BB's Tex-Orleans

Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart

$19.99

Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY