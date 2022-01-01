BCN Taste & Tradition
961 Reviews
$$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
BCN Taste & Tradition, the name gives a nod to Barcelona and the meld of traditional and modern Spanish cuisine. Chef Luis Roger has just relocated from Girona, Spain - trained under Michelin Chef Ferran Adria at elBulli- and taught at the renowned culinary school Aula Gastronomica de l’Emporada. <br>Located on a 1920’s era Victorian home in the trendy Montrose/Museum District (4210 Roseland St.). BCN Taste & Tradition will recreate an authentic Spanish style dining experience with unparalleled service. The menu will showcase all the fantastic, cutting-edge haute cuisine that put Spain on the world stage.
4210 Roseland, Houston, TX 77006
