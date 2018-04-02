Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean

BBQ Mexicana - Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Inspired by Mary Sue and Susan’s travels to Mexico, where they fell in love with delicious barbacoa and smoked meats, the menu offers a variety of bowls, salads, and burritos filled with mesquite smoked chicken, pulled pork, slow smoked brisket, and smoked tofu in addition to aguas frescas, beers and margaritas to go.

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119

