BB's Tex-Orleans

1,419 Reviews

$$

26010 Hempstead Rd

Cypress, TX 77429

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Turkey

FRIED TURKEYS ARE BACK!

All orders require 24 hours notice.
Fried Turkey

Fried Turkey

$64.99

Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people) NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey

Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey

$72.99

Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people) NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

Cajun Rice Dressing - Quart

$15.99

Sautéed carrots, celery, onions, and garlic mixed with smoked boudin, chicken, and rice. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Giblet Gravy - Quart

$15.99

Roast beef renderings, homemade dark gravy and chicken. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Collard Greens - Quart

$19.99

Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Mac & Cheese - Quart

$15.99

Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart

$23.99

Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Creamed Spinach Madeline - Quart

$21.99

Sautéed onion, garlic, and spinach in a creamy cheese sauce. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Sweet Potatoes with Coffee Pecan Cream - Quart

$15.99

Creamy sweet potatoes topped with a sweet coffee & chopped pecan cream sauce. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart

$19.99

Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart

$22.99

Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Red Beans & Rice - Quart

$15.99

Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Half Pan Bread Pudding

$49.99

Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue. Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance. All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot. SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Whole Pecan Royale Cheesecake

$44.99

Traditional cheesecake layered with caramel and topped with chopped pecans. 10 slices per pie. NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. This item will be served cold.

Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake

$44.99

Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime. 10 slices per pie. NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. This item will be served cold.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
