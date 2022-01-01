Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro

Jumbo Pack (serves approx. 20)

$387.00

MUST BE ORDERED ONE BUSINESS DAY IN ADVANCE. If your order is NOT placed ONE BUSINESS DAY in advance, we may not be able to complete your order. NOTE* We are closed on Mondays. Orders placed on Monday will be received on Tuesday. We estimate this pack serves approximately 20. You get: 10 lbs of meat; 8 quarts of sides; Cornbread and honey butter; BBQ sauce