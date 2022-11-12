Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop imageView gallery
Bonne Chance

2203 NE Alberta St.

Portland, OR 97211

Sparkling

Baumard 'Carte du Turquoise'

$25.00

Champ Divin Cremant du Jura

$27.00

Champ Divin Cremant du Jura Rosé

$27.00

Cune Cava

$17.00

Nicholas Maillart Champagne Grand Cru Rosé

$70.00

White

Chateau d’Épiré Chenin Blanc - Savennières, Loire, FR

$37.00

Crowley 2018 Four Winds Chardonnay

$55.00

Cvne 'Monopole' Rioja Blanco (Rioja, ESP)

$16.00

Cvne 2018 Monopole Clásico Blanco Seco

$34.00

Robert Sinskey 2016 ‘Abraxas’ - Carneros, CA

$40.00

Orange

Day Wines 'Vin de Days'

$27.00

Movia 'Exto Gredic' Sauvignon Blanc 2018

$33.00

Robert Sinskey 'Orgia' 2016

$52.00

Sun Goddess 2019 Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Rosé

Beronia Rosé of Tempranillo

$19.00

Chateau Trinquevedel 2021 Rosé

$23.00

D. Wade Cellars Rosé

$20.00

Robert Sinskey Vineyards 2021 Vin Gris of Pinot Noir

$40.00

Red

Brandlin Vineyard 2012 Mt. Veeder Cabernet

$85.00

Domaine Labbé 2019 Mondeuse

$23.00

Lang & Reed 2018 Cabernet Franc

$32.00

Movia 2014 Pinot Noir (Brda, Slovenia)

$53.00

Nada Guiseppe 2018 Barbaresco

$38.00

Paradigm 2017 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Starmont 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$37.00

Tinto Negro Cab Franc

$18.00

Trefethen 2016 Oak Knoll Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Viña Olabarri 2011 'Gran Reserva' (Rioja, ESP)

$36.00

Volker Eisele 2015 ‘Family Estate’ Cabernet Sauvignon (Chiles Valley, Napa, CA)

$65.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
A fun wine bar and lounge with a full bar and bottle shop.

2203 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR 97211

