Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro
817 Reviews
$$
6811 Laguna Park Way
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cocktails
Margarita
Hints of roasted agave, tartness from limes, and sweetness from cane sugar. 14.0% ABV Gluten Free
Moscow Mule
Sweet and spicy ginger with hints of tart lime and tiny, refreshing bubbles. 13.1% ABV Gluten Free
Gin & Tonic
Hints of juniper, coriander and lemon peel balanced with all natural tonic and tiny refreshing bubbles. 12.0% ABV Gluten Free
Mojito
Freshly picked mint, hint of lime, sweetness from cane sugar and tiny refreshing bubbles. 13.3% ABV Gluten Free
Meats & Sides by the Pound
Memphis Style Pork Ribs
Smoked BBQ Chicken
North Carolina Pulled Pork
20-Hour Texas Beef Brisket
Half Pan of Cornbread
Half Pan of Salad
Cowboy Beans
Nana's Slaw
Mac N' Cheese
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Collard Greens
Slider Bun
To-Go BBQ Packs
Party Pack (serves approx. 5)
We estimate this pack serves approximately 5. You get: 2.5 lbs of meat; 4 pints of sides; Cornbread and honey butter; and BBQ sauce
Big Pack (serves approx. 10)
We estimate this pack serves approximately 10. You get: 5 lbs of meat; 4 quarts of sides; Cornbread and honey butter; and BBQ sauce.
Jumbo Pack (serves approx. 20)
MUST BE ORDERED ONE BUSINESS DAY IN ADVANCE. If your order is NOT placed ONE BUSINESS DAY in advance, we may not be able to complete your order. NOTE* We are closed on Mondays. Orders placed on Monday will be received on Tuesday. We estimate this pack serves approximately 20. You get: 10 lbs of meat; 8 quarts of sides; Cornbread and honey butter; BBQ sauce
Starters
Sliders
2 sliders on soft buns with pork and topped with slaw. Dairy Free
Basket of Cornbread
Always baked fresh and served with our honey butter. Comes with 4 pieces per basket. Vegetarian.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Slow-roasted tender brussels with our secret BBQ rub. Served with saffron aioli on the side. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Rib Tips
LIMITED SUPPLY. Tasty rib nubbins trimmed from our famous Memphis-style pork ribs for the real die-hard BBQ fan. Served with slaw on the side (appetizer portion). Dairy Free. Gluten Free.
Main Plates
BBQ Smoked Chicken Plate
Our special smoking techniques ensure that your chicken is juicy and full of flavor. We serve old the most succulent parts of the chicken - the thighs. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
North Carolina Pulled Pork
After 12 to 18 hours in the pit, we hand pull our tender pork and toss it with authentic Eastern-style North Carolina sauce and seasonings. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
Memphis Style Pork Ribs
Meaty pork ribs dusted with our secret blend of spices and smoked in the pit for 7 hours. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
20-Hour Texas Style Brisket
Texas brisket is cooked low and slow in the pit for 20 hours making this meat tender, juicy, and delicious. Served with two sides and cornbread. If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
Combo 2-Meat Platter
Why make a tough decision? Choose two types of meat and get two sides and cornbread. A great option for one hungry person.
Only Meat Platter
So you want to try it all? Get only the meats: - 20-Hour Texas Beef Brisket - North Carolina Pulled Pork - Smoked Chicken Thighs - Memphis Style Pork Ribs
Mac N' Cheese with Green Salad
A meal-sized portion of our favorite cheesy goodness plus a fresh crisp green salad with your choice of dressing.
Cajun Corner
Sandwiches
Salads
Smokehouse Salad
Your choice of meat tossed with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and croutons tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing. You can make this Dairy Free, Gluten Free, and/or Vegetarian.
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp hearts of romaine tossed with aged Parmesan cheese, croutons, and our homemade vegetarian Caesar dressing (contains raw egg). You can make it Vegetarian and/or Gluten Free.
West County Bacon & Blue Cheese Salad
Crispy smoked bacon tossed with romaine, aged blue cheese, tomatoes, croutons, and our red wine vinaigrette. Request Gluten Freea
Side Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of dressing. Vegetarian. Make it Dairy Free and/or Gluten Free.
Sides
Cowboy Beans
Pinto beans with bbq sauce, brown sugar, and our own spicy recipe. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Nana's Slaw
Crunchy cabbage tossed in apple cider vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Dairy Free. Vegetarian.
Mac N' Cheese
Cheesy, melty, delicious goodness. Vegetarian.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Buttery, creamy, and garlic-y goodness. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Collard Greens
Dark greens cooked with onions and red pepper in our special garlic vinegar broth. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Kid's Corner
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Sonoma County's best authentic slow-smoked Southern barbecue! Serving Award-Winning Slow-Smoked Barbeque & 5-Star Sides in the North Bay, East Bay, Sonoma, Napa & Mendocino Counties since 1996.
6811 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, CA 95472