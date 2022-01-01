Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Blue Door Pub - University

1,086 Reviews

$$

1514 Como Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Cease & Desist
Nana Sue's cheese Curds
Cheeseburger

Blucys

Each Blucy is priced a la carte. Add fries or tots to any Blucy for $3.5. Or add deep-fried green beans for $4.25. NOTE: Blucys cannot be made gluten free. There is a small amount of bread in our meat mix we use for Blucys.
The Blucy

The Blucy

$9.95

Our flagship Blucy! Bleu cheese, garlic, pickle on the side.

The Classic

The Classic

$9.95

White American cheese, pickle on the side.

Baked & Loaded

Baked & Loaded

$10.25

Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.

Bacon Blucy

Bacon Blucy

$10.25

Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.

Cease & Desist

Cease & Desist

$10.25

White and yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.

Cajun Redux

Cajun Redux

$10.25

Stuffed with our house made 5 pepper cheese mix and topped with more Pepper Jack cheese. This one is spicy! Make it a Jiffy to experience our very first Blucy Of the Moment.

Horsekick Blucy

Horsekick Blucy

$10.25

Blue cheese & cream cheese blend, onion strings, horsekick sauce, side of au jus for dipping.

Mount Blucuvious

Mount Blucuvious

$10.50

House made 5 pepper cheese mix, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.

Como Bluse

Como Bluse

$10.25

Brie, bacon jam, berry jamilow.

Burgers & more

Jiffy Burger

Jiffy Burger

$13.45

Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Single patty, yellow American cheese.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$14.50

Double patty, yellow American cheese.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.50

Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.

2CHZ Grilled Cheese

2CHZ Grilled Cheese

$8.95

2 slices of white American cheese, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese.

Chicken Sandwiches

SPECIAL: C&D Double Clucker

SPECIAL: C&D Double Clucker

$14.95

Double down with the Double Clucker! Back by popular demand, this double stacked dried fried chicken thigh sandwich is not for the faint of heart. We stack fried chicken on top of fried chicken and smother it with Merica sauce, yellow American cheese, lettuce, and pickles then smash it in between buttery buns of course!

C&D Clucker

C&D Clucker

$10.95

Dry-fried chicken thigh, yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.

Cluck Yeah!

Cluck Yeah!

$10.95

Dry-fried chicken thigh, slaw, BBQ, pickle.

Hot Mother Clucker

Hot Mother Clucker

$10.95

Fried chicken thigh tossed in Tennessee hot sauce. Shredded lettuce, tomato, B&B pickle mix, garlic aioli.

CBR Clucker

CBR Clucker

$10.95

Dry-fried chicken thigh, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing.

Chicken Parma Clucker

Chicken Parma Clucker

$10.95

Dry-fried chicken thigh, mozzarella-provolone cheese, marinara, chipotle ranch, fresh basil.

Appetizers

NEW APP: Stoke’d Egg Rolls

NEW APP: Stoke’d Egg Rolls

$9.50

Housemade egg rolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. Served with sides of sweet chili lime sauce and spicy mustard.

Nacho Totchos

Nacho Totchos

$10.25

Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.

Hella Totchos

Hella Totchos

$13.25

Tater tots, queso, mojo pulled pork, corn salsa, cilantro-lime sauce, cotija cheese, lettuce, onion.

Nana Sue's cheese Curds

Nana Sue's cheese Curds

$9.95

White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.25

A heaping basket of this MN favorite.

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.25

Pairs well with Blucys! Hand-cut in house.

Deep-Fried Green Beans

Deep-Fried Green Beans

$8.95

Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.

Deep-Fried Pickles

Deep-Fried Pickles

$8.95

Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.

Wings

Maple Bacon Wings

Maple Bacon Wings

$14.95

A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.

Ol' Wise Wings

Ol' Wise Wings

$14.95

A sage forward house made dry rub, with hints of thyme and oregano and a bit of sweetness. These are garnished with red wine roasted green and red grapes, and some fresh sage. Served with a side of sage aioli.

Samurai Wings

Samurai Wings

$14.95

Our house-made teriyake suace. Sweet & sour, garnished with spicy mayo.

Sweet Chili Lime Wings

Sweet Chili Lime Wings

$14.95

Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!

Rican Rub Wings

Rican Rub Wings

$14.95

A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.

Smoky Bandit Wings

Smoky Bandit Wings

$14.95Out of stock

Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.

Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$14.95Out of stock

A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$14.95

Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.

Frogtown Wings

Frogtown Wings

$14.95

Deep, rich & spicy Thai peanut sauce with a hint of hoisin.

Strawbanero Wings

Strawbanero Wings

$14.95

Our house-made sauce combines sweet with heat and a little bit of fruitiness. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Scary Buffalo Wings

Scary Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!

Plain Wings

Plain Wings

$14.95

Our house wings, naked.

Nuggies

Maple Bacon Nugs

Maple Bacon Nugs

$14.95

A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.

Ol' Wise Nugs

Ol' Wise Nugs

$14.95

A sage forward house made dry rub, with hints of thyme and oregano and a bit of sweetness. These are garnished with red wine roasted green and red grapes, and some fresh sage. The wings are then served with a side of sage aioli.

Samurai Nugs

Samurai Nugs

$14.95

Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.

Sweet Chili Lime Nugs

Sweet Chili Lime Nugs

$14.95

Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!

Rican Rub Nugs

Rican Rub Nugs

$14.95

A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.

Smoky Bandit Nugs

Smoky Bandit Nugs

$14.95Out of stock

Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.

Cajun Nugs

Cajun Nugs

$14.95Out of stock

A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.

Buffalo Nugs

Buffalo Nugs

$14.95

A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.

BBQ Nugs

BBQ Nugs

$14.95

Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.

Hot Nugs

Hot Nugs

$14.95

Nugs tossed in Tennessee hot sauce, garnished with a side of B&B pickles.

Frogtown Nugs

Frogtown Nugs

$14.95

Deep, rich & spicy Thai peanut sauce with a hint of hoisin.

Strawbanero Nugs

Strawbanero Nugs

$14.95

Our house-made sauce combines sweet with heat and a little bit of fruitiness. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Scary Buffalo Nugs

Scary Buffalo Nugs

$14.95

Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!

Plain Nugs

Plain Nugs

$14.95

Our house Nuggies, naked.

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceburg lettuce, hard boiled egg, fried-onion strings, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, 1000 island dressing and bleu cheese dressing.

Bowl-O-Rama

Bowl-O-Rama

$10.95

Cilantro-coconut rice, avocado, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema, and green onion.

Kidz

NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.
Kidz Nuggies

Kidz Nuggies

$6.25

Chicken Nuggies, served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip. NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.

Kidz Cheeseburger

Kidz Cheeseburger

$7.95

American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip. NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.

Kidz Grilled Cheese

Kidz Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American cheese. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip. NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Blackberry jelly

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Cilantro-Lime

$1.00

Crema

$1.00

Frogtown Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Horsekick Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

'Merican Sauce

$1.00

Ninja Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Queso

$2.50

Sage Aioli

$1.00

Samurai Sauce

$1.00

Scary Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Smack Sauce

$1.00

Strawbanero Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili Lime Sauce

$1.00

PANTRY

Bandit Rub

Bandit Rub

$9.00Out of stock

Hickory chip-smoked 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.

Cajun Spice

Cajun Spice

$9.00Out of stock

A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion, & black pepper.

Rican Rub

Rican Rub

$9.00Out of stock

A dry rub mix of ground archiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander, & cilantro.

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
We opened our door in 2008 (it was blue, if anyone is asking) in a small neighborhood spot in St. Paul. And there the Blucy was born. There were other Juicy Lucys before, but none celebrated this Minnesota delicacy quite like the Blucy. Since then the Blucy has served as a catalyst to bring other like-minded burger aficionados together, making the Blue Door what it is today. A few more trips around the sun and two additional locations later, we continue to spread the good word of Blucy one stuffed belly at a time. Welcome. We hope you brought your appetite!

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

