Be More Pacific - HTX 506 Yale st, suite E

Crispy Spam Musubi
Baby Repolyo
Lumpia - SHANGHAI (6)

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gosling Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Jason Day

$4.00

Lemonaide

$2.50

Rainwater Sparkling Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shaken Pandan Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Watermelon Splash

$2.50Out of stock

Juice/Milk

All Seasons Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Calamansi Juice

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Guava Juice

$4.00

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Beer

Canteen Black Cherry Btl

$5.00

Canteen Cucumber Mint Btl

$5.00

Dos XX Btl

$6.50

San Miguel Btl

$9.00Out of stock

San Miguel-Apple Btl

$9.00

Stella Artois Btl

$7.00

Red Horse Btl

$9.00

Heineken - Btl

$6.50

High Noon- Peach Btl

$6.50

High Noon- Pineapple Btl

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Btl

$6.50

Kona Big Waves: Golden Ale-Btl

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Btl

$5.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$6.50

Canned Beer

Cantina Paloma

$5.00

Cantina Watermelon

$5.00

White Claw - Mango

$6.50

White Claw - Tower

$40.00

PULUTAN (Bar Food) Online

Baby Repolyo

Baby Repolyo

$5.00

fried brussel sprouts, sweet chili, cotija cheese - (gluten free, vegetarian)

BBQ (Short Rib)

BBQ (Short Rib)

$15.50

beef short rib, secret bbq marinade, w/ spicy vinegar, pickled red onion - (gluten free)

CHICKcharon

CHICKcharon

$7.25

fried chicken skins w/spicy vinegar

Crispy Spam Musubi

Crispy Spam Musubi

$7.50

house made spam, rice, nori, panko crust w/ soy vinegar reduction

Kilawin (Filipino Ceviche)

Kilawin (Filipino Ceviche)

$13.00

yellow fin tuna, jicama, ginger, garlic, serrano pepper, denatured w/ vinegar side tortilla chips - (gluten free)

Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$14.00

moist pork belly with crispy skin w/ house made lechon sauce - (gluten free, the lechon sauce is NOT gluten free)

Longganisa Tots

Longganisa Tots

$7.00

fried potatoes, white queso, homemade pork longganisa sausage crumble, w/ bmp’s spicy banana sauce, and green onion - (gluten free, vegetarian option w/ tofu substitute, spicy, food truck invention)

Lumpia - DYNAMITE (12)

Lumpia - DYNAMITE (12)

$9.25

pork & shrimp, serrano pepper & sweet chili sauce - (spicy)

Lumpia - DYNAMITE (6)

Lumpia - DYNAMITE (6)

$5.25

pork & shrimp, serrano pepper & sweet chili sauce - (spicy)

Lumpia - Gio's

Lumpia - Gio's

$5.00

krab, cream cheese, green onion, w/ spicy mayo - (food truck invention)

Lumpia - SHANGHAI (12)

Lumpia - SHANGHAI (12)

$9.00

pork & shrimp, & sweet chili sauce

Lumpia - SHANGHAI (6)

Lumpia - SHANGHAI (6)

$5.00

pork & shrimp, & sweet chili sauce

Lumpia - VEGGIE

Lumpia - VEGGIE

$4.00

cabbage, carrot, garlic, w/ spicy vinegar (vegetarian)

Sisig - PORK

Sisig - PORK

$14.00

crispy pork or tofu mayonnaise, onion, served on a sizzling platter w/ raw egg* & lime. The egg will be scrambled with the meat for takeout orders - (gluten free)

Sisig - TOFU

Sisig - TOFU

$14.00

crispy tofu, mayonnaise, onion, served on a sizzling platter w/ raw egg* & lime. The egg will be scrambled with the meat for takeout orders. - (gluten free)

Sisig - TUNA

Sisig - TUNA

$17.00

yellowfin tuna, red & green bell pepper, onion & mayonnaise served on a sizzling plater - (gluten free)

TACO - Corned Beef

TACO - Corned Beef

$4.50

house-made corned beef, scrambled egg, pickled red onion, cilantro - (gluten free)

TACO - Taco Libre

TACO - Taco Libre

$4.00

adobo chicken, elote, cilantro, lime - (gluten free, food truck invention)

TACO - Tocino

TACO - Tocino

$4.00

sweet & savory pork, atchara, queso & sriacha (gluten free, spicy)

TACOS - Combo

TACOS - Combo

$10.00

choose 3 from our BMP tacos: -Taco Libre: adobo chicken, elote, cilantro, lime (gluten free) -Tocino: sweet and savory pork, atchara, queso & sriracha (gluten free, spicy) - Corned beef: homemade corned beef, scrambled eggs, pickled red onion, cilantro (gluten free)

Wings - 5 piece

Wings - 5 piece

$11.00

choose from one of our original wing flavors: - spicy coconut curry lime - sweet chili - sinigang parmesan - bk (banana ketchup) citrus Don't forget to add our home-made ranch!

Wings - 9 piece combo

Wings - 9 piece combo

$19.00

choose up to 3 of our original wing flavors: - spicy coconut curry lime - sweet chili - sinigang parmesan - bk (banana ketchup) citrus Don't forget to add our home-made ranch!

Mimosa - TOWER

OJ

$45.00

Mango - Pineapple

$55.00

Mango

$55.00

Pineapple

$55.00

Guava

$55.00

Red Wine Bottles

Don Hector Malbec BTL

$38.00

Escarlata - Red Blend Chile BTL

$34.00

J. Bouchon Cabernet BTL

$36.00

La Posta Red Blend Argentina BTL

$38.00

Pixide Tempranoillo BTL

$38.00

Shooting Star Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Stone Castle Merlot BTL

$36.00

The Franc Cab Franc BTL

$34.00

White Wine Bottles

Lievland, Chenin Blanc BTL

$38.00

Live-a-Little, White Blend BTL

$34.00

Lolea white Sangria BTL

$8.00

Moscato D'Asti, Italy BTL

$30.00

Paladin, Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Crowded House BTL

$34.00

Harken Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Rose

Vergal Rose BTL

$34.00

Champagne Bottles

Brut, Sparkling White BTL

$24.00

Avissi Prosecco BTL

$34.00

Banana Ketchup

BK - Original

BK - Original

$7.00

A bright and bold condiment that's got some heat with a bit of sweet. Ubiquitous in the Filipino Kitchen, this sauce is amazing on fried chicken, tacos, french fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, eggs, fried rice, egg rolls or anything needing that wow factor.

BK - Habanero

BK - Habanero

$7.00

We've taken that wonderfully bright beautiful Banana Ketchup flavor and taken it up a notch. It's not "ruin the rest of your day hot", more like "I can't stop eating it!", hot.

BK - Curry

BK - Curry

$7.00

An ode to our late nights on 6th Street in Austin. We always stopped by a cart that sold fresh cooked brats with the most amazing curry ketchup. This umami earthy twist on our Original Spicy Banana Ketchup goes great on anything especially fries, hotdogs, or even brats like ze Germans.

BK - 3 pack

BK - 3 pack

$20.00

Pick 3 of our BMP Banana Kethcup flavors! - Original Spicy - Habanero - Curry

Introducing Filipino Cuisine to the masses!

