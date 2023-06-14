Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Bagels

BCB Cafe - SDSU - #48

123 Reviews

$

5500 Campanille Dr

San Diego, CA 92182

Drinks

COFFEE

Small Americano

$3.75

Medium Americano

$4.75

Large Americano

$5.75

Iced Medium Americano

$4.75

Iced Large Americano

$5.75

Small Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Medium Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Large Cafe Au Lait

$5.50

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Medium Cappuccino

$5.50

Large Cappuccino

$6.50

Medium Cold Brew

$5.50

Large Cold Brew

$6.50

Cuban Shot

$3.75

Small Drip Coffee

$2.50

Medium Drip Coffee

$3.00

Large Drip Coffee

$3.50

Iced Medium Drip Coffee

$3.00

Icd Large Drip Coffee

$3.50

Small Dulce de Leche

$5.25

Medium Dulce de Leche

$6.25

Large Dulce de Leche

$7.25

Iced Medium Dulce de Leche

$6.25

Iced Large Dulce de Leche

$7.25

Blended Medium Dulce de Leche

$6.75

Blended Large Dulce de Leche

$8.25

Small Espresso

$2.00

Medium Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Small Hammerhead

$4.50

Medium Hammerhead

$5.50

Large Hammerhead

$6.50

Iced Medium Hammerhead

$5.50

Iced Large Hammerhead

$6.50

Small Java Chai

$5.25

Medium Java Chai

$6.25

Large Java Chai

$7.25

Iced Medium Java Chai

$6.25

Iced Large Java Chai

$7.25

Blended Medium Java Chai

$6.75

Blended Large Java Chai

$8.25

Joe To Go

$30.00

Small Latte

$4.50

Medium Latte

$5.50

Large Latte

$6.50

Iced Medium Latte

$5.50

Iced Large Latte

$6.50

Blended Medium Latte

$6.00

Blended Large Latte

$7.25

Small Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Large Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$7.25

Iced Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Iced Large Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$7.25

Blended Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$6.75

Blended Large Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$8.25

Small Mocha

$5.25

Medium Mocha

$6.25

Large Mocha

$7.25

Iced Medium Mocha

$6.25

Iced Large Mocha

$7.25

Blended Medium Mocha

$6.75

Blended Large Mocha

$8.25

Small Pumpkin Latte

$5.25

Medium Pumpkin Latte

$6.25

Large Pumpkin Latte

$7.25

Iced Medium Pumpkin Latte

$6.25

Iced Large Pumpkin Latte

$7.26

Blended Medium Pumpkin Latte

$6.75

Blended Large Pumpkin Latte

$7.25

Small Study Buddy

$5.25

Medium Studdy Buddy

$6.25

Large Study Buddy

$7.25

Iced Medium Study Buddy

$6.25

Iced Large Study Buddy

$7.25

Blended Medium Study Buddy

$6.75

Blended Large Study Buddy

$8.25

Small Warrior

$5.50

Medium Warrior

$6.50

Large Warrior

$7.50

Iced Medium Warrior

$6.50

Iced Large Warrior

$7.50

Blended Medium Warrior

$7.00

Blended Large Warrior

$8.50

Small White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Medium White Chocolate Mocha

$6.25

Large White Chocolate Mocha

$7.25

Iced Medium White Chocolate Mocha

$6.25

Iced Large White Chocolate Mocha

$7.25

Blended Medium White Chocolate Mocha

$6.75

Blended Large White Chocolate Mocha

$8.25

TEA & MORE

Small Apple Cider

$4.00

Medium Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Large Hot Apple Cider

$6.00

Small Spice Tea

$4.75

Medium Spice Tea

$5.75

Large Spice Tea

$6.75

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Iced Medium Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Iced Large Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Medium Lavender Palmer

$4.50

Large Lavender Palmer

$5.50

Medium Lemonade

$2.75

Large Lemonade

$3.75

Small London Fog

$4.50

Medium London Fog

$5.25

Large London Fog

$6.00

Small Matcha Green Tea

$4.75

Medium Matcha Green Tea

$5.50

Large Matcha Green Tea

$6.25

Iced Medium Matcha Green Tea

$5.50

Iced Large Matcha Green Tea

$6.25

Blended Medium Matcha Green Tea

$6.00

Blended Large Matcha Green Tea

$7.00

Medium Peachy Keen

$4.50

Large Peachy Keen

$5.50

Small Spiced Chai

$4.75

Medium Spiced Chai

$5.50

Large Spiced Chai

$6.25

Iced Medium Spiced Chai

$5.50

Iced Large Spiced Chai

$6.25

Blended Medium Spiced Chai

$6.00

Blended Large Spiced Chai

$7.00

Small Steamer

$3.50

Medium Steamer

$4.00

Large Steamer

$4.50

Medium Sunrise Surprise

$4.50

Large Sunrise Surprise

$5.50

Syrup Cup

$1.70

Small Tea

$3.25

Medium Tea

$3.50

Large Tea

$3.75

Iced Medium Tea

$3.50

Iced Large Tea

$3.75

Small Vanilla Chai

$4.75

Medium Vanilla Chai

$5.50

Large Vanilla Chai

$6.25

Iced Medium Vanilla Chai

$5.50

Iced Large Vanilla Chai

$6.25

Blended Medium Vanilla Chai

$6.00

Blended Large Vanilla Chai

$7.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

12 oz Milk

$2.00

Apple / Orange Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.60

Coconut Water

$3.75

Cup

$0.25

Gatorade

$2.75

Rockstar

$3.75

Soda

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Aluminum Water

$3.50

Naked Juice

$2.75

Kombucha

$3.75

SMOOTHIES

Medium Acai Energy

$7.50

Large Acai Energy

$9.50

Medium Berry Banana

$6.50

Large Berry Banana

$8.50

Medium Espresso Madness

$8.50

Large Espresso Madness

$10.50

Medium Liquid Lunch

$7.50

Large Liquid Lunch

$9.50

Medium Mango Mania

$6.50

Large Mango Mania

$8.50

Medium PB Choc Power

$7.50

Large PB Choc Power

$9.50

Medium Original

$6.50

Large Original

$8.50

Medium Nutella Milkshake

$7.50

Large Nutella Milkshake

$9.50

Eats

Acai

Acai Bowl

$9.95

Protein Bowl

$12.45

Snack

Bagel

$2.50

Banana

$1.50

Brownie

$3.50

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Clif Bar

$2.75

Cookie

$2.00

Croissants

$4.50

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Granola Bar

$2.50

Individual Cream Cheese

$1.00

Muffin

$3.50

Nuts

$2.75

Perfect bar

$3.95

Potato Chips

$1.95

Side of CC

$1.00

Trail Mix

$2.50

Banana/Chocolate bread

$3.95

Small but bar

$1.50

Strawberries

$4.00

Strawberries +nutella

$4.75

Salad & Soup

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Soup

$5.45

Sandwich

Avocado Toast

$5.95

BALT

$8.95

BCB FIT Sandwich

$7.25

BLT

$7.25

Breakfast Bagel

$4.95

Burrito

$6.95

Cali Turkey Melt

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Hot BAE

$8.95

Mexicali

$8.99

Monkey Bread

$4.95

Plain Toast

$2.50

SD Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Veggie Melt

$9.50

Pizza bagel

$8.99

Meat lover pizza

$11.00

Cheese pizza bagel

$7.50

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$1.75

Cheese

$0.95

Chicken

$3.25

Gluten Free Bagel

$2.00

Hard-Boiled Egg

$1.75

Hashbrown

$1.50

Hummus

$1.75

Sausage

$1.95

Tomato

$0.95

Turkey Bacon

$1.75

Croissant

$2.00

Retail

Shirts

Tank Top

$15.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Mugs

Ceramic Mug

$7.00

Hot/Cold Tumbler

$12.00

Plastic Tumbler

$7.00

Hats

BCB Logo Hat / Visor

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Hand crafted coffees, teas, & bagels

5500 Campanille Dr, San Diego, CA 92182

