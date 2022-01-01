Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Be Here Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

122 Pennsylvania Avenue

Avondale, PA 19311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roast Beef DIP
Fries w/ Be Here Sauce
Beef Tacos (2)

Food

Fries w/ Be Here Sauce

$7.50

Old Bay Fries with Beer Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ

$12.00

Snack Nuts

$1.88

Roast Beef DIP

$17.00

Slow cooked beef, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce, cheese, side of au jus

Avondale Portabello Cheesesteak - *Vegetarian*

$15.00

Grilled portabellos, caramelized onions, be here sauce, cheese sauce

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Hand dipped chicken tenders, marinara, cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Hand dipped chicken tenders, marinara, cheese

Mushroom DIP

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, cheese

Mushroom Tacos (2)

$14.00

Local portobellos, cilantro, onion, cheese, homemade salsa verde

Beef Tacos (2)

$14.00

Onion, cilantro, cheese, homemade salsa verde

Chicken Tacos (2)

$14.00

Onion, cilantro, cheese, homemade salsa verde

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Kids Hotdog and chips

$7.00

Pork Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Sliders

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Bruschetta Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Greek Pita Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$8.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Flavors - Woodside Creamery

Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla

$6.00

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

Salted Caramel

$7.00

Pumpkin

$5.00

Cotton Candy

$7.00Out of stock

32 oz Crowlers *beer in a can*

Advanced Darkness

$12.00

Avondale Amber Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

Be Where? Crowler

$14.00

Conductress Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Dunkel Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

Emmet's Pale Ale Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

Fool's Gold Wit Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

Full Grown Weiss Crowler

$10.00

Get There From Here Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Glen Willow Pumpkin Ale

$10.00

Kolsch Crowler

$10.00

LGBT Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Lime Lager Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

London Grove Golden Lager Crowler

$10.00

Mo's Irish Red Crowler

$10.00
North of Here Crowler

North of Here Crowler

$12.00

Oktoberfest Crowler

$10.00

Shoosh Pale Ale

$10.00

Slow Coaster

$12.00Out of stock

Sommerfest Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

Watercrest IPA Crowler

$12.00

Wild Berry Sour Puss

$10.00

Glass Growlers *If you do not have your own*

Branded 64oz Growler

Branded 64oz Growler

$7.00
Branded 32oz Growler

Branded 32oz Growler

$6.00

Growler Fills

Advanced Darkness 6.4%

$18.00+

Avondale Amber - 5.9%

$15.00+Out of stock

Be Where? - Imperial Stout - 8.3%

$24.00+

Conductress - 6%

$18.00+Out of stock

Dunkel - 5%

$15.00+Out of stock

Fool's Gold - Witbier - 5.2%

$15.00+Out of stock

Full Grown Weiss - 4.2%

$15.00+

Get There From Here Red IPA - 8.5%

$18.00+Out of stock

Glen Willow Pumpkin Ale - 5.6%

$15.00+

Lemon Grass Belgian Tripel (LGBT) - 7.7%

$18.00+Out of stock

Lime Lager - 5.6%

$15.00+Out of stock

London Grove Golden Lager - 5.1%

$15.00+

Mo's Irish Red - 5.6%

$15.00+

North of Here - IPA 7.4%

$18.00+

Oktoberfest - 5%

$15.00+

Shoosh Pale Ale

$15.00+Out of stock

Slow Coaster - West Coast IPA - 7.1%

$15.00+Out of stock

Sommerfest - 6%

$15.00+Out of stock

Watercrest IPA - 6.4%

$18.00+

Wild Berry Sourpuss - 5%

$15.00+

Bottled Beer/Cans

Bee Merry 22oz Bottle

Bee Merry 22oz Bottle

$12.00

Amber 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Dunkel 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Slow Coaster 4 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Water Crest 4 Pack

$18.00

Wildberry Sourpuss 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Kolsch 4 Pack

$16.00

Mo's Irish Red 4 pack

$16.00

Oktoberfest 4 Pack

$16.00

Full Grown Weiss 4 Pack

$16.00

Shoosh Pale Ale 4 Pack

$16.00

Glen Willow Pumpkin Ale 4 Pack

$16.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Athletic - Run Wild (IPA)

$5.00

Athletic - Upside Dawn (Golden)

$5.00

Athletic - All Out (Stout)

$5.00Out of stock

Athletic - Free Wave (IPA)

$5.00

Black T-Shirt

XSM Black

XSM Black

$20.00
SM Black

SM Black

$20.00Out of stock

MD Black

$20.00Out of stock

LG Black

$20.00Out of stock

XLG Black

$20.00Out of stock

XXLG Black

$20.00

Indigo T-Shirt

SM Indigo

SM Indigo

$20.00
MD Indigo

MD Indigo

$20.00

LG Indigo

$20.00Out of stock

XLG Indigo

$20.00Out of stock

2XL Indigo

$20.00

Amber Shortsleeve

Small

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

3XL

$20.00Out of stock

Logo Long Sleeve

SM Logo Long Sleeve

SM Logo Long Sleeve

$25.00

MD Logo Long Sleeve

$25.00

LG Logo Long Sleeve

$25.00

XLG Logo Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

XXLG Logo Long Sleeve

$25.00

Glassware

Black Glass

Black Glass

$5.00
White Glass

White Glass

$5.00
Goblet

Goblet

$8.00

Hats

Organic Cotton Cap

$35.00

Joanie Tee

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

XL

$28.00

2XL

$28.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lil Avondale's oldest and newest brewery. Opened in late 2019 and battled through 2020 AND 2022 but we're still Here!

Website

Location

122 Pennsylvania Avenue, Avondale, PA 19311

Directions

Gallery
Be Here Brewing Company image
Be Here Brewing Company image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2667 Kirkwood Highway Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Stitch House Brewery - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 336
829 North Market Street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Makers Alley
orange starNo Reviews
804 N. Orange Street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Levante Stables
orange star4.7 • 230
160 Park Road Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Brewing Company - Malvern
orange starNo Reviews
20 Liberty Boulevard Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Will's + Bill's Brewery - Berwyn
orange starNo Reviews
324 west swedesford road berwyn, PA 19312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Avondale

Taqueria Moroleon
orange star4.5 • 1,144
9173 Gap Newport pike Avondale, PA 19311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Avondale
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston