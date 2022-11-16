Main picView gallery

BBRG ST PETERSBURG LLC

1120 CENTRAL AVE

ST PETERSBURG, FL 33139

Order Again

MAIN BITCH

QUEENS

$12.00

BROOKLYN

$12.00

OG

$15.00

JUICY

$16.00

NOCHE

$13.00

CLUB

$13.00

FANCY

$15.00

CLASSY

$15.00

BOUJEE

$13.00

BURGER

$16.00Out of stock

LIL CHICK

$11.00Out of stock

CATERING $17 PP

$17.00

NAKED BITCH

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$20.00

CLASSIC BUTTERMILK WAFFLE WITH SWEET CREAM

$14.00Out of stock

STEAK & EGGS

$24.00

AMERICAN

$15.00

CAJUN

$16.00

VEGAN

$15.00

FIT

$13.00

CURVY

$18.00

THICK

$22.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$18.00Out of stock

CREME BRULEE TOAST

$15.00Out of stock

STUFFED TOAST

$15.00Out of stock

SHORT RIBS BENNY

$18.00Out of stock

BITCH BURRITO

$16.00Out of stock

12 CHICKEN WINGS

$28.00Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

SIDE BITCH

FLUFFY

$6.00

CRISPY

$5.00

FRENCH

$8.00

FLAKY

$5.00

CAKE FEE 10 PEOPLE -

$15.00

CAKE FEE 10 PEOPLE +

$25.00

EXTRA BITCH

APPLEWOOD BACON

$3.00

STEAK

$6.00

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.00

HONEY HAM

$3.00

SMOKED SALMON

$6.00

SCRAMBLED EGG

$2.00

FRIED EGG

$2.00

EGG WHITE

$2.00

SMASHED AVOCADO

$4.00

MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE

$2.00

SWISS CHEESE

$2.00

BITCH SAUCE

$1.00

IMPOSSIBLE BEEF

$4.00

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$6.00

DICED POTATO

$6.00

CHICKEN

$6.00

WAFFLE

$6.00

CLASSIC BUTTERMILK BERRY WAFFLE

$14.00

THIRSTY

COKE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00

LEMONADE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

STILL WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

REDBULL

$6.00

GINGER BEER

$7.00

RERBULL SUGAR-FREE

$6.00

CAFÉ

CAFECITO

$1.00

CORTADITO

$2.00

COLADO

$3.00

SM CAFÉ CON LECHE

$5.00

LG CAFÉ CON LECHE

$5.00

ICED CAFÉ CON LECHE

$7.00

SM AMERICANO

$7.00

LG AMERICANO

$7.00

ICED AMERICANO

$7.00

LITTLE BITCH

LIL QUEEN

$8.00

LIL BROOKLYN

$8.00

LIL NOCHE

$8.00

SPECIALS

PRIDE QUEEN B

$10.00

FROZEN

MIAMI

$12.00

LOVE

$12.00

MAMI

$12.00

HUSTLE

$12.00

FAME

$12.00

PLEASURE

$12.00

LUST

$12.00

EMOTIONS

$12.00

DRUNK BITCH

$25.00

INNOCENCE

$8.00

SHOTS

BIRTHDAY SHOTS

GREEN TEA

$12.00

LEMON DROP

$12.00

WHITE TEA

$12.00

BEER

3D BEACH BLONDE ALE

$6.00

3D FLORIDA ORANGE IPA

$6.00

3D RASPBERRY LEMONADE CIDER ALE

$6.00

CORONA SINGLE

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS SINGLE

$6.00

HIGH NOON SINGLE

$6.00

CORONA BUCKET

$25.00

STELLA BUCKET

$25.00

HIGH NOON BUCKET

$25.00

WATERMELON DRAGONFRUIT SESSION SOUR

$6.00

3D BEACH BLONDE ALE BUCKET

$25.00

3D OKTOBER FEST MARZEN

$6.00

HAPPY DAD SELTZER SINGLE

$6.00

CHAMPANGE

VEUVE CLIQOUT BOTTLE

$100.00

PROSECCO GLASS

$12.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$60.00

MOET BRUT GLASS

$15.00

MOET BRUT BOTTLE

$100.00

MOET BRUT MAGNUM

$350.00

MOET ROSE GLASS

$18.00

MOET ROSE BOTTLE

$150.00

MOET ROSE MAGNUM

$450.00

DOM PERIGNON BOTTLE

$400.00

DOM PERIGNON MAGNUM

$1,000.00

DOM PERIGNON ROSE BOTTLE

$500.00

DOM PERIGNON ROSE MAGNUM

$1,250.00

OJ MIMOSA

$14.00

PINEAPPLE MIMOSA

$14.00

CRANBERRY MIMOSA

$14.00

MOSCATO GLASS

$12.00

VUEVE ROSE BOTTLE

$150.00

VEUVE GLASS

$15.00

VEUVE ROSE GLASS

$15.00

TATTINGER GLASS

$15.00

TATTINGER BOTTLE

$100.00

CLASSIC DRINKS

HANGOVER BITCH

$30.00

BLOODY MARY

$15.00

SINGLE BITCH

$14.00

TAKEN BITCH

$14.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

LONG ISLAND

$16.00

HANGOVER SET UP

SUBS

MARGARITA

CLASSIC MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

MANGO MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

CLASSIC MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

MANGO MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

MOJITO

CLASSIC MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

PINEAPPLE MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

MANGO MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

CLASSIC MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

PINEAPPLE MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

MANGO MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

BOTTLES

Don Julio Rep

$375.00

Don Julio Blanco

$350.00

Titos

$300.00

Casamigos blanco

$375.00

Casamigos repo

$400.00

Helix

$150.00

Don Julio 1942

$700.00

Grey Goose

$350.00

Hennessy

$300.00

Brugal 1888

$300.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$400.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$450.00

BELVEDERE

$350.00

BACARDI

$250.00

RON ZACAPA

$300.00

CROWN ROYAL

$250.00

BLACK LABEL

$350.00

TEQUILA

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$18.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$18.00

Don JULIO 1942

$40.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.00

DON JULIO REPO

$18.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$12.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$12.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

CAZADORES

$10.00

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

$13.00

HELIX

$11.00

TITOS

$12.00

ABSOLUTE

$12.00

KETTLE ONE

$13.00

WHISKEY

JAMESON

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$11.00

FIREBALL

$10.00

MACALLAN 12

$15.00

MACALLAN 15

$22.00

MACALLAN 18

$30.00

CROWN ROYAL

$14.00

PROPER TWELVE

$12.00

BLACK LABEL

$14.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$22.00

CHAMPANGE PARTY

PARTY

$300.00

COGNAC

HENNESSEY

$15.00

MEUKOW

$13.00

GIN

BOMBAY

$14.00

TANQUEREY

$14.00

RUM

BRUGAL 1888

$12.00

CAPTIAN MORGAN

$12.00

DON Q LIGHT RUM

$12.00

DON Q COCO RUM

$13.00

BACARDI

$15.00

RON ZACAPA

$16.00

SANGRIA

SANGRIA GLASS

$13.00

SANGRIA PITCHER

$50.00

Sangria Pitcher Sparkling Rose

$60.00

WINE

PINOT NOIR

$10.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

ROSÉ

$10.00

CHARDONNAY

$10.00

PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$40.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$40.00

ROSÉ BOTTLE

$40.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$40.00

CORDIALS

BAILEYS

$12.00

SPIKED COFFEE

$15.00

KAHLUA

$12.00

SPICY BITCH

RUM PUNCH

$60.00

Birthday Bitch party

party

$750.00

T-SHIRTS

PRIDE SMALL

$45.00

PRIDE MEDIUM

$45.00Out of stock

PRIDE LARGE

$45.00Out of stock

PRIDE XLARGE

$45.00

PRIDE XXLARGE

$45.00Out of stock

DEFINITION SMALL

$40.00Out of stock

DEFINITION MEDIUM

$40.00Out of stock

DEFINITION LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

DEFINITION X-LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY SMALL

$40.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY MEDIUM

$40.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

BOSS SMALL

$40.00Out of stock

BOSS MEDIUM

$40.00Out of stock

BOSS LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

BOSS XLARGE

$40.00Out of stock

MIAMI SMALL

$40.00Out of stock

MIAMI MEDIUM

$40.00Out of stock

MIAMI LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

MAIN XLARGE

$40.00Out of stock

MAIN XXLARGE

$40.00Out of stock

BAYSIDE XXL

$40.00Out of stock

DRUNK XXL

$40.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH S

$40.00

SIDE BITCH M

$40.00

SIDE BITCH L

$40.00

TANKS

BACON BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BACON BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BACON BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BACON BITCH XLARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00

BAD BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH X-LARGE

$30.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00

BIRTHDAY BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00

BIRTHDAY BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH XLARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00

BOSS BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BRIDE BITCH LARGE

$30.00

BRIDE BITCH MEDIUM

$30.00

BRIDE BITCH SMALL

$30.00

DRUNK BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH XLARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH XLARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BREAST CANCER SMALL TANK

$40.00

BREAST CANCER MEDIUM TANK

$40.00

BREAST CANCER LARGE TANK

$40.00

CROPS

SEXY BITCH XSMALL CROP

$35.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH SMALL CROP

$35.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$35.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH LARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH XLARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH SMALL CROP

$35.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$35.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH LARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH SMALL CROP

$35.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$35.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH LARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION SMALL CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION LARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION XLARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION MEDIUM CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH SMALL CROP

$35.00

BIRTHDAY BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$35.00

BIRTHDAY BITCH LARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH XLARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH XSMALL CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH SMALL CROP

$35.00

BOSS BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH LARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH XLARGE CROP

$35.00Out of stock

RITCH BITCH SMALL

$35.00

RITCH BITCH MEDIUM

$35.00Out of stock

RITCH BITCH LARGE

$35.00

OTHER

DRUNK BITCH SHOT GLASS

$15.00

LIT BITCH LIGHTER

$10.00Out of stock

GLAZED BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$25.00

GLAZED SUNSET SHERBERT

$25.00

THIRSTY BITCH WATER BOTTLE

$35.00

BACON BITCH HATS

$45.00

SOUVENIR CUP

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1120 CENTRAL AVE, ST PETERSBURG, FL 33139

