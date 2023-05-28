Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Breakfast Club 1130 Fremont Blvd

No reviews yet

1130 Fremont Blvd

Seaside, CA 93955

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Main Menu

2 Egg Breakfasts

Egg Breakfast

$12.95

Two eggs any style, served with biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Bacon Breakfast

$15.50

Four strips of bacon served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

1/2 Bacon 1/2 Link

$15.50

Two pieces of sausage links and two strips of bacon served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Turkey Bacon Breakfast

$15.50

Four strips of turkey bacon served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Sausage Breakfast

$15.50

Four pieces of sausage links served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Country Sausage Breakfast

$15.50

Country patty sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Ground Beef Breakfast

$15.50

Ground beef patty served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Ham Steak Breakfast

$16.50

One Ham Steak served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Minced Ham Breakfast

$16.50

Diced ham, scrambled in two eggs, served with biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefrie

New York Breakfast

$18.95

New York Steak served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Ribeye Steak Breakfast

$18.95

Ribeye Steak served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$16.50

One piece of chicken fried steak topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast

$15.50

Chicken apple sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Cajun Sausage Breakfast

$15.50

Spicy cajun sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Chorizo Breakfast

$15.50

Ground spiced sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Italian Sausage Breakfast

$15.50

Mild Italian Sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Linguica Sausage Breakfast

$15.50

Linguica Sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Calamari Strips Breakfast

$17.25

Breaded and deep fried calamari strips served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Eggs Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$16.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with ham topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

Country Benedict

$16.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with country patty sausage topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

Turkey Avocado Benedict

$17.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with house roasted turkey and avocado, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with crab cakes and avocado topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

Nova Scotia Benedict

$17.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with smoked salmon and spinach topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

Veggie Benedict

$16.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with veggies topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

Skinny Veggie Benedict

$17.95

Two fried egg whites with veggies on whole wheat toast, served with fresh fruit and a small side of our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

Redneck Benedict

$16.95

Two poached eggs over a biscuit with chicken fried steak topped with country gravy served with homefries

Corned Beef Benedict

$17.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with corned beef hash topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries

BYO Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs over an english muffin with toppings of your choosing topped with hollandaise served with homefries

Not So Hungry?

Oatmeal

$7.95

Oatmeal, made to order, served with raisins, brown sugar, and milk, as well as your choice of toast, bananas, or berries

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Two slices of toast topped with sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, basil, and two eggs any style, served with fresh fruit

Fruit & Cottage Cheese

$10.25

Fruit & Yogurt

$10.25

Granola with Milk

$7.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.95

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.95

Pancakes

One Baby Cake

$4.25

One medium sized pancake

Gluten Free Baby Cake

$4.25

One medium sized gluten free pancake. Gluten free items are cooked in the same kitchen as gluten products

One Large Cake

$6.25

One large sized pancake

Short Stack

$11.25

Two large sized pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.25

Two large cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with icing, powdered sugar and cinnamon

Pancakes with Fresh Fruit

$14.50

Two large pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and bananas, powdered sugar and cinnamon

The Traveler

$17.25

Four small pancakes served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or three sausage links

French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$12.25

Three slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

1 Slice French Toast

$4.50

One slice of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

2 Slice French Toast

$9.25

Two slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Banana's Foster

$14.50

Three slices of french toast smothered in caramelized bananas topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$14.50

Two cinnamon roll pastries, french toast style, with nuts baked inside, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

French Toast with Fresh Fruit

$14.50

Three slices of french toast topped with fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, powdered sugar and cinnamon

French Toast Special

$17.25

Two slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon, served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or three sausage links

Omelets

Chili Verde Omelet

$17.25

Four egg omelet stuffed with chili verde shredded pork, topped with jack cheese, chili verde sauce, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy and homefries

Spinach, Mushroom and Jack Omelet

$15.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with spinach and mushrooms, topped with jack cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Ron's Omelet

$16.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with bacon and tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Ken's Omelet

$16.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with ortega chilis, housemade salsa, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Quintal's Omelet

$16.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with refried beans, housemade salsa, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Italian Omelet

$16.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with mild italian sausage, topped with jack cheese, marinara sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Denver Omelet

$16.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with ham, green bell pepper, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Veggie Omelet

$16.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with tomatoes, mushrooms, ortega chilis, spinach, green bell pepper, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Works Omelet

$16.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with ham, bacon and sausage topped with cheddar cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.50

Four egg omelet stuffed with fillings of your choice topped with cheese of your choice served with toast or a biscuit and gravy and homefries

Waffles

Waffle

$12.25

A large belgian waffle

Gluten Free Waffle

$13.50

Large belgian gluten free waffle. Gluten free items are cooked in the same kitchen as gluten products

Bacon Waffle

$14.50

A large Belgian waffle with bacon bits cooked inside

Waffle with Fresh Fruit

$14.50

A large Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and banana with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Waffle Special

$17.25

A large Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style, and three strips of bacon or three sausage links

Waffle with 3 Piece Friend Chicken

$17.50

A large belgian waffle topped with crispy bone-in fried chicken or chicken tenders

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken, Fries and a Biscuit

$16.50

Crispy bone-in fried chicken or chicken tenders, served with french fries and a homemade biscuit

Local Favorites

Biscuits and Spicy Gravy

$11.25

Three homemade biscuits smothered in our homemade spicy gravy served with homefries

S.O.S.

$15.25

Ground beef and spicy gravy over our homemade biscuits served with homefries

Seaside Joe's Scramble

$16.25

Ground beef, onion, mushrooms and spinach scrambled with two eggs served with biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries

Homemade Corned Beef hash

$17.25

Diced homemade corned beef, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and parsley, served with two eggs any style, sliced tomatoes, and fresh fruit

Annie's Breakfast

$15.25

An english muffin topped with two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with homefries

Cheese Blintz

$13.25

Three small cheese stuffed crepes topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries and sour cream

South of the Border

Breakfast Burrito

$14.25

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed onions, ortega chilis, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado and sour cream served with homefries

Huevos Rancheros

$16.25

A flour tortilla topped with refried beans, homemade salsa, two eggs any style, jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with homefries

Mexican Scramble

$15.25

Spicy sausage scrambled with eggs served with corn or flour tortillas, and homefries

Chili Verde Burrito

$17.25

A flour tortilla burrito filled with chili verde pork, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese topped with chili verde sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with a side of your choice

Burrito

$15.25

A flour tortilla burrito filled with lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with a side of your choice

Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour tortilla grilled with jack and cheddar cheese served with a side of your choice

Soft Tacos

$11.95

Three tacos on corn tortillas with a meat of your choice served with a side of your choice

Sandwich

Jacquelyn's Lunch

$15.25

Roast Beef, bacon, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice

Jessica's Lunch

$15.25

Turkey, bacon, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice

Tami's Lunch

$15.25

Turkey, ortega chilis, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice

Bacon Veggie Sandwich

$15.25

Bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice

Tuna Melt

$15.25

Grilled tuna sandwich with cheddar cheese on sourdough served with a side of your choice

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$15.25

Spinach, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough, served with a side of your choice

Tuna Sandwich

$13.25

Tuna, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice

Turkey Sandwich

$15.25

House roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice

Club Sandwich

$16.25

House roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice

Breakfast Club Sandwich

$16.25

Ham steak, bacon, fried eggs, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice

French Dip

$16.95

Thinly sliced premium roast beef on a grilled french roll served with Au Jus and a side of your choice

Turkey Dip

$16.95

Our house roasted turkey on a grilled french roll served with Au Jus and a side of your choice

BLT

$13.95

BLAT

$15.95

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.50

grilled chicken breast with jack cheese on a grilled french roll served with a side of your choice. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side

New York Steak Sandwich

$18.50

New york strip on a grilled french roll served with the side of your choice. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Ribeye on a grilled french roll served with the side of your choice. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side

Chicken Philly

$16.95

Diced chicken breast with bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice

Roast Beef Philly

$16.95

Sliced roast beef with bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice

New York Philly

$18.50

Diced New York steak with bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice

Spicy Philly

$17.75

Diced chicken breast or sliced roast beef with fresh jalapenos,bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Grilled cheese on sourdough served with a side of your choice

BYO Sandwich

$10.00

Burgers

Burger

$15.25

Half pound ground beef patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.

Double Burger

$18.25

Two half pound ground beef patties. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$18.75

Half pound ground beef patty topped with bacon and avocado. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.

Mushroom Burger

$16.75

Half pound ground beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.

Vegetarian Burger

$13.50

Veggie patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.

Patty Melt

$16.25

A half pound ground beef patty with swiss cheese and onion on grilled rye served with a side of your choice

Soups & Salads

Soup and Salad

$11.25

Cup Soup

$5.45

Bowl Soup

$6.45

Tostada Salad

$15.25

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with a mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, refried beans, chicken, ground beef, or pork, and topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa and a salad dressing of your choice

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Chef Salad

$16.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with ham and turkey, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Cobb Salad

$16.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, and avocado served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Tuna Salad

$16.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with tuna, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$16.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, grapes, green apple, and candied walnuts served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with chicken, bacon, parmesan, and croutons, served with garlic texas toast and caesar dressing

Calamari Salad

$17.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with calamari, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Shrimp Louie Salad

$17.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

New York Salad

$18.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with new york, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Ribeye Steak Salad

$18.95

A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with ribeye steak, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice

Sides

Extra Plate

1 Egg

$1.25

2 Eggs

$2.50

3 Egss

$3.75

Bacon

$4.99

1/2 Bacon

$2.25

Avocado

$2.95

Home Fries

$4.25

Deep Fried Home Fries

$4.25

Hashbrowns

$4.25

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Rye Toast

$1.50

Sourdough Toast

$1.50

Gluten Free Toast

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.50

White Dry

$1.50

Wheat Dry

$1.50

Rye Dry

$1.50

Sourdough Dry

$1.50

English Muffin Dry

$1.50

Texas Toast

$1.50

Links

$4.25

1/2 Links

$1.95

Apple Sausage

$4.25

Cajun Sausage

$4.25

Chorizo Sausage

$4.25

Country Sausage

$4.25

Italian Sausage

$4.25

Linguica Sausage

$4.25

Biscuit

$1.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.95

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

1/2 Turkey Bacon

$2.25

Grilled Spinach

$1.25

Side Salad

$7.45

Tomato Slices

$2.25

Calamari

$8.95

Corned Beef Hash

$8.25

Chicken Fried Steak

$6.50

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Fried Chicken Bone In

$5.95

Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Ground Beef

$6.50

Ham Steak

$6.50

New York Steak

$9.50

Ribeye

$10.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Veggie Burger Pattie

$6.50

Fries

$4.95

Skinny Fries

$4.95

Garlic Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Cup Gravy

$1.25

Hollandaise

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Real Maple Syrup

$1.75

Refried Beans

$2.75

2 oz. Almond Milk

S.O.S. Gravy

$3.25

Potato Salad

$2.75

Dressing

$1.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Sour Cream

$0.75

Yogurt

$2.75

Granola

$1.00

Crab Cakes

$6.95

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Grilled Veggies

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.75

Kids Menu

Mickey Cake

$6.25

Kids Waffle

$6.25

Kids French Toast

$6.25

Kids Bacon Breakfast

$6.25

Kids Sausage Breakfast

$6.25

Kids 1/2 Bacon 1/2 Sausage Breakfast

$6.25

Kids Ham & Cheese Omelet

$6.25

Kids Minced Ham

$6.25

Kids Oat Meal

$4.50

Kids Half Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Omelet

$6.25

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Sliders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Fried Chicken Bone In

$6.95

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Desserts

One Cheese Blintz

$1.95

One small cheese stuffed crepe topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries and sour cream

Sticky Bun

$1.95

Cinnamon roll pastry with nuts baked inside

Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Italian Dressing

Balsamic Oil

Oil and Vinegar

Honey Mustard

Thousand Island

Drink Menu

Drinks

Coffee

$3.95

Tea

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Soda

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Apple Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Soda

$1.25

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Half Menu

2 Egg Breakfasts

HALF Egg Breakfast

$9.95

HALF Bacon Breakfast

$12.50

1 Bacon 1 Link

$12.50

HALF Turkey Bacon Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Sausage Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Country Sausage Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Ground Beef Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Ham Steak Breakfast

$13.50

HALF Minced Ham Breakfast

$13.50

HALF Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$13.50

HALF Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Cajun Sausage Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Chorizo Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Italian Sausage Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Linguica Sausage Breakfast

$12.50

HALF Calamari Strips Breakfast

$14.25

Eggs Benedicts

HALF Traditional Benedict

$13.95

HALF Country Benedict

$13.95

HALF Veggie Benedict

$13.95

HALF Skinny Veggie Benedict

$14.95

HALF Turkey Avocado Benedict

$14.95

HALF Redneck Benedict

$13.95

HALF Corned Beef Benedict

$14.95

HALF Crab Cake Benedict

$14.95

HALF Nova Scotia Benedict

$14.95

HALF BYO Benedict

$10.95

Not So Hungry?

HALF Oatmeal

$4.95

HALF Avocado Toast

$9.50

HALF Fruit & Cottage Cheese

$7.25

HALF Fruit & Yogurt

$7.25

HALF Granola with Milk

$4.25

HALF Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.95

Pancakes

HALF One Baby Cake

$2.25

HALF Gluten Free Baby Cake

$2.25

HALF One Large Cake

$3.25

HALF Short Stack

$8.25

HALF Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.25

HALF Pancakes with Fresh Fruit

$11.50

HALF The Traveler

$14.25

French Toast

HALF Traditional French Toast

$9.25

HALF Banana's Foster

$11.50

HALF Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.50

HALF French Toast with Fresh Fruit

$11.50

HALF French Toast Special

$14.25

Omelets

HALF Chili Verde Omelet

$14.25

HALF Spinach, Mushroom and Jack Omelet

$12.50

HALF Ron's Omelet

$13.50

HALF Ken's Omelet

$13.50

HALF Quintal's Omelet

$13.50

HALF Italian Omelet

$13.50

HALF Denver Omelet

$13.50

HALF Veggie Omelet

$13.50

HALF Works Omelet

$13.50

HALF Build Your Own Omelet

$9.50

Waffles

HALF Waffle

$9.25

HALF Gluten Free Waffle

$10.50

HALF Bacon Waffle

$14.50

HALF Waffle with Fresh Fruit

$11.50

HALF Waffle Special

$14.25

HALF Waffle with Fried Chicken

$14.50

Fried Chicken

HALF Fried Chicken, Fries and a Biscuit

$13.50

Local Favorites

HALF Biscuits and Spicy Gravy

$8.25

HALF S.O.S.

$12.25

HALF Seaside Joe's Scramble

$13.25

HALF Homemade Corned Beef hash

$17.25

HALF Annie's Breakfast

$15.25

HALF Cheese Blintz

$13.25

South of the Border

HALF Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

HALF Burrito

$12.25

HALF Quesadilla

$9.95

HALF Soft Tacos

$8.95

HALF Mexican Scramble

$12.25

HALF Huevos Rancheros

$13.25

HALF Chili Verde Burrito

$14.25

Sandwich

HALF Jacquelyn's Lunch

$12.25

HALF Jessica's Lunch

$12.25

HALF Tami's Lunch

$12.25

HALF Bacon Veggie Sandwich

$12.25

HALF Tuna Melt

$12.25

HALF Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$12.25

HALF Tuna Sandwich

$10.25

HALF Turkey Sandwich

$12.25

HALF Club Sandwich

$13.25

HALF Breakfast Club Sandwich

$13.25

HALF French Dip

$13.95

HALF Turkey Dip

$13.95

HALF BLT

$10.95

HALF BLAT

$12.95

HALF Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.50

HALF Chicken Philly

$13.95

HALF Roast Beef Philly

$13.95

HALF Grilled Cheese

$7.95

HALF New York Philly

$15.50

HALF Spicy Philly

$14.75

HALF BYO Sandwich

$7.00

Soups & Salads

HALF Tostada Salad

$12.25

HALF Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

HALF Chef Salad

$12.95

HALF Tuna Salad

$12.95

HALF Cobb Salad

$12.95

HALF Waldorf Chicken Salad

$12.95

HALF Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

HALF Calamari Salad

$13.95

HALF Shrimp Louie Salad

$13.95

Sides

Home Fries

$4.25

Deep Fried Home Fries

$4.25

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Links

$4.25

1/2 Links

$1.95

Apple Sausage

$4.25

Cajun Sausage

$4.25

Chorizo Sausage

$4.25

Country Sausage

$4.25

Italian Sausage

$4.25

Linguica Sausage

$4.25

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Rye Toast

$1.50

Sourdough Toast

$1.50

Gluten Free Toast

$1.75

Texas Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.95

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

1/2 Bacon

$2.25

1/2 Turkey Bacon

$2.25

1 Egg

$1.25

2 Eggs

$2.50

3 Egss

$3.75

Avocado

$2.95

Grilled Spinach

$1.25

Side Salad

$7.45

Tomato Slices

$2.25

Calamari

$8.95

Corned Beef Hash

$8.25

Chicken Fried Steak

$6.50

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Fried Chicken Bone In

$5.95

Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Ground Beef

$6.50

Ham Steak

$6.50

New York Steak

$9.50

Ribeye

$10.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Veggie Burger Pattie

$6.50

Fries

$4.95

Skinny Fries

$4.95

Garlic Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Cup Gravy

$1.25

Hollandaise

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Real Maple Syrup

$1.75

Refried Beans

$2.75

2 oz. Almond Milk

S.O.S. Gravy

$3.25

Potato Salad

$2.75

Dressing

$1.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Sour Cream

$0.75

Yogurt

$2.75

Granola

$1.00

Crab Cakes

$6.95

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Grilled Veggies

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.75

Desserts

One Cheese Blintz

$1.95

One small cheese stuffed crepe topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries and sour cream

Sticky Bun

$1.95

Cinnamon roll pastry with nuts baked inside

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where the Locals eat!

Location

1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955

Directions

