The Breakfast Club 1130 Fremont Blvd

Main Menu
2 Egg Breakfasts
Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style, served with biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Bacon Breakfast
Four strips of bacon served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
1/2 Bacon 1/2 Link
Two pieces of sausage links and two strips of bacon served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Turkey Bacon Breakfast
Four strips of turkey bacon served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Sausage Breakfast
Four pieces of sausage links served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Country Sausage Breakfast
Country patty sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Ground Beef Breakfast
Ground beef patty served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Ham Steak Breakfast
One Ham Steak served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Minced Ham Breakfast
Diced ham, scrambled in two eggs, served with biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefrie
New York Breakfast
New York Steak served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Ribeye Steak Breakfast
Ribeye Steak served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
One piece of chicken fried steak topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast
Chicken apple sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Cajun Sausage Breakfast
Spicy cajun sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Chorizo Breakfast
Ground spiced sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Italian Sausage Breakfast
Mild Italian Sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Linguica Sausage Breakfast
Linguica Sausage served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Calamari Strips Breakfast
Breaded and deep fried calamari strips served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Eggs Benedicts
Traditional Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with ham topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with country patty sausage topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
Turkey Avocado Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with house roasted turkey and avocado, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
Crab Cake Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with crab cakes and avocado topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
Nova Scotia Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with smoked salmon and spinach topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with veggies topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
Skinny Veggie Benedict
Two fried egg whites with veggies on whole wheat toast, served with fresh fruit and a small side of our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
Redneck Benedict
Two poached eggs over a biscuit with chicken fried steak topped with country gravy served with homefries
Corned Beef Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with corned beef hash topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce served with homefries
BYO Benedict
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with toppings of your choosing topped with hollandaise served with homefries
Not So Hungry?
Oatmeal
Oatmeal, made to order, served with raisins, brown sugar, and milk, as well as your choice of toast, bananas, or berries
Avocado Toast
Two slices of toast topped with sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, basil, and two eggs any style, served with fresh fruit
Fruit & Cottage Cheese
Fruit & Yogurt
Granola with Milk
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Pancakes
One Baby Cake
One medium sized pancake
Gluten Free Baby Cake
One medium sized gluten free pancake. Gluten free items are cooked in the same kitchen as gluten products
One Large Cake
One large sized pancake
Short Stack
Two large sized pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Two large cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with icing, powdered sugar and cinnamon
Pancakes with Fresh Fruit
Two large pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and bananas, powdered sugar and cinnamon
The Traveler
Four small pancakes served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or three sausage links
French Toast
Traditional French Toast
Three slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
1 Slice French Toast
One slice of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
2 Slice French Toast
Two slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
Banana's Foster
Three slices of french toast smothered in caramelized bananas topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Two cinnamon roll pastries, french toast style, with nuts baked inside, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
French Toast with Fresh Fruit
Three slices of french toast topped with fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, powdered sugar and cinnamon
French Toast Special
Two slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon, served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or three sausage links
Omelets
Chili Verde Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with chili verde shredded pork, topped with jack cheese, chili verde sauce, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy and homefries
Spinach, Mushroom and Jack Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with spinach and mushrooms, topped with jack cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Ron's Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with bacon and tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Ken's Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with ortega chilis, housemade salsa, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Quintal's Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with refried beans, housemade salsa, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Italian Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with mild italian sausage, topped with jack cheese, marinara sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Denver Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with ham, green bell pepper, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Veggie Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with tomatoes, mushrooms, ortega chilis, spinach, green bell pepper, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Works Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with ham, bacon and sausage topped with cheddar cheese, served with toast or a biscuit and gravy, and homefries
Build Your Own Omelet
Four egg omelet stuffed with fillings of your choice topped with cheese of your choice served with toast or a biscuit and gravy and homefries
Waffles
Waffle
A large belgian waffle
Gluten Free Waffle
Large belgian gluten free waffle. Gluten free items are cooked in the same kitchen as gluten products
Bacon Waffle
A large Belgian waffle with bacon bits cooked inside
Waffle with Fresh Fruit
A large Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and banana with powdered sugar and cinnamon
Waffle Special
A large Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style, and three strips of bacon or three sausage links
Waffle with 3 Piece Friend Chicken
A large belgian waffle topped with crispy bone-in fried chicken or chicken tenders
Fried Chicken
Local Favorites
Biscuits and Spicy Gravy
Three homemade biscuits smothered in our homemade spicy gravy served with homefries
S.O.S.
Ground beef and spicy gravy over our homemade biscuits served with homefries
Seaside Joe's Scramble
Ground beef, onion, mushrooms and spinach scrambled with two eggs served with biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
Homemade Corned Beef hash
Diced homemade corned beef, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and parsley, served with two eggs any style, sliced tomatoes, and fresh fruit
Annie's Breakfast
An english muffin topped with two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, served with homefries
Cheese Blintz
Three small cheese stuffed crepes topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries and sour cream
South of the Border
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed onions, ortega chilis, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado and sour cream served with homefries
Huevos Rancheros
A flour tortilla topped with refried beans, homemade salsa, two eggs any style, jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with homefries
Mexican Scramble
Spicy sausage scrambled with eggs served with corn or flour tortillas, and homefries
Chili Verde Burrito
A flour tortilla burrito filled with chili verde pork, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese topped with chili verde sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with a side of your choice
Burrito
A flour tortilla burrito filled with lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with a side of your choice
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with jack and cheddar cheese served with a side of your choice
Soft Tacos
Three tacos on corn tortillas with a meat of your choice served with a side of your choice
Sandwich
Jacquelyn's Lunch
Roast Beef, bacon, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice
Jessica's Lunch
Turkey, bacon, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice
Tami's Lunch
Turkey, ortega chilis, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice
Bacon Veggie Sandwich
Bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with a side of your choice
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna sandwich with cheddar cheese on sourdough served with a side of your choice
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Spinach, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough, served with a side of your choice
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice
Turkey Sandwich
House roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice
Club Sandwich
House roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice
Breakfast Club Sandwich
Ham steak, bacon, fried eggs, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice
French Dip
Thinly sliced premium roast beef on a grilled french roll served with Au Jus and a side of your choice
Turkey Dip
Our house roasted turkey on a grilled french roll served with Au Jus and a side of your choice
BLT
BLAT
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough served with a side of your choice
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
grilled chicken breast with jack cheese on a grilled french roll served with a side of your choice. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side
New York Steak Sandwich
New york strip on a grilled french roll served with the side of your choice. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye on a grilled french roll served with the side of your choice. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side
Chicken Philly
Diced chicken breast with bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice
Roast Beef Philly
Sliced roast beef with bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice
New York Philly
Diced New York steak with bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice
Spicy Philly
Diced chicken breast or sliced roast beef with fresh jalapenos,bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese, on a grilled french roll, served with a side of your choice
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on sourdough served with a side of your choice
BYO Sandwich
Burgers
Burger
Half pound ground beef patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.
Double Burger
Two half pound ground beef patties. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.
Bacon Avocado Burger
Half pound ground beef patty topped with bacon and avocado. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.
Mushroom Burger
Half pound ground beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.
Vegetarian Burger
Veggie patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on the side.
Patty Melt
A half pound ground beef patty with swiss cheese and onion on grilled rye served with a side of your choice
Soups & Salads
Soup and Salad
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Tostada Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with a mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, refried beans, chicken, ground beef, or pork, and topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa and a salad dressing of your choice
Grilled Chicken Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Chef Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with ham and turkey, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Cobb Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, and avocado served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Tuna Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with tuna, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Waldorf Chicken Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, grapes, green apple, and candied walnuts served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Chicken Caesar Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with chicken, bacon, parmesan, and croutons, served with garlic texas toast and caesar dressing
Calamari Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with calamari, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Shrimp Louie Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
New York Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with new york, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Ribeye Steak Salad
A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with ribeye steak, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese, and avocado, served with garlic texas toast and a salad dressing of your choice
Sides
Extra Plate
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Egss
Bacon
1/2 Bacon
Avocado
Home Fries
Deep Fried Home Fries
Hashbrowns
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
Sourdough Toast
Gluten Free Toast
English Muffin
White Dry
Wheat Dry
Rye Dry
Sourdough Dry
English Muffin Dry
Texas Toast
Links
1/2 Links
Apple Sausage
Cajun Sausage
Chorizo Sausage
Country Sausage
Italian Sausage
Linguica Sausage
Biscuit
Biscuit & Gravy
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortilla
Turkey Bacon
1/2 Turkey Bacon
Grilled Spinach
Side Salad
Tomato Slices
Calamari
Corned Beef Hash
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Breast
Fried Chicken Bone In
Fried Chicken Tenders
Ground Beef
Ham Steak
New York Steak
Ribeye
Smoked Salmon
Veggie Burger Pattie
Fries
Skinny Fries
Garlic Fries
Onion Rings
Cup Gravy
Hollandaise
Peanut Butter
Real Maple Syrup
Refried Beans
2 oz. Almond Milk
S.O.S. Gravy
Potato Salad
Dressing
Cottage Cheese
Sour Cream
Yogurt
Granola
Crab Cakes
Grilled Jalapeno
Grilled Veggies
Salsa Verde
Kids Menu
Mickey Cake
Kids Waffle
Kids French Toast
Kids Bacon Breakfast
Kids Sausage Breakfast
Kids 1/2 Bacon 1/2 Sausage Breakfast
Kids Ham & Cheese Omelet
Kids Minced Ham
Kids Oat Meal
Kids Half Sandwich
Kids Omelet
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids Sliders
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Fried Chicken Bone In
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
Desserts
Drink Menu
Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Soda
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Soda
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kids Chocolate Milk
HALF Egg Breakfast
HALF Bacon Breakfast
1 Bacon 1 Link
HALF Turkey Bacon Breakfast
HALF Sausage Breakfast
HALF Country Sausage Breakfast
HALF Ground Beef Breakfast
HALF Ham Steak Breakfast
HALF Minced Ham Breakfast
HALF Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
HALF Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast
HALF Cajun Sausage Breakfast
HALF Chorizo Breakfast
HALF Italian Sausage Breakfast
HALF Linguica Sausage Breakfast
HALF Calamari Strips Breakfast
HALF Jacquelyn's Lunch
HALF Jessica's Lunch
HALF Tami's Lunch
HALF Bacon Veggie Sandwich
HALF Tuna Melt
HALF Grilled Veggie Sandwich
HALF Tuna Sandwich
HALF Turkey Sandwich
HALF Club Sandwich
HALF Breakfast Club Sandwich
HALF French Dip
HALF Turkey Dip
HALF BLT
HALF BLAT
HALF Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
HALF Chicken Philly
HALF Roast Beef Philly
HALF Grilled Cheese
HALF New York Philly
HALF Spicy Philly
HALF BYO Sandwich
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955