Austin Bourbon

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Monopolowa Vodka (well)

$6.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

Still Austin Gin (well)

$6.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$9.00

Bounty White (well)

$6.00

Uraupan Charanda

$7.00

Paranubes Blanco

$14.00

Sol Tarasco 4yr

$19.00

Tso'ok Rum

$14.00

Cordials/Amari

Campari

$8.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

N/A

House Ice Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Rainwater

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Pineapple Bawi

$6.00Out of stock

Lime Bawi

$6.00

Passionfruit Bawi

$6.00

Original Ramune

$6.00

Peach Ramune

$6.00Out of stock

Melon Ramune

$6.00

Strawberry Ramune

$6.00Out of stock

Grape Ramune

$6.00

Dry Bowls

#20 Red Tsukemen

$17.00Out of stock

#21 B&S Tsukemen

$15.50

#22 Spicy TonTon Mazemen

$16.50

Kids Bowl Mazemen

$10.00

Extra Stuff

Frito Pie

$3.00

Extra Ajitama

$3.00

Extra Jalepeno

$1.50

Cold Munchies/Sides

Smoked Pecans

$5.50

Pimento Dip

$8.00

Bean Dip

$8.00

Side Board

$9.00

Munchie Trio

$20.00

Hot Munchies

UFO Gyoza

$12.00

(1ct.) RB Slider

$7.00

(2ct.) RB Sliders

$12.00

EXTRA SIDES

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Celery

$2.00

Extra Aioli

$1.00

Extra Chili Oil

$1.00

Dessert

Banana Ice Cream

$7.00

Tab Starter

Tab Starter

$0.01

T-Shirts

XS - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Small - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Medium - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

Large - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

2XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, Black

$30.00

XS - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Small - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Medium - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Large - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

2XL - BBQ Ranch Style Ramens T-Shirt, White

$30.00

Stickers + Magnets

Ranch Ramen Sticker

$1.00

Skeleton Sticker

$1.00

Ranch Magnet

$3.00

Skeleton Magnet

$3.00

Ranch Ramen Keychain

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2027 Anchor Lane, Austin, TX 78723

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Love Supreme Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Manor Rd. Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
Oddwood Ales
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Manor Rd. Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
Fairways Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
3851 Manor Rd. Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
Rebel Cheese
orange star4.7 • 488
2200 Aldrich Street Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Mueller
orange starNo Reviews
1801 E 51st St Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
Birdie's
orange starNo Reviews
2944 E 12th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston