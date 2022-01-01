Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party 3448 42nd Ave S

No reviews yet

3448 42nd Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Blucys

BOM: Ergy Burgy Blucy

$14.35

The Ergy Burgy Bluc consists of sharp white cheddar, house pickles, hus aioli and lingonberry jam that you can dip in our creamy beef gravy. Vergoofin der flicke støøbin mit der børk-børk yubetcha!

The Blucy

$11.44

Our flagship Blucy! Bleu cheese, garlic, pickle on the side.

The Classic

$11.44

White American cheese, pickle on the side.

Baked & Loaded

$11.79

Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.

Bacon Blucy

$11.79

Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.

Cease & Desist

$11.79

White and yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.

Cajun Redux

$11.79

Stuffed with our house made 5 pepper cheese mix and topped with more Pepper Jack cheese. This one is spicy! Make it a Jiffy to experience our very first Blucy Of the Moment.

Horsekick Blucy

$11.79

Blue cheese & cream cheese blend, onion strings, horsekick sauce, side of au jus for dipping.

Mount Blucuvious

$11.79

Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.

Longfellow

$11.79

Herbed goat cheese, garlic, blackberry sauce.

Burgers & more

Jiffy Burger

$15.47

Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.

Cheeseburger

$12.59

Single patty, yellow American cheese.

Double Cheeseburger

$16.67

Double patty, yellow American cheese.

Black Bean Burger

$12.08Out of stock

Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.

2CHZ Grilled Cheese

$10.29

2 slices of white American cheese, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese.

Chicken Sandwiches

SPECIAL: Double Clucker

$17.19

Double down with the Double Clucker! Back by popular demand, this double stacked fried chicken sandwich is not for the faint of heart. We stack fried chicken on top of fried chicken and smother it with Merica sauce, yellow American cheese, lettuce, and pickles then smash it in between buttery buns of course!

SPECIAL: BBQ Bacon Clucker

$12.59

Dry-fried chicken thigh, cheesy sauce, BBQ, bacon.

C&D Clucker

$12.59

Dry-fried chicken thigh, yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.

Cluck Yeah!

$12.59

Dry-fried chicken thigh, slaw, BBQ, pickle.

Hot Mother Clucker

$12.59

Fried chicken thigh tossed in Tennessee hot sauce. Shredded lettuce, tomato, B&B pickle mix, garlic aioli.

CBR Clucker

$12.59

Dry-fried chicken thigh, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing.

Chicken Parma Clucker

$12.59

Dry-fried chicken thigh, mozzarella-provolone cheese, marinara, chipotle ranch, fresh basil.

Appetizers

NEW APP: Stoke’d Egg Rolls

$10.93

Housemade egg rolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. Served with sides of sweet chili lime sauce and spicy mustard.

Nacho Totchos

$11.79

Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.

Hella Totchos

$15.24

Tater tots, queso, mojo pulled pork, corn salsa, cilantro-lime sauce, cotija cheese, lettuce, onion.

Nana Sue's Cheese Curds

$11.44

White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.

Flaming-Hot Curds

$12.08Out of stock

Spicy white cheddar cheese, habanero cheddar beer batter, side of ranch for dipping.

Tater Tots

$8.34

A heaping basket of this MN favorite.

Deep-Fried Green Beans

$10.29

Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.

Deep-Fried Pickles

$10.29

Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.

Wings

Maple Bacon Wings

$17.25

A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.

Ol' Wise Wings

$17.25

A sage forward house made dry rub, with hints of thyme and oregano and a bit of sweetness. These are garnished with red wine roasted green and red grapes, and some fresh sage. The wings are then served with a side of sage aioli.

Samurai Wings

$17.25

Our house-made teriyake suace. Sweet & sour, garnished with spicy mayo.

Sweet Chili Lime Wings

$17.25

Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!

Rican Rub Wings

$17.25

A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.

Smoky Bandit Wings

$17.25Out of stock

Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.

Cajun Wings

$17.25Out of stock

A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.

Buffalo Wings

$17.25

A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.

BBQ Wings

$17.25

Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.

Strawbanero Wings

$17.25

Our house-made sauce combines sweet with heat and a little bit of fruitiness. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Frogtown Wings

$17.25

Deep, rich & spicy Thai peanut sauce with a hint of hoisin.

Scary Buffalo Wings

$17.25

Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!

Plain Wings

$17.25

Our house wings, naked.

Nuggies

Maple Bacon Nugs

$17.25

A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.

Ol' Wise Nugs

$17.25

A sage forward house made dry rub, with hints of thyme and oregano and a bit of sweetness. These are garnished with red wine roasted green and red grapes, and some fresh sage. The wings are then served with a side of sage aioli.

Samurai Nugs

$17.25

Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.

Sweet Chili Lime Nugs

$17.25

Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!

Rican Rub Nugs

$17.25

A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.

Smoky Bandit Nugs

$17.25Out of stock

Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.

Cajun Nugs

$17.25Out of stock

A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.

Buffalo Nugs

$17.25

A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.

BBQ Nugs

$17.25

Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.

Hot Nugs

$17.25

Nugs tossed in Tennessee hot sauce, garnished with a side of B&B pickles and cucumber dill sauce for dipping.

Frogtown Nugs

$17.25

Deep, rich & spicy Thai peanut sauce with a hint of hoisin.

Strawbanero Nugs

$17.25

Our house-made sauce combines sweet with heat and a little bit of fruitiness. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Scary Buffalo Nugs

$17.25

Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!

Plain Nugs

$17.25

Our house Nuggies, naked.

Kidz

NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.
Kidz Nuggies

$7.19

Chicken Nuggies, served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip. NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.

Kidz Cheeseburger

$9.14

American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip. NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.

Kidz Grilled Cheese

$6.84

American cheese. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip. NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$1.15

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.15

BBQ Sauce

$1.15

Buffalo Sauce

$1.15

Blackberry jelly

$1.15Out of stock

Chipotle Ranch

$1.15

Cilantro-Lime

$1.15

Crema

$1.15

Cucumber Dill

$1.15

Frogtown Sauce

$1.15

Garlic Aioli

$1.15

Marinara

$1.15

Mayo

$1.15

'Merican Sauce

$1.15

Ninja Sauce

$1.15

Peanut Butter

$1.15

Queso

$2.88

Sage Aioli

$1.15

Samurai Sauce

$1.15

Scary Buffalo Sauce

$1.15

Smack Sauce

$1.15Out of stock

Strawbanero sauce

$1.15

Sweet Chili Lime Sauce

$1.15
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Blue Door Pub food via 3rd party delivery.

3448 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406

