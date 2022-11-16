Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

BC Pizza of Traverse City

357 Reviews

$

3186 Lafranier Rd

Traverse City, MI 49686

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Stix
14" Large BYO
12" Medium BYO

BYO Pizza (Build Your Own)

6" Personal Pan BYO

$4.99

6" Personal Pan pizza with 4 slices. Perfect for children or the light eater!

10" Small BYO

$7.00

10" Small is cut into 6 slices.

12" Medium BYO

$9.00

12" Medium is cut into 8 slices

14" Large BYO

$11.99

14" Large is cut into 10 slices

16" XL BYO

$15.00

16" XL is cut into 12 slices.

12" Square Deep Dish BYO

$11.99

12" Square Deep Dish is cut into 12 slices. Only available in this size.

The SARGE 20" BYO

$21.00

Our 20" super large pizza, the Sarge is cut into 8 giant foldable slices!

6" Personal Pan

Personal Patrolman's Special

$7.49

Personal Patrolman's Deluxe

$7.49
Personal Dill Pickle Pizza

Personal Dill Pickle Pizza

$7.49

Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.

Personal Southwest Steak & Portabella

$7.49

Personal Carnivore's Feast

$7.49

Personal Taco Pizza

$7.49

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.49

Personal Greek-za' Mediterranean

$7.49

Personal Chicken Cordon Blue

$7.49

Personal Sunrise Patrol

$7.49

Personal Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$7.49

Personal Chicken Parmazeti

$7.49

Personal Margherita

$7.49

Personal BBQ Chicken

$7.49

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$7.49

Personal BLT Pizza

$7.49

Personal Veggie Pizza

$7.49

Personal Inferno

$7.49

Personal Turkey Bacon Ranch

$7.49

Personal Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$8.24

NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

Personal Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

Personal Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

$7.49

Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.

10" Small

10" Small is cut into 6 slices.
Small - Patrolman's Special

Small - Patrolman's Special

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.

Small - Patrolman's Deluxe

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.

Small - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Small - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

Small - BBQ Chicken Pizza

Small - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.

Small - BLT Pizza

$11.99

Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.

Small - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.

Small - Carnivore's Feast

Small - Carnivore's Feast

$11.99

All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.

Small - Chicken Bacon Ranch

Small - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Small - Chicken Cordon Bleu

Small - Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.99

Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.

Small - Chicken Parmazeti

Small - Chicken Parmazeti

$11.99

Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.

Small - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

Small - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

$11.99

Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.

Small - Pizza Margherita

Small - Pizza Margherita

$11.99

Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.

Small - Southwest Portabella & Steak

Small - Southwest Portabella & Steak

$11.99

Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.

Small - Taco Pizza

Small - Taco Pizza

$11.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive

Small Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.

Small-Turkey Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.

Small Sunrise Patrol

$11.99

Enjoy Breakfast Anytime! Fluffy scrambled eggs, with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, savory sausage and smoky bacon.

Small Dill Pickle Pizza

Small Dill Pickle Pizza

$11.99

Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.

Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.49

NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

Small Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

Small Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.

12" Medium

12" Medium is cut into 8 slices.
Medium - Patrolman's Special

Medium - Patrolman's Special

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.

Medium - Patrolman's Deluxe

Medium - Patrolman's Deluxe

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.

Medium - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Medium - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

Medium - BBQ Chicken Pizza

Medium - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.

Medium - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Medium - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.

Medium - Carnivore's Feast

Medium - Carnivore's Feast

$14.99

All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.

Medium - Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium - Chicken Cordon Bleu

Medium - Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.

Medium - Chicken Parmazeti

Medium - Chicken Parmazeti

$14.99

Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.

Medium - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

Medium - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

$14.99

Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.

Medium - Pizza Margherita

Medium - Pizza Margherita

$14.99

Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.

Medium - Southwest Portabella & Steak

Medium - Southwest Portabella & Steak

$14.99

Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.

Medium - Taco Pizza

Medium - Taco Pizza

$14.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive

Medium - Turkey Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.

Medium BLT Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.

Medium Sunrise Patrol

$14.99

Enjoy Breakfast Anytime! Fluffy scrambled eggs, with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, savory sausage and smoky bacon.

Medium Veggie

$14.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.

Medium Dill Pickle Pizza

Medium Dill Pickle Pizza

$14.99

Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.

Medium Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$17.24

NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

Medium Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

Medium Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.

14" Large

14" large is cut into 10 slices
Large - Patrolman's Deluxe

Large - Patrolman's Deluxe

$19.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.

Large - Patrolman's Special

Large - Patrolman's Special

$19.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.

Large - Taco Pizza

Large - Taco Pizza

$19.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive

Large - Carnivore's Feast

Large - Carnivore's Feast

$19.99

All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.

Large - Southwest Portabella & Steak

Large - Southwest Portabella & Steak

$19.99

Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.

Large - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

Large - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

$19.99

Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.

Large - Pizza Margherita

Large - Pizza Margherita

$19.99

Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.

Large - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Large - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$19.99

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

Large - BBQ Chicken Pizza

Large - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.

Large - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.

Large - Chicken Parmazeti

Large - Chicken Parmazeti

$19.99

Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.

Large - Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Large - Chicken Cordon Bleu

Large - Chicken Cordon Bleu

$19.99

Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.

Large - Veggie

$19.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.

Large - Inferno

$19.99

Large BLT Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.

Large - Turkey Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.

Large - Sunrise Patrol

$19.99

Enjoy Breakfast anytime! Fluffy scrambled eggs, with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, Savory Sausage and smoky bacon.

Large Dill Pickle Pizza

$19.99

Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.

Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$22.99

NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

Large Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

Large Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.

16" XL

16" Extra Large is cut into 12 slices.
XL - Patrolman's Deluxe

XL - Patrolman's Deluxe

$22.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.

XL - Patrolman's Special

XL - Patrolman's Special

$22.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.

XL - Taco Pizza

XL - Taco Pizza

$22.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive

XL - Carnivore's Feast

XL - Carnivore's Feast

$22.99

All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.

XL - Southwest Portabella & Steak

XL - Southwest Portabella & Steak

$22.99

Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.

XL - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

XL - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

$22.99

Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.

XL - Pizza Margherita

XL - Pizza Margherita

$22.99

Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.

XL - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

XL - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$22.99

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

XL - BBQ Chicken Pizza

XL - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.

XL - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

XL - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.

XL - Chicken Parmazeti

XL - Chicken Parmazeti

$22.99

Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.

XL - Chicken Bacon Ranch

XL - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

XL - Chicken Cordon Bleu

XL - Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.99

Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.

XL - Turkey Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.

XL -Veggie

$22.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.

XL - BLT Pizza

$22.99

Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.

XL - Sunrise Patrol

$22.99

Enjoy Breakfast ANYTIME! Fluffy scrambled eggs with creamy white American cheese, mild cheddar, and loaded with sliced ham, savory sausage and smoky bacon.

XL - Dill Pickle Pizza

$22.99

Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.

XL - Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

XL - Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$26.99

NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

XL Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

XL Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.

12" Square Deep Dish

Our delicious square deep dish is only available in a large and is cut into 12 slices!
Deep Dish - Patrolman's Deluxe

Deep Dish - Patrolman's Deluxe

$19.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon & Black Olives.

Deep Dish - Patrolman's Special

$19.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions.

Deep Dish - Taco Pizza

$19.95

Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive

Deep Dish - Carnivore's Feast

$19.95

All Meat: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon.

Deep Dish - Southwest Portabella & Steak

$19.95

Sliced Top Round complimented with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, accented with Sweet Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion & Cheddar atop 100% pure Wisconsin Mozzarella & our special Southwest Sauce.

Deep Dish - Greek-'Za Mediterranean

$19.95

Fresh Spinach leaves, premium Hard Salami, fresh sliced vine-ripenedTomatoes, tasty Greek Kalamata Olives, zesty sliced Banana Peppers on an Olive Oil base with Wisconsin's best Mozzarella, fresh shredded Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and chunks of fresh Feta.

Deep Dish - Pizza Margherita

$19.95

Fresh sliced red ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh leaf Basil atop a bed of melted Mozzarella- on our famous Classic pizza crust and Red Sauce. Add Feta for additional charge.

Deep Dish - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$19.95

Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

Deep Dish - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Tasty Chunks of BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese made with our Zesty BBQ Sauce.

Deep Dish - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Chunks of Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella & Feta made with our Southwest Sauce.

Deep Dish - Chicken Parmazeti

Deep Dish - Chicken Parmazeti

$19.95

Tasty Chunks of Chicken, Tender Broccoli, Tomato & 3 Cheeses: Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan made with our Special White Sauce.

Deep Dish - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95

Chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Deep Dish - Chicken Cordon Bleu

$19.95

Our new "Blue Ribbon" creation! Creamy White Sauce smothered with a blend of five Cheeses, topped with crispy breaded Chicken Breast and succulent Ham.

Deep Dish - Turkey Bacon Ranch

$19.95

Creamy white sauce, turkey, bacon and mozzarella.

Deep Dish - Veggie

$19.95

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella.

Deep Dish - BLT

$19.95

Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar served with Mayo on the side.

Deep Dish - Dill Pickle Pizza

$19.95

Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.

Deep Dish - Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

Deep Dish - Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$23.99

NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

Deep Dish Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.

20" Sarge

Our SUPER large pizza - The Sarge! Cut into 8 giant slices for folding and devouring.

Sarge Sunrise Patrol

$39.99

Sarge Patrolman's Special

$39.99

Sarge Patrolman's Deluxe

$39.99

Sarge Southwest Steak & Portabella

$39.99

Sarge Carnivore's Feast

$39.99

Sarge Taco Pizza

$39.99

Sarge Chicken Bacon Ranch

$39.99

Sarge Greek-Za' Mediterranean

$39.99

Sarge Chicken Cordon Blue

$39.99

Sarge Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$39.99

Sarge Chicken Parmazeti

$39.99

Sarge Pizza Margherita

$39.99

Sarge BBQ Chicken Pizza

$39.99

Sarge Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$39.99

Sarge BLT Pizza

$39.99

Sarge Veggie Pizza

$39.99

Sarge Turkey Bacon Ranch

$39.99

Sarge Inferno

$39.99

Sarge Dill Pickle Pizza

$39.99

Our creamy white sauce, covered with stretchy Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with savory Kosher Dill Pickles with a dash of Dill Weed.

Sarge Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

Sarge Bacon Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$45.99

NEW! Our Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza topped with dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

Sarge Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Pizza

$39.99

Savory BBQ pulled pork riding on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a a rich and creamy cheese sauce and finished with a dash of crispy fried onions.

Appetizers

Bread Stix

Bread Stix

$4.50

8-10 Freshly Baked Stix.

Chicken Spi-Rolls

Chicken Spi-Rolls

$9.49

Tender all white Chicken, Smoky Bacon, Melted Cheddar & Mozzarella, spi-rolled up into our own Homemade Pizza Crust. Served with creamy Ranch for dipping.

Pepperoni Spi-Rolls

Pepperoni Spi-Rolls

$9.49

Spicy Pepperoni & melted Mozzarella spi-rolled up into our own homemade pizza crust. Served with our homemade, award winning Classic Red Pizza Sauce for dipping.

Small Boneless Chicken Wings

Small Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.99

12 oz chunks of crispy breaded chicken breast.

Large Boneless Chicken Wings

Large Boneless Chicken Wings

$18.99

24 oz chunks of crispy breaded chicken breast.