1818 Deli & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

1818 Sullivan Trail

Tannersville, PA 18372

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

2 farm fresh eggs fried or scrambled, with American cheese and served on a Kaiser roll.

Egg Platter

$5.75

2 eggs any style served with two hashbrowns and toast.

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Choice of toast, sliced avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, green pepper, avocado, tomato and onion, in a wheat tortilla wrap.

Bagel

$2.50

Kaiser Roll

$2.50

Omelet Build

$8.00

2 hash Browns

$2.25

Classic Hot Subs

Rueben

$12.00

Choice of corned beer or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Mountaineer

$11.00

Turkey, cheddar and American cheese, bacon, served on a pressed ciabatta.

Hammy Sammy

$10.50

Ham, American, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and mayo, served on a garlic toasted sub roll.

A+ B.L.T.

$10.50

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served with a choice of toasted bread.

Mr. Major

$13.00

Fried eggplant, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, served on a ciabatta roll.

Meatball Parm

$12.50

Beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella, served on a garlic toasted sub roll.

Classic Cold Subs

Build Your Own Cold Sub

T's Request

$11.00

Roast beef, Pepper Jack cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing, served on a Kaiser roll.

Pocono Piggy

$12.50

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a sub roll.

Italian

$12.50

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar on a sub roll.

Yabba Dabba Q

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ aioli served on a Kaiser roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

With lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a Kaiser roll.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

With lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a Kaiser roll.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

With lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a Kaiser roll.

Veggie Delight

$10.50

Green peppers, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, avocado, lettuce and tomato, drizzled with pesto mayo. Served in a wheat tortilla wrap.

Cheesy Steak Sandwiches

The Classic

$12.00

American cheese and sauteed onions.

Bob's Belly Buster

$14.50

Both chicken and beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and hot peppers.

The Works

$13.00

American cheese, green peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms, and red steak sauce.

Cali Style

$13.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Coop

$10.00

Grilled or fried chicken with melted mozzarella and marinara served on a Kaiser roll.

Cluck Norris

$11.00

Grilled or fired chicken with pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch garnished with cilantro served on a Kaiser roll.

Hen Solo

$12.50

Grilled or fried chicken with prosciutto, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on a pressed ciabatta.

Cordon Bleu

$10.50

Thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard.

Chicken Caprese

$11.00

Grilled or fried chicken with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze, served on a pressed ciabatta.

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast.

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs.

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, and grilled chicken.

Sides & Soups

Chili

$8.00+

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.75+

Soup Du Jour

$4.75+

Hot Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee/Tea

$1.75+

Dairy

1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Quart Milk 2%

$2.95

Quart Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Quart Milk Whole

$2.95

Quart Milk 1%

$2.95

White Milk

$1.95

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Energy Drinks

Monster Energy

$3.00

Monster Irish

$3.00

Monster Java French Vanilla

$3.00

Monster Loca Moca

$3.00

Monster Low Carb

$3.00

Monster Mean Bean

$3.00

Monster Pineapple

$3.00

Monster Rehab

$3.00

Monster Salted Caramel

$3.00

Monster Sunrise

$3.00

Monster Watermelon

$3.08

Monster Zero

$3.00

NOS

$2.79

Red Bull 12oz

$3.69

Red Bull 12oz Green

$3.69

Red Bull 8.4oz

$2.79

Red Bull 8.4oz Strawberry

$2.79

Red Bull 8.4oz Tropical

$2.79

Red Bull 8.4oz Watermelon

$2.79

True North Black Cherry

$2.75

True North Cucumber

$2.75

True North Grapefruit

$2.75

Teas/Lemonades

Gold Peak Tea Raspberry

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea Peach

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea Sweet

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea Zero

$2.75

Peace Tea Just Peachy

$2.00

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.00

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$2.00

Pint Icy Tea Green Diet

$1.95

Pint Icy Orange Drink

$1.95

Pint Icy Green Tea

$1.95

Pint Icy Iced Tea Lemon

$1.95

Pint Icy Peach Tea

$1.95

Pint Icy Raspberry Tea

$2.95

1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Diet Green

$2.95

1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Green

$2.95

1/2 Gallon Icy Lemonade

$2.95

1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Peach

$2.95

1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Raspberry

$2.95

1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Lemon

$2.95

1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Original

$2.95

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.75

Water

Body Armor Sport Water

$3.50

Smart Water Pineapple

$2.99

Smart Water Cucumber Lime

$2.99

Smart Water Tranquility

$2.99

Smart Water Renew

$2.99

Smart Water Original

$2.99

Niagara

$1.75

Sodas

2 liter Soda

$3.99

20 oz Soda

$2.50

Artist Coke

$2.99

12 oz Can- FRESCA

$1.75

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Cherry

$2.50

Coke- Dreamworld

$2.50

Barq Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Glass Bottle - Sprite

$2.99

Glass Bottle - Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

12 Oz Can COKE

$1.85

12 Oz Can SPRITE

$1.85

12 Oz Can DIET

$1.85

Juices

Minute Maid Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.75

Minute Maid Tropical Juice

$2.75

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.75

Quart Orange Juice

$2.95

Clover Orange Juice

$2.50

Minutemaid Cran Apple

$2.75

Other Drinks

Aguas Frescas Mango

$2.00

AHA Lime Watermelon Seltzer

$2.00

AHA Raspberry Açaí Seltzer

$2.00

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.50

Body Armor Blackout Berry

$3.50

Body Armor Blueberry

$3.50

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$3.50

Body Armor Orange Mango

$3.50

Body Armor Tropical Punch

$3.50

Body Armor Watermelon

$3.50

Dunkin Iced Coco Caramel

$2.79

Dunkin Iced French Vanilla

$2.79

Dunkin Iced Mocha

$2.79

Dunkin Iced Original

$2.79

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry

$2.75

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.75

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Minute Maid Watermelon

$2.75

Powerade Berry

$2.75

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Powerade Orange

$2.75

Powerade Zero Fruit Punch

$2.75

Tummy Yummy

$2.00

Vitamin Water Acai

$2.50

Vitamin Water Fruit Punch

$2.50

Vitamin Water Orange

$2.50

Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus

$2.50

Vitamin Water Tropical Mango

$2.50

Vitamin Water Zero Blueberry

$2.50

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade

$2.50

Aguas Frescas Hibiscus

$2.00

Aguas Frescas Strawberry

$2.00

Minutemaid Lemonade

$2.75

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.50

Chips

Lays Classic

$2.29

Lays Honey BBQ

$2.29

Lays BBQ

$2.29

Lays Salt Vinegar

$2.29

Lays Baked

$2.29

Smartfood Popcorn

$2.29

Ruffles Cheddar

$2.29

Ruffles Sour Cream

$2.29

Funyuns

$2.29

Ruffles Jalapeno

$2.29

Cheetos Flamin

$2.29

Rold Gold Pretzels

$1.49

Popcorners Sea

$2.29

Popcorners Spicy

$2.29

Popcorners Kettle

$2.29

Cheetos Simply

$2.29

Cheetos Puff

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Doritos Nacho

$2.29

Doritos Spicy

$2.29

Sun Harvest

$2.29

Smartfood Big

$4.99

Fritos Big

$5.19

Doritos Big

$3.79

Lays Sour Cream

$4.59

Lays Dill

$2.29

Doritos Sweet Chili

$2.29

Chips 2.29

$2.29

Munchos Plain

$2.49

Chesters Popcorn

$2.49

Chesters Puffcorn

$2.49

Sun Chips

$4.19

Fritos Small

$2.29

Limon Potato Chip

$2.29

Candy/ Chocolate

Peanut M&M

$1.89

Kit Kat

$1.89

Reeses

$1.89

Hershey cookies n creme

$1.89

Milky Way

$1.89

Starburst

$1.89

Butterfinger

$1.89

Sour punch

$1.89

100 grand

$1.89Out of stock

Baby Ruth

$1.89

Haribo Gummy Bears

$3.99

Welches Fruit Snacks Island

$1.50

Welches Mixed Fruit

$1.50

Single starburst

$0.25

Crackers/ Cookies

Munchies PB crackers

$0.59

Munchies Nacho cheese

$0.59

Famous Amos

$0.89

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

$1.49

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.49

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Seeds & Nuts

Whole Cashews

$1.99

Nut & Fruit

$1.99

Munchies Salted

Munchies Flamming

$0.99

Sunflower Ranch

$0.69

Sunflower Original

$0.69

Bars

Kind Peanut Butter

$3.99

Kind Cranberry

$3.99

Nutrigrain

$2.99

Other Snacks

Tostitos Cheese

$4.49

Tostitos Salsa

$3.79

Tostitos Salsa Con

$4.49

Jerky Tender Bites

$5.99

Jerky Teriyaki

$5.99

Muffins

Blueberry

$3.00

Choc Chip

$3.00

Kids Menu

Served with chips. Sub fries +2

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to 1818 Deli & Catering Co. Fresh and quality ingredients make the difference.

Website

Location

1818 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville, PA 18372

Directions

