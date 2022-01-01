Restaurant header imageView gallery

BCN Taste & Tradition

961 Reviews

$$$$

4210 Roseland

Houston, TX 77006

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon
Croquetas de Jamón
Burrata Salad

Appetizers

Manzanilla Olives

$8.00

$8.00
Crispy Baby Artichokes

$12.00

$12.00

with romesco sauce

Boquerones

$17.00

$17.00

fresh Pickled Anchovies

Anchoas del Cantábrico

$19.00

$19.00

anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea

Spanish Ibérico ham

$42.00

$42.00

served with toasted “pa amb tomaca”

Croquetas de Jamón

$16.00

$16.00

Spanish Ibérico ham croquettes

Spanish Octopus "pulpo a la Gallega"

$28.00

$28.00

served with potato purée, olive oil and smoked paprika

Salads + Vegetables

Roasted Beets Salad
$15.00

$15.00

kefir cheese, pistachios and raspberry vinaigrette

Sautéed Green Peas

$16.00

$16.00

with diced jamón, garlic, artichokes and fresh mint

Smoky Roasted Eggplant

$17.00

$17.00

red bell peppers and onion with kalamata tapenade, goat cheese and fresh oregano

Burrata Salad

$19.00

$19.00

with watermelon, baby greens, basil leaves and vinegar reduction

Soups

Fresh Gazpacho

$15.00

$15.00

basil leaves and fruit

Fisherman’s Soup

$21.00

$21.00

with branzino, shrimp and garlic croutons

Green Pea Soup

$28.00

$28.00

tempura lobster, crispy jamon Iberico and mint cream

Seafood

with avocado, grapefruit, pine nuts and warm mayonnaise foam
Salt Cured Spanish Cod

$36.00

$36.00

with tomato and orange sofrito, saffron mousseline and green beans

Grilled Salmon

$36.00

$36.00

with mixed citrus wedges, sautéed spinach, creamy bleu cheese sauce and golden raisins

Arroz Negro

$38.00

$38.00

bomba rice cooked in cuttlefish’s black ink with clams, mussels and scampi

Fideuá

$38.00

$38.00

roasted fideo pasta, branzino, clams, mussels, shrimp and alioli

Meat

Squab in Two Textures

$48.00

$48.00

sauteed porcini, pate toast, port wine reduction

Sous Vide Rabbit Loin

$38.00

$38.00

stuffed with prune, quinoa, ratatouille, and ratafia sauce

Suckling Ibérico pig

$58.00

$58.00

“Cochinillo a la Segoviana”, apple in textures

Grilled 8oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

$42.00

with BCN potatoes and glazed pearl onions, served with Grandma’s sauce

Fideos a la Cazuela

$38.00

$38.00

Spanish noodles with crispy Ibérico pig and sautéed peppers

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Bar
$12.00

$12.00

with caramelized hazelnut and passion fruit custard

Gypsy's Arm

$12.00

$12.00

sponge cake filled with whipped cream and caramelized custard

Tarta de Santiago

$15.00

$15.00

almond cake, homemade lemon marmalade

Quesos Españoles

$22.00

$22.00

a selection of Spanish cheeses, quince and wild berries

Coffee Vanilla Cake

$12.00

$12.00

whipped cream cheese and cocoa powder

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
BCN Taste & Tradition, the name gives a nod to Barcelona and the meld of traditional and modern Spanish cuisine. Chef Luis Roger has just relocated from Girona, Spain - trained under Michelin Chef Ferran Adria at elBulli- and taught at the renowned culinary school Aula Gastronomica de l’Emporada. <br>Located on a 1920’s era Victorian home in the trendy Montrose/Museum District (4210 Roseland St.). BCN Taste & Tradition will recreate an authentic Spanish style dining experience with unparalleled service. The menu will showcase all the fantastic, cutting-edge haute cuisine that put Spain on the world stage.

4210 Roseland, Houston, TX 77006

