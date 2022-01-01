Restaurant header imageView gallery

BCB Cafe San Diego Airport

review star

No reviews yet

3355 Admiral Boland Way

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Power

COFFEE

Small Americano

$3.70

Medium Americano

$4.85

Large Americano

$5.45

Iced Medium Americano

$4.85

Iced Large Americano

$5.45

Small Cafe Au Lait

$3.45

Medium Cafe Au Lait

$3.95

Large Cafe Au Lait

$4.45

Small Cappuccino

$4.60

Medium Cappuccino

$5.75

Large Cappuccino

$6.90

Medium Cold Brew

$5.45

Large Cold Brew

$6.85

Small Cuban Shot

$3.20

Medium Cuban Shot

$4.30

Small Drip Coffee

$2.55

Medium Drip Coffee

$3.15

Large Drip Coffee

$3.70

Iced Medium Drip Coffee

$3.15

Iced Large Drip Coffee

$3.75

Small Dulce de Leche

$5.45

Medium Dulce de Leche

$6.60

Large Dulce de Leche

$7.75

Iced Medium Dulce de Leche

$6.60

Iced Large Dulce de Leche

$7.75

Blended Medium Dulce de Leche

$6.60

Blended Large Dulce de Leche

$8.60

Small Espresso

$2.30

Medium Espresso

$3.45

Small Hammerhead

$4.60

Medium Hammerhead

$5.75

Large Hammerhead

$6.90

Iced Medium Hammerhead

$5.75

Iced Large Hammerhead

$6.90

Small Latte

$4.60

Medium Latte

$5.75

Large Latte

$6.90

Iced Medium Latte

$5.75

Iced Large Latte

$6.90

Blended Medium Latte

$5.75

Blended Large Latte

$6.90

Small Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$5.45

Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$6.60

Large Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$7.75

Iced Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$6.60

Iced Large Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$7.75

Blended Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$6.60

Blended Large Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$8.60

Small Mexican Mocha

$5.45

Medium Mexican Mocha

$6.60

Large Mexican Mocha

$7.75

Iced Medium Mexican Mocha

$6.60

Iced Large Medican Mocha

$7.75

Blended Medium Mexican Mocha

$6.60

Blended Large Mexican Mocha

$8.60

Small Mocha

$5.45

Medium Mocha

$6.60

Large Mocha

$7.75

Iced Medium Mocha

$6.60

Iced Large Mocha

$7.75

Blended Medium Mocha

$6.60

Blended Large Mocha

$8.60

Small White Chocolate Americano

$4.85

Medium White Chocolate Americano

$6.00

Large White Chocolate Americano

$6.50

Iced Medium White Chocolate Americano

$6.00

Iced Large White Chocolate Americano4

$6.50

Small White Chocolate Mocha

$5.45

Medium White Chocolate Mocha

$6.60

Large White Chocolate Mocha

$7.75

Iced Medium White Chocolate Mocha

$6.60

Iced Large White Chocolate Mocha

$7.75

Blended Medium White Chocolate Mocha

$6.60

Blended Large White Chocolate Mocha

$8.60

Small Warrior

$5.45

Medium Warrior

$6.95

Large Warrior

$8.10

Iced Medium Warrior

$6.95

Iced Large Warrior

$8.10

Blended Medium Warrior

$7.45

Blended Large Warrior

$9.45

Small Uptown

$5.45

Medium Uptown

$6.95

Large Uptown

$8.10

Iced Medium Uptown

$6.95

Iced Large Uptown

$8.10

Blended Medium Uptown

$7.45

Blended Large Uptown

$9.45

Small Java Chai

$5.45

Medium Java Chai

$6.95

Large Java Chai

$8.10

Iced Medium Java Chai

$6.95

Iced Large Java Chai

$8.10

Blended Medium Java Chai

$7.45

Blended Large Java Chai

$9.45

Medium Reeses

$7.45

Large Reeses

$9.45

Macchiato / Cortado / Flat White

$4.00

Small PSL

$5.45

Medium PSL

$6.95

Large PSL

$8.10

Iced Medium PSL

$6.95

Iced Large PSL

$8.10

Blended Medium PSL

$7.45

Blended Large PSL

$9.45

TEA & MORE

Iced Energy Infusion

$5.40

Blended Energy Infusion

$5.40

Small Hot Chocolate

$4.30

Medium Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.60

Small London Fog

$3.75

Medium London Fog

$4.45

Large London Fog

$4.95

Small Matcha Green Tea

$4.85

Medium Matcha Green Tea

$5.65

Large Matcha Green Tea

$6.30

Iced Medium Matcha Green Tea

$5.65

Iced Large Matcha Green Tea

$6.30

Blended Medium Matcha Green Tea

$5.75

Blended Large Matcha Green Tea

$7.75

Small Spiced Chai

$4.85

Medium Spiced Chai

$5.65

Large Spiced Chai

$6.30

Iced Medium Spiced Chai

$5.65

Iced Large Spiced Chai

$6.30

Blended Medium Spiced Chai

$5.75

Blended Large Spiced Chai

$7.75

Small Steamer

$4.30

Medium Steamer

$5.00

Large Steamer

$5.60

Medium Sunrise Surprise

$3.25

Large Sunrise Surprise

$4.25

Small Tea

$3.45

Medium Tea

$3.70

Large Tea

$4.00

Iced Medium Tea

$3.70

Iced Large Tea

$4.00

Small Vanilla Chai

$4.85

Medium Vanilla Chai

$5.65

Large Vanilla Chai

$6.30

Iced Medium Vanilla Chai

$5.65

Iced Large Vanilla Chai

$6.30

Blended Medium Vanilla Chai

$5.75

Blended Large Vanilla Chai

$7.75

Medium Lemonade

$3.25

Large Lemonade

$4.25

Medium Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Large Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Smoothies

Acai Energy

$7.45+

Avocado Power

$7.45+

Berry Banana

$6.30+

Big City Best

$7.45+

Breakfast On the Run

$7.45+

Liquid Lunch

$7.45+

Original

$6.30+

Peanut Butter Power

$7.45+

Tropical Madness

$6.30+

Wellness

$7.45+

Sandwiches & Melts

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

California Turkey

$11.45

Little Frenchie

$8.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$5.65

SD Grilled Cheese

$8.35

The Mexicali

$8.00

Soup and Salad

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$11.80Out of stock

soup/sand combo

$8.99Out of stock

Baked Goods

Bagel

$1.50

Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Cookie

$1.75

Croissants

$4.50

Muffin

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

AJ/OJ

$2.55

Bottled Water

$2.55

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.40Out of stock

Cup Of Water/Ice

$0.25

Gatorade

$2.55

Kids Juice Drink

$1.75

Kombucha

$5.75

Naked Juice

$2.55

Perrier 8.4 oz

$2.25Out of stock

Redbull

$3.85

Redbull - Sugar Free

$3.85

Soda

$2.55

Sparkling Water

$2.55

Snacks

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Chips

$2.20

Cliff Bar

$2.55

Fruit Snack Bowls

$3.95

Goldfish

$2.20

Granola bar

$2.85

Gum

$2.00

Nuts

$2.85

Perfect Bar

$4.95Out of stock

String Cheese

$1.50

Trail Mix

$2.85

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl

$9.95

Protein Bowl

$11.95

Goodfella Bowl

$11.95

Shirt

Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
