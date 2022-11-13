- Home
1818 Deli & Catering
1818 Sullivan Trail
Tannersville, PA 18372
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
2 farm fresh eggs fried or scrambled, with American cheese and served on a Kaiser roll.
Egg Platter
2 eggs any style served with two hashbrowns and toast.
Avocado Toast
Choice of toast, sliced avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro.
Breakfast Burrito
3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, green pepper, avocado, tomato and onion, in a wheat tortilla wrap.
Bagel
Kaiser Roll
Omelet Build
2 hash Browns
Classic Hot Subs
Rueben
Choice of corned beer or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Mountaineer
Turkey, cheddar and American cheese, bacon, served on a pressed ciabatta.
Hammy Sammy
Ham, American, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and mayo, served on a garlic toasted sub roll.
A+ B.L.T.
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served with a choice of toasted bread.
Mr. Major
Fried eggplant, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, served on a ciabatta roll.
Meatball Parm
Beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella, served on a garlic toasted sub roll.
Classic Cold Subs
Build Your Own Cold Sub
T's Request
Roast beef, Pepper Jack cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing, served on a Kaiser roll.
Pocono Piggy
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a sub roll.
Italian
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar on a sub roll.
Yabba Dabba Q
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ aioli served on a Kaiser roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a Kaiser roll.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a Kaiser roll.
Egg Salad Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a Kaiser roll.
Veggie Delight
Green peppers, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, avocado, lettuce and tomato, drizzled with pesto mayo. Served in a wheat tortilla wrap.
Cheesy Steak Sandwiches
The Classic
American cheese and sauteed onions.
Bob's Belly Buster
Both chicken and beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and hot peppers.
The Works
American cheese, green peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms, and red steak sauce.
Cali Style
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.
Chicken Sandwiches
Mozzarella Coop
Grilled or fried chicken with melted mozzarella and marinara served on a Kaiser roll.
Cluck Norris
Grilled or fired chicken with pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch garnished with cilantro served on a Kaiser roll.
Hen Solo
Grilled or fried chicken with prosciutto, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on a pressed ciabatta.
Cordon Bleu
Thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard.
Chicken Caprese
Grilled or fried chicken with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze, served on a pressed ciabatta.
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, and grilled chicken.
Sides & Soups
Hot Coffee/Tea
Dairy
Energy Drinks
Monster Energy
Monster Irish
Monster Java French Vanilla
Monster Loca Moca
Monster Low Carb
Monster Mean Bean
Monster Pineapple
Monster Rehab
Monster Salted Caramel
Monster Sunrise
Monster Watermelon
Monster Zero
NOS
Red Bull 12oz
Red Bull 12oz Green
Red Bull 8.4oz
Red Bull 8.4oz Strawberry
Red Bull 8.4oz Tropical
Red Bull 8.4oz Watermelon
True North Black Cherry
True North Cucumber
True North Grapefruit
Teas/Lemonades
Gold Peak Tea Raspberry
Gold Peak Tea Peach
Gold Peak Tea Sweet
Gold Peak Tea Zero
Peace Tea Just Peachy
Peace Tea Razzleberry
Peace Tea Caddy Shack
Pint Icy Tea Green Diet
Pint Icy Orange Drink
Pint Icy Green Tea
Pint Icy Iced Tea Lemon
Pint Icy Peach Tea
Pint Icy Raspberry Tea
1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Diet Green
1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Green
1/2 Gallon Icy Lemonade
1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Peach
1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Raspberry
1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Lemon
1/2 Gallon Icy Iced Tea Original
Gold Peak Unsweet
Water
Sodas
2 liter Soda
20 oz Soda
Artist Coke
12 oz Can- FRESCA
Coca Cola
Coke Zero
Sprite
Sprite Cherry
Coke- Dreamworld
Barq Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Diet Coke
Glass Bottle - Sprite
Glass Bottle - Coke
Dr Pepper
Orange Fanta
12 Oz Can COKE
12 Oz Can SPRITE
12 Oz Can DIET
Juices
Other Drinks
Aguas Frescas Mango
AHA Lime Watermelon Seltzer
AHA Raspberry Açaí Seltzer
Body Armor Strawberry Banana
Body Armor Blackout Berry
Body Armor Blueberry
Body Armor Fruit Punch
Body Armor Orange Mango
Body Armor Tropical Punch
Body Armor Watermelon
Dunkin Iced Coco Caramel
Dunkin Iced French Vanilla
Dunkin Iced Mocha
Dunkin Iced Original
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Watermelon
Powerade Berry
Powerade Fruit Punch
Powerade Orange
Powerade Zero Fruit Punch
Tummy Yummy
Vitamin Water Acai
Vitamin Water Fruit Punch
Vitamin Water Orange
Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus
Vitamin Water Tropical Mango
Vitamin Water Zero Blueberry
Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade
Aguas Frescas Hibiscus
Aguas Frescas Strawberry
Minutemaid Lemonade
Body Armor Strawberry Banana
Chips
Lays Classic
Lays Honey BBQ
Lays BBQ
Lays Salt Vinegar
Lays Baked
Smartfood Popcorn
Ruffles Cheddar
Ruffles Sour Cream
Funyuns
Ruffles Jalapeno
Cheetos Flamin
Rold Gold Pretzels
Popcorners Sea
Popcorners Spicy
Popcorners Kettle
Cheetos Simply
Cheetos Puff
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Nacho
Doritos Spicy
Sun Harvest
Smartfood Big
Fritos Big
Doritos Big
Lays Sour Cream
Lays Dill
Doritos Sweet Chili
Chips 2.29
Munchos Plain
Chesters Popcorn
Chesters Puffcorn
Sun Chips
Fritos Small
Limon Potato Chip
Candy/ Chocolate
Crackers/ Cookies
Seeds & Nuts
Other Snacks
Muffins
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to 1818 Deli & Catering Co. Fresh and quality ingredients make the difference.
1818 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville, PA 18372