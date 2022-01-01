Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro

817 Reviews

$$

6811 Laguna Park Way

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Order Again

Popular Items

Memphis Style Pork Ribs
Basket of Cornbread
Combo 2-Meat Platter

Utensils & Napkins

Yes - please include utensils & napkins

No - please do not include utensils & napkins

House-Specials

Smoked Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

12oz of our secret recipe, house-made, award-winning BBQ Sauce.

Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Pear Ace Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken (NA)

$6.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.50Out of stock

Hints of roasted agave, tartness from limes, and sweetness from cane sugar. 14.0% ABV Gluten Free

Moscow Mule

$10.50

Sweet and spicy ginger with hints of tart lime and tiny, refreshing bubbles. 13.1% ABV Gluten Free

Gin & Tonic

$10.50Out of stock

Hints of juniper, coriander and lemon peel balanced with all natural tonic and tiny refreshing bubbles. 12.0% ABV Gluten Free

Mojito

$10.50

Freshly picked mint, hint of lime, sweetness from cane sugar and tiny refreshing bubbles. 13.3% ABV Gluten Free

Beverages

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$5.00

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Meats & Sides by the Pound

Memphis Style Pork Ribs

$8.00+

Smoked BBQ Chicken

$7.00+

North Carolina Pulled Pork

$9.50+

20-Hour Texas Beef Brisket

$17.00+

Half Pan of Cornbread

$25.00

Half Pan of Salad

$25.00

Cowboy Beans

$10.00+

Nana's Slaw

$10.00+

Mac N' Cheese

$11.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$12.00+

Collard Greens

$12.00+Out of stock

Slider Bun

$0.50

To-Go BBQ Packs

Party Pack (serves approx. 5)

$105.00

We estimate this pack serves approximately 5. You get: 2.5 lbs of meat; 4 pints of sides; Cornbread and honey butter; and BBQ sauce

Big Pack (serves approx. 10)

$193.00

We estimate this pack serves approximately 10. You get: 5 lbs of meat; 4 quarts of sides; Cornbread and honey butter; and BBQ sauce.

Jumbo Pack (serves approx. 20)

$387.00

MUST BE ORDERED ONE BUSINESS DAY IN ADVANCE. If your order is NOT placed ONE BUSINESS DAY in advance, we may not be able to complete your order. NOTE* We are closed on Mondays. Orders placed on Monday will be received on Tuesday. We estimate this pack serves approximately 20. You get: 10 lbs of meat; 8 quarts of sides; Cornbread and honey butter; BBQ sauce

Starters

Sliders

$9.00

2 sliders on soft buns with pork and topped with slaw. Dairy Free

Basket of Cornbread

$7.00

Always baked fresh and served with our honey butter. Comes with 4 pieces per basket. Vegetarian.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Slow-roasted tender brussels with our secret BBQ rub. Served with saffron aioli on the side. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.

Rib Tips

$12.00

LIMITED SUPPLY. Tasty rib nubbins trimmed from our famous Memphis-style pork ribs for the real die-hard BBQ fan. Served with slaw on the side (appetizer portion). Dairy Free. Gluten Free.

Main Plates

BBQ Smoked Chicken Plate

$18.00

Our special smoking techniques ensure that your chicken is juicy and full of flavor. We serve old the most succulent parts of the chicken - the thighs. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.

North Carolina Pulled Pork

$19.00

After 12 to 18 hours in the pit, we hand pull our tender pork and toss it with authentic Eastern-style North Carolina sauce and seasonings. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.

Memphis Style Pork Ribs

$23.00

Meaty pork ribs dusted with our secret blend of spices and smoked in the pit for 7 hours. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.

20-Hour Texas Style Brisket

$28.00

Texas brisket is cooked low and slow in the pit for 20 hours making this meat tender, juicy, and delicious. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.

Combo 2-Meat Platter

$34.00

Why make a tough decision? Choose two types of meat and get two sides and cornbread. A great option for one hungry person.

Only Meat Platter

$44.00

So you want to try it all? Get only the meats: - 20-Hour Texas Beef Brisket - North Carolina Pulled Pork - Smoked Chicken Thighs - Memphis Style Pork Ribs

Mac N' Cheese with Green Salad

$14.00

A meal-sized portion of our favorite cheesy goodness plus a fresh crisp green salad with your choice of dressing.

Cajun Corner

Smoked Chicken Gumbo

$18.00Out of stock

A spicy New Orleans classic made with onions, celery, peppers, and our smoked chicken and sausage. Served over rice, with cornbread on the side.

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a seeded bun with a side of slaw and our homemade pickles. Your choice of meat. All options are Dairy Free. Pulled Pork is the ONLY sandwich available after 5 pm.

Salads

Smokehouse Salad

$12.00

Your choice of meat tossed with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and croutons tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing. You can make this Dairy Free, Gluten Free, and/or Vegetarian.

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Crisp hearts of romaine tossed with aged Parmesan cheese, croutons, and our homemade vegetarian Caesar dressing (contains raw egg). You can make it Vegetarian and/or Gluten Free.

West County Bacon & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00

Crispy smoked bacon tossed with romaine, aged blue cheese, tomatoes, croutons, and our red wine vinaigrette. Request Gluten Freea

Side Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of dressing. Vegetarian. Make it Dairy Free and/or Gluten Free.

Sides

Our sides are award-winning! You can't go wrong.

Cowboy Beans

$5.50

Pinto beans with bbq sauce, brown sugar, and our own spicy recipe. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.

Nana's Slaw

$5.50

Crunchy cabbage tossed in apple cider vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Dairy Free. Vegetarian.

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Cheesy, melty, delicious goodness. Vegetarian.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Buttery, creamy, and garlic-y goodness. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.

Collard Greens

$7.50Out of stock

Dark greens cooked with onions and red pepper in our special garlic vinegar broth. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.

Kid's Corner

10 y.o. or younger. Comes with 1 side and cornbread. You can make it Gluten Free, Dairy Free and/or Vegetarian.

1 Chicken Thigh

$12.00

10 years of age or younger. Comes with 1 side and cornbread.

Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

10 years of age or younger. Comes with 1 side and cornbread.

Desserts

Brandied Bread Pudding

$7.00

Vanilla and nutmeg cream, laced with brandy and raisins. Vegetarian.

Apple Crisp

$7.00Out of stock

Sliced apples, brown sugar, and spiced tucked under a crisp oatmeal and butter topping. Vegetarian.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sonoma County's best authentic slow-smoked Southern barbecue! Serving Award-Winning Slow-Smoked Barbeque & 5-Star Sides in the North Bay, East Bay, Sonoma, Napa & Mendocino Counties since 1996.

Website

Location

6811 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Directions

