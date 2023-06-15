Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Be Nourished

review star

No reviews yet

207 Sacandaga Road

Glenville, NY 12302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Be Nourished Bowl 16 OZ

$12.00

blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut, peanut butter, honey

BYO Bowl 16 OZ

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Avo

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado smash, lettuce & tomato on multigrain toast

Menu

Breakfast

Classic 'Cado Toast

Classic 'Cado Toast

$8.50

multigrain toast, avocado smash, everything but the bagel seasoning, sprouts

Marco's Egg-y Sandwich

$10.50

multigrain roll, creamy spread, uncured bacon, over-medium farm fresh egg

Sweet Potato Hash

$12.00

sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, spinach, house made turkey sausage **freezer friendly

Nutter Butter Toast

$8.50

cinnamon raisin toast, peanut butter, banana, Nally’s local honey

Peppe's PB+J Toast

$8.00

cinnamon raisin toast, peanut butter, mixed berry jam

The Whole Dang Avo-Sandwich

The Whole Dang Avo-Sandwich

$10.50

multigrain roll, creamy spread, avocado smash, tomato, arugula

Local Breakfast Plate

$10.50

2 local farm eggs to order, 2 slices of bacon, multigrain toast with "butter"

16 Oz Bowls

Summer Peach 16 OZ

$12.00

granola, peaches, blackberries, strawberries, sliced almonds and Nally's local honey

Be Nourished Bowl 16 OZ

$12.00

blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut, peanut butter, honey

Bova Bowl 16 OZ

$12.00

strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, apple chips, coconut

Cacao Crazy 16 OZ

$12.00

banana, strawberry, cacao crunch, chocolate chips, peanut butter

Very Berry 16 OZ

$12.00

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, cacao nibs, peanut butter

'Nana Bowl 16 OZ

$12.00

banana, mini chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut, natural peanut butter

BYO Bowl 16 OZ

$8.50

32 Oz Bowls

banana, mini chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut, natural peanut butter

Be Nourished Bowl 32 OZ

$16.00

blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut, peanut butter, honey

Bova Bowl 32 OZ

$16.00

strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, apple chips, coconut

Cacao Crazy 32 OZ

$16.00

banana, strawberry, cacao crunch, chocolate chips, peanut butter

Very Berry 32 OZ

$16.00

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, cacao nibs, peanut butter

'Nana Bowl 32OZ

$16.00

banana, mini chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut, natural peanut butter

BYO Bowl 32 OZ

$12.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$17.00

fresh chopped romaine, homemade croutons and 6oz. grilled chicken breast tossed with our specialty dairy free caesar dressing

Summer Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, red onion, sliced almonds, feta cheese served with a poppyseed dressing

Simple Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, house made balsamic vinaigrette

Be Nourished Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, dried fruit juice sweetened cranberries, lemon dijon vinaigrette

Beet It

$12.00

mixed greens, arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, red onion, walnuts, lemon dijon vinaigrette

Mediterranean

$12.00

romaine, cucumber, chickpea, red onion, tomato, olives, feta, apple cider vinaigrette

Delish

$12.00

mixed greens, arugula, candied nuts, goat cheese, apple, dried fruit juice sweetened cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb

$13.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon, creamy herb dressing

Bova Approved

$13.00

mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, apple cider vinaigrette

BYO Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ pulled pork, house made coleslaw, & sweet pickles on toasted multigrain roll

Chicken Bacon Avo

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado smash, lettuce & tomato on multigrain toast

Avocado Tuna Salad

$11.00

tuna salad made with celery, diced red onion, avocado, lettuce & tomato on multigrain toast

BLT, But Healthy!

$12.00

bacon, romaine lettuce leaf, fresh tomato slices & our house made healthy mayo on toasted gluten free multigrain bread

Zuppa

Zuppa the day- 12oz

$7.50

Zuppa the day- 16oz

$10.00

Lil Somethin's

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.50

Housemade gluten, dairy, soy, grain free shortbread biscuit topped with fresh seasonal strawberries and dairy free whipped cream

Jumbo Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Fudgy Brownie

$4.00

Brownie with PB swirl

$4.75

Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$4.50
Be Nourished Granola

Be Nourished Granola

$9.50

Small Siete Chips

$2.75

Large Siete Chips

$5.00

Drinks

KRU Cold Brew 12oz

$4.00

KRU Cold Brew 20oz

$5.00

KRU Hot Coffee 12oz

$2.50

KRU Hot Coffee 20oz

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Divinitea Hot Tea

$4.00

Divinitea Iced Tea 12oz

$3.00

Divinitea Iced Tea 20oz

$4.00

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$4.00

JUST Water

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Fruit Water

$2.50

Honest Kids

$1.25

Specialty Salad Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette, 12oz

$9.50

Apple Cider Vinaigrette, 12oz

$9.50

Creamy Herb, 12oz

$9.50

Lemon Dijon, 12oz

$9.50

Gift Certificate

$10.00 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$15.00 Gift Certificate

$15.00

$20.00 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$30.00 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$50.00 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100.00 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Grocery

Nally’s Local Honey

$8.50

Siete cassava tortillas

$11.00

Siete hard taco shells

$10.50

Living Intentions Cacao Crunch

$10.50

Be Nourished Bova Meals

Breakfast

Sweet Potato Hash

$12.00

sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, spinach, house made turkey sausage **freezer friendly

Large Tray (10 Servings) Sweet Potato Hash

$90.00

sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, spinach, house made turkey sausage **freezer friendly

Bova Bowl

$12.00

acai, strawberries, blueberries, apple chips, cacao nibs, coconut **freezer friendly

10 Deconstructed Bova Bowls

$100.00

acai, strawberries, blueberries, apple chips, cacao nibs, coconut **freezer friendly

Bova Bowl 2.0

$12.00

acai, apple chips, cacao nibs, coconut, raisins **freezer friendly

10 Deconstructed Bova Bowl 2.0

$100.00

acai, apple chips, cacao nibs, coconut, raisins **freezer friendly

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$10.50

strawberries, blueberries, spinach, coconut milk, orange juice, collagen protein **freezer friendly, blender required

10 Mixed Berry Smoothies

$80.00

strawberries, blueberries, spinach, coconut milk, orange juice, collagen protein **freezer friendly, blender required

2 Apple Cinnamon Muffins

$6.00

9 Apple Cinnamon Muffins

$27.00

9 Carrot Cake Cookies

$36.00

Lunch/ Dinner

Homemade Chicken Vegetable Soup- 16oz

$10.00

roasted chicken, carrots, celery, onions, chicken broth, fresh spinach **freezer friendly

Italian Wedding Soup with Turkey Meatballs- 16oz

$10.00

carrots, onions, turkey meatballs, chicken broth, fresh spinach **freezer friendly

AIP Taco Meat

$14.00

10 Bowls of any ONE KIND of Soup

$85.00

Please choose from: Chicken Vegetable, Italian Wedding, Hamburger Sweet Potato **freezer friendly

Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

ground beef, carrots, onions celery topped with mashed sweet potatoes **freezer friendly

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$18.00

chicken, broccoli, carrots, onions, coconut aminos, served with cauliflower rice **freezer friendly

AIP Meatloaf- 2 Mini Loaves

$18.00

ground beef, cauliflower rice, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic **freezer friendly

Bova Salad with Chicken

$19.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, red onion, avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, apple cider vinaigrette

10 Meals of any ONE KIND

$155.00

Please choose from: Sweet Potato Shepherds Pie, Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry, AIP Meatloaf, Bova Salad with Chicken

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

serving delicious food to nourish your mind, body and soul

Website

Location

207 Sacandaga Road, Glenville, NY 12302

Directions

Gallery
Be Nourished image
Be Nourished image
Be Nourished image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lanie's Cafe - 471 Albany Shaker Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
471 Albany Shaker Rd. Loudonville, NY 12211
View restaurantnext
Maggie's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1186 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Spinners
orange starNo Reviews
22 Picotte Drive Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave - (C) - 33 New Scotland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
33 New Scotland Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
The Mughal Palace
orange starNo Reviews
138 Washington Ave Albany, NY 12210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glenville

Johnny's - 433 State St
orange star4.5 • 2,389
433 State St Schenectady, NY 12305
View restaurantnext
Malcolm's
orange star4.9 • 2,285
617 Union Street Schenectady, NY 12305
View restaurantnext
Wagon Train BBQ - New York
orange star4.5 • 2,057
671 Mariaville Rd. Schenectady, NY 12306
View restaurantnext
City Squire
orange star4.2 • 330
1018 Keyes Ave Schenectady, NY 12309
View restaurantnext
Annabel's Pizza Co.
orange star4.0 • 35
108 State Street Schenectady, NY 12305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glenville
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston