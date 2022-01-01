Brewpubs & Breweries
Be Here Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Lil Avondale's oldest and newest brewery. Opened in late 2019 and battled through 2020 AND 2022 but we're still Here!
Location
122 Pennsylvania Avenue, Avondale, PA 19311
Gallery