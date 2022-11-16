- Home
- Traverse City
- Pizza
- BC Pizza of Traverse City
BC Pizza of Traverse City
357 Reviews
$
3186 Lafranier Rd
Traverse City, MI 49686
Popular Items
BYO Pizza (Build Your Own)
6" Personal Pan BYO
6" Personal Pan pizza with 4 slices. Perfect for children or the light eater!
10" Small BYO
10" Small is cut into 6 slices.
12" Medium BYO
12" Medium is cut into 8 slices
14" Large BYO
14" Large is cut into 10 slices
16" XL BYO
16" XL is cut into 12 slices.
12" Square Deep Dish BYO
12" Square Deep Dish is cut into 12 slices. Only available in this size.
The SARGE 20" BYO
Our 20" super large pizza, the Sarge is cut into 8 giant foldable slices!
6" Personal Pan
Personal Patrolman's Special
Personal Patrolman's Deluxe
Personal Dill Pickle Pizza
Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.
Personal Southwest Steak & Portabella
Personal Carnivore's Feast
Personal Taco Pizza
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Personal Greek-za' Mediterranean
Personal Chicken Cordon Blue
Personal Sunrise Patrol
Personal Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Personal Chicken Parmazeti
Personal Margherita
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Personal BLT Pizza
Personal Veggie Pizza
Personal Inferno
Personal Turkey Bacon Ranch
Personal Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
Personal Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza
Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.
10" Small
Small - Patrolman's Special
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.
Small - Patrolman's Deluxe
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.
Small - Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
Small - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.
Small - BLT Pizza
Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.
Small - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.
Small - Carnivore's Feast
All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.
Small - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small - Chicken Cordon Bleu
Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.
Small - Chicken Parmazeti
Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.
Small - Greek-'Za Mediterranean
Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.
Small - Pizza Margherita
Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.
Small - Southwest Portabella & Steak
Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.
Small - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
Small Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.
Small-Turkey Bacon Ranch
Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.
Small Sunrise Patrol
Enjoy Breakfast Anytime! Fluffy scrambled eggs, with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, savory sausage and smoky bacon.
Small Dill Pickle Pizza
Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.
Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
Small Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza
Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.
12" Medium
Medium - Patrolman's Special
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.
Medium - Patrolman's Deluxe
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.
Medium - Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
Medium - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.
Medium - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.
Medium - Carnivore's Feast
All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.
Medium - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium - Chicken Cordon Bleu
Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.
Medium - Chicken Parmazeti
Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.
Medium - Greek-'Za Mediterranean
Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.
Medium - Pizza Margherita
Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.
Medium - Southwest Portabella & Steak
Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.
Medium - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
Medium - Turkey Bacon Ranch
Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.
Medium BLT Pizza
Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.
Medium Sunrise Patrol
Enjoy Breakfast Anytime! Fluffy scrambled eggs, with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, savory sausage and smoky bacon.
Medium Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.
Medium Dill Pickle Pizza
Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.
Medium Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
Medium Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza
Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.
14" Large
Large - Patrolman's Deluxe
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.
Large - Patrolman's Special
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.
Large - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
Large - Carnivore's Feast
All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.
Large - Southwest Portabella & Steak
Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.
Large - Greek-'Za Mediterranean
Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.
Large - Pizza Margherita
Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.
Large - Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
Large - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.
Large - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.
Large - Chicken Parmazeti
Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.
Large - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large - Chicken Cordon Bleu
Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.
Large - Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.
Large - Inferno
Large BLT Pizza
Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.
Large - Turkey Bacon Ranch
Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.
Large - Sunrise Patrol
Enjoy Breakfast anytime! Fluffy scrambled eggs, with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, Savory Sausage and smoky bacon.
Large Dill Pickle Pizza
Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.
Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
Large Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza
Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.
16" XL
XL - Patrolman's Deluxe
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.
XL - Patrolman's Special
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.
XL - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
XL - Carnivore's Feast
All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.
XL - Southwest Portabella & Steak
Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.
XL - Greek-'Za Mediterranean
Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.
XL - Pizza Margherita
Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.
XL - Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
XL - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.
XL - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.
XL - Chicken Parmazeti
Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.
XL - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
XL - Chicken Cordon Bleu
Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.
XL - Turkey Bacon Ranch
Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.
XL -Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.
XL - BLT Pizza
Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.
XL - Sunrise Patrol
Enjoy Breakfast ANYTIME! Fluffy scrambled eggs with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, savory sausage and smoky bacon.
XL - Dill Pickle Pizza
Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.
XL - Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
XL Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza
Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.
12" Square Deep Dish
Deep Dish - Patrolman's Deluxe
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.
Deep Dish - Patrolman's Special
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.
Deep Dish - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
Deep Dish - Carnivore's Feast
All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.
Deep Dish - Southwest Portabella & Steak
Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.
Deep Dish - Greek-'Za Mediterranean
Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.
Deep Dish - Pizza Margherita
Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.
Deep Dish - Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
Deep Dish - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.
Deep Dish - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.
Deep Dish - Chicken Parmazeti
Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.
Deep Dish - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Deep Dish - Chicken Cordon Bleu
Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.
Deep Dish - Turkey Bacon Ranch
Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.
Deep Dish - Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.
Deep Dish - BLT
Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.
Deep Dish - Dill Pickle Pizza
Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.
Deep Dish - Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
Deep Dish Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza
Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.
20" Sarge
Sarge Sunrise Patrol
Sarge Patrolman's Special
Sarge Patrolman's Deluxe
Sarge Southwest Steak & Portabella
Sarge Carnivore's Feast
Sarge Taco Pizza
Sarge Chicken Bacon Ranch
Sarge Greek-Za' Mediterranean
Sarge Chicken Cordon Blue
Sarge Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Sarge Chicken Parmazeti
Sarge Pizza Margherita
Sarge BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sarge Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sarge BLT Pizza
Sarge Veggie Pizza
Sarge Turkey Bacon Ranch
Sarge Inferno
Sarge Dill Pickle Pizza
Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.
Sarge Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
Sarge Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza
Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.
Appetizers
Bread Stix
8-10 Freshly Baked Stix.
Chicken Spi-Rolls
Tender all white Chicken, Smoky Bacon, Melted Cheddar & Mozzarella, spi-rolled up into our own Homemade Pizza Crust. Served with creamy Ranch for dipping.
Pepperoni Spi-Rolls
Spicy Pepperoni & melted Mozzarella spi-rolled up into our own homemade pizza crust. Served with our homemade, award winning Classic Red Pizza Sauce for dipping.
Small Boneless Chicken Wings
12 oz chunks of crispy breaded chicken breast.
Large Boneless Chicken Wings
24 oz chunks of crispy breaded chicken breast.