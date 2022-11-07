Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBQ Fuzion

4603 West Orem Drive

Houston, TX 77045

Order Again

Fuzion SPECIALS

Sausages + 2 Sides

$13.00

Chicken + 2 Sides

$13.00

Turkey + 2 Sides

$16.00

Chicken & Sausages + 2 Sides

$15.00

Fuzion Dinner Platter

One Meat + 2 Sides

$18.00

Two Meats + 2 Sides

$21.00

Three Meats + 2 Sides

$25.00

Four Meats + 2 Sides

$30.00

Fuzion Sandwiches

Sliced Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Ribs

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey

$12.00

Sausages

$11.00

Fuzion Baked Potatoes

Fuzion Plain

$8.00

Fuzion Loaded

$14.00

Fuzion Loaded- Two Meats

$17.00

Fuzion Quesadilla

Quesa- Brisk

$14.00

Quesa- Double P’s

$12.00

Quesa- Turk

$12.00

Fuzion Taco Twist

Brisket Taco (3)

$13.00

Pulled Pork (3)

$12.00

Turkey (3)

$12.00

Sides

Charro Beans

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Rice

$3.00+

Fuzion Slab of Ribs

Slab of Ribs

$35.00

The Fuzion Bang

The Fuzion Bang

$50.00+

Our famous smoked meat platter. Small- 1/2 LB of each meat. Large- 1 LB of each meat. Meats included: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Sausages, and Chicken.

Fuzion Combos

Fuzion Combo 1

$69.50

4-6 Servings 1 LB of Brisket 1 LB of Sausages 3 Leg Quarters 2 Pint of Sides

Fuzion Combo 2

$104.75

6-8 Servings 2 1/2 LB of Brisket 1 LB of Sausages 4 Leg Quarters 2 Pint of Sides

Fuzion Combo 3

$121.75

8-10 Servings 2 1/2 LB of Brisket 1 1/2 LB of Sausages 5 Leg Quarters 2 Quarts of Sides

Fuzion Combo 4

$164.00

10-12 Servings 3 LB of Brisket 3 LB of Sausages 6 Leg Quarters 4 Quarts of Sides

Fuzion Combo 5

$195.00

14-17 Servings 4 LB of Brisket 3 LB of Sausages 7 Leg Quarters 4 Quarts of Sides

Fuzion Combo 6

$241.50

17-20 Servings 5 LB of Brisket 4 LB of Sausages 8 Leg Quarters 6 Quarts of Sides

Meats by Weight

Brisket

$27.00

Ribs

$25.00

Pulled Pork

$22.00

Sausages

$20.00

Turkey

$24.00

Chicken- Leg Quaters (3)

$14.00

Drink

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Peach Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come and enjoy our delicious smoked bbq.

4603 West Orem Drive, Houston, TX 77045

