- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Uncle Joe's - TX
Uncle Joe's TX
No reviews yet
11988 Alamo Ranch Pwky
Ste 105
San Antonio, TX 78253
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.22
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
grilled with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Beef Quesadilla$11.99
grilled with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$11.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
grilled with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chips & Queso$5.99
- Tex-Mex Nachos$5.99
with refried beans, cheese and jalapenos
- Trash Can Nachos$14.99
piled high with ground beef, brisket guisado and chicken, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and pico de gallo
- Chips & Salsa$2.99
Soups & Salads
- Creamy tortilla soup$10.50
homemade chicken broth with hand pulled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, corn and cilantro. Topped with cheese and tortilla strips
- Chicken Homemade Caldo$10.50
- Beef homemade caldo$11.50
- Menudo (Honey Comb) SM$9.50
Homemade tripe soup with hominy served with cilantro, onions and lemon
- Menudo (Honey Comb) LG$11.50
Homemade tripe soup with hominy served with cilantro, onions and lemon
- Taco Salad Bowl$8.50
Fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and avocado.
- Deluxe Salad Bowl$9.50
Fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and avocado.
Tortas
- Torta Asada$8.99
on homemade torta bread with lettuce, tomato, sour cream or mayonisse and choice of meat
- Torta al Pastor$8.99
on homemade torta bread with lettuce, tomato, sour cream or mayonisse and choice of meat
- Torta Brisket$8.99
on homemade torta bread with lettuce, tomato, sour cream or mayonisse and choice of meat
- Torta Guacamole$7.99
Tex Mex Favorites
- Chalupas compuestas Plate$9.50
two ground beef or pulled chicken on two tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
- Classic Puffy Tacos Plate$11.50
two ground beef or pulled chicken with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and cheese served with rice and beans
- Crispy Tacos Plate$7.50
two ground beef or pulled chicken , lettuce, tomato adn cheese served with rice and beans
- Soft Tacos Plate$7.50
two rolled ground beef or chicken topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese served with rice and beans
- Deluxe Mexican Plate$10.50
two cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, cripsy taco served with rice and beans
- Flautas Plate$10.50
3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with guacamole, sour cream and cheese served with rice and beans
- Brisket Guisado Plate$13.50
slow cooked brisket mexian style servied with rice and beans
- Chile Relleno Plate$11.50
fire roasted poblano filled with gorund beef or chicken battered and fried topped with classic tex-mex sauce, served with rice and beans
- Guisada Plate$11.50
lean beef simmered with fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic and spices, served with fresh tortillas, rice and beans
- Grilled Fish Tacos Plate$10.50
two tacos served with blackening spice, served with cilantro lime slaw and avocado, crema, rice and beans
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos Plate$10.50
- Uncle Joe's Plate$13.50
two cheese enchiladas with a tamale and carne guisada served with fresh tortillas rice and beans
- Birria Tacos Plate$10.50
- Asada Plate$13.50
- Chicharron Plate$9.50
- Asada mexicana plate$14.75
Enchiladas
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$10.50
with monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato , rice and beans
- Joe's Enchiladas Plate
with chile con carne gravy, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans
- Chicken Hatch Green Enchiladas$10.50
with monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato , rice and beans
- Poblano Ckn Enchla Plt$10.50
with roasted poblano cream sauce and monterey jack cheese, rice and beans
- One Cheese Enchilada$2.25
- One Beef Enchilada$2.75
- One Chicken Enchilada$2.75
Supreme Meat Tacos
- Ch... Pork Chop Taco$4.25
- Carne Asada Taco$4.25
- Carne Guisada Taco$4.25
- Brisket Guisado Taco$4.25
Braised Brisket with Onions and Cilantro
- Barbacoa Taco$4.25
- Machacado Taco$4.25
- Beef Fajita Taco$4.99
- 1 Puffy Taco Chicken$3.42
- 1 Puffy Taco Ground Beef$3.40
- Picadillo Taco$3.25
this group needs subdivision
- Chicken Guisado Taco$3.25
- Al Pastor Taco$3.25
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.25
- Pork Chop Taco$3.25
- Guacamole Taco$3.25
Breakfast Tacos
- Bean & Cheese Taco$1.99
- Chorizo & Egg Taco$1.99
- Chorizo & Papa Taco$1.99
- Chorizo & Bean Taco$1.99
- Papa & Egg Taco$1.99
- Bean & Egg Taco$1.99
- Migas Taco$1.99
- Potato & Bean Taco$1.99
- Huevo MEX taco$1.99
- Bean & Sausage Taco$1.99
- Egg Taco$1.75
- Bean Taco$1.75
- Potato Taco$1.99
- Bacon Taco$1.99
- Bacon & Potato$1.99
- Avocado Taco$3.10
- Papa Mex Taco$1.99
- Papa Ranchera Taco$1.99
- Chicharron Taco$3.09
Deluxe Breakfast Tacos
Street Tacos
From the Grill
Burritos
- Joe's Famous Fried Chimichanga$10.50
filled with shredded brisket or chicken, topped with sour cream, cheese and guacamole
- Surf and Turf Burrito$12.50
sliced rybye, grilled shrimp, avocado, cabagge, cheese with chipotle ranch
- San Antonio Burrito$10.50
stuffed brisket mexicana, refried beans, rice, pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapenos, topped with roasted salsa
- California Burrito$9.50
stuffed with pulled chicken with black beans, rice, white cheese and avocado, topped with chipotle salsa
- Santa Fe Burrito$9.50
stuffed with carnitas, rice, black beans and corn pico de gallo, cheese, topped with hatch green chili salsa
Breakfast Plates
- Huevos Rancheros Plate$7.50
two eggs any style with ranchero sauce served with beans and potatoes
- Chorizo and Egg Plate$7.50
served with beans and papa ranchera
- Eggs Mexicana Plate$7.50
sautted pico de gallo with eggs served with beans and papas rancheras
- Pancakes Plate$8.99
two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs any style and sausage or bacon
- Tres Leches French Toast Plate$9.99
served with two eggs and sausage or bacon
- Pork Chop and Eggs Plate$8.99
two eggs any style with pork chop, served with beans and potatos
- Joe's Chilaquiles Plate$8.99
tortilla strips sautted with pico de gallo mixed with eggs, smothered in tex-mex ranchero sauce and shredded cheese served with beans and potatoes
- Oatmeal withToast Plate$4.99
- Country & Egg Plate$7.99
- Migas Plate$7.99
- Machacado Plate$9.99
- Chicharron Plate$9.99
- Barbacoa Combo$18.50
On the Side / A la Carte
- Tamales 12$13.00
- Tamal (one)$1.99
- Mexican Rice$1.99
- Refried Beans$2.25
- Borracho Beans$2.25
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Side of Guacamole$2.99
- French Fries$1.34
- Two Eggs$2.50
- Side of Bacon$1.50
- Side of Sausage$1.50
- One Tortilla$0.37
- One Crispy Taco$2.07
- Small Quesadilla$2.50
- One Chicken Puffy Taco$3.11
- One ground Beef Puffy Taco$3.42
- One Pancake$1.86
- Charro Beans$2.75
- One Chalupa Taco$2.15
- Side of Barbacoa$2.75
- Side of Potato$2.07
- Side of Avocado$2.99
- Tortillas (12)$3.99
- One Flauta$2.50
- One Chimichanga$6.90
- One Egg$1.25
- One Toast$1.15
- Order of Bread$1.15
- Order Pico Gallo$0.99
- Order of Cheese$1.15
Daily Specials
- Flautas Plate$10.50
3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with guacamole, sour cream and cheese served with rice and beans
- Asada mexicana plate$14.75
- Bistec Street Tacos$8.50
four mini tacos served with charro beans
- Brisket Guisado Street Tacos$8.50
- Al Pastor Street Tacos$8.50
- Cheese Enchiladas w/ Chicken Fajita$10.00
- Chicken Fajitas Plate$13.50
- Tamal Plate$9.99
Desserts
BEVERAGES
Drinks
Cup of Joe
Uncle Joe's Handmade Lemonade
STORE
Gift Cards
BEVERAGES (3PD)
Drinks
Cup of Joe
Uncle Joe's Handmade Lemonade
FOOD (3PD)
Appetizers
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.46
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
grilled with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Beef Quesadilla$14.39
grilled with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$14.39
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.39
grilled with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chips & Queso$7.19
- Tex-Mex Nachos$7.19
with refried beans, cheese and jalapenos
- Trash Can Nachos$17.99
piled high with ground beef, brisket guisado and chicken, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and pico de gallo
- Chips & Salsa$3.59
Soups & Salads
- Creamy tortilla soup$12.60
homemade chicken broth with hand pulled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, corn and cilantro. Topped with cheese and tortilla strips
- Chicken Homemade Caldo$12.60
- Beef homemade caldo$13.80
- Menudo (Honey Comb) SM$11.40
Homemade tripe soup with hominy served with cilantro, onions and lemon
- Menudo (Honey Comb) LG$13.80
Homemade tripe soup with hominy served with cilantro, onions and lemon
- Taco Salad Bowl$10.20
Fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and avocado.
- Deluxe Salad Bowl$11.40
Fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and avocado.
Tortas
- Torta Asada$10.79
on homemade torta bread with lettuce, tomato, sour cream or mayonisse and choice of meat
- Torta al Pastor$10.79
on homemade torta bread with lettuce, tomato, sour cream or mayonisse and choice of meat
- Torta Brisket$10.79
on homemade torta bread with lettuce, tomato, sour cream or mayonisse and choice of meat
- Torta Guacamole$9.59
Tex Mex Favorites
- Chalupas compuestas Plate$11.40
two ground beef or pulled chicken on two tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
- Classic Puffy Tacos Plate$13.80
two ground beef or pulled chicken with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and cheese served with rice and beans
- Crispy Tacos Plate$9.00
two ground beef or pulled chicken , lettuce, tomato adn cheese served with rice and beans
- Soft Tacos Plate$9.00
two rolled ground beef or chicken topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese served with rice and beans
- Deluxe Mexican Plate$12.60
two cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, cripsy taco served with rice and beans
- Flautas Plate$10.50
3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with guacamole, sour cream and cheese served with rice and beans
- Brisket Guisado Plate$16.20
slow cooked brisket mexian style servied with rice and beans
- Chile Relleno Plate$13.80
fire roasted poblano filled with gorund beef or chicken battered and fried topped with classic tex-mex sauce, served with rice and beans
- Guisada Plate$13.80
lean beef simmered with fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic and spices, served with fresh tortillas, rice and beans
- Grilled Fish Tacos Plate$12.60
two tacos served with blackening spice, served with cilantro lime slaw and avocado, crema, rice and beans
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos Plate$12.60
- Uncle Joe's Plate$16.20
two cheese enchiladas with a tamale and carne guisada served with fresh tortillas rice and beans
- Birria Tacos Plate$12.60
- Asada Plate$16.20
- Chicharron Plate$11.40
- Asada mexicana plate$14.75
Enchiladas
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$12.60
with monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato , rice and beans
- Joe's Enchiladas Plate
with chile con carne gravy, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans
- Chicken Hatch Green Enchiladas$12.60
with monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato , rice and beans
- Poblano Ckn Enchla Plt$12.60
with roasted poblano cream sauce and monterey jack cheese, rice and beans
- One Cheese Enchilada$2.70
- One Beef Enchilada$3.30
- One Chicken Enchilada$3.30