Bars & Lounges
Italian
Steakhouses

Be.Steak.A

1,118 Reviews

$$$

1887 S BASCOM AVE

CAMPBELL, CA 95008

That's a Spicy Meatball
Smoked Clam Croquette
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

Stuzzicare & Piattini

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

coraline endive, baby red romaine, parmesan, shaved hazelnut, tea egg

Burrata Pugliese

$24.00

burrata pugliese, heirloom tomato, basil crumb

Minestra nel Sacco

$18.00
Focaccia di Recco

Focaccia di Recco

$18.00

ligurian flatbread, crescenza cheese, Australian black winter truffles, olive oil.

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$18.00

ranch dressing, pancetta, shropshire bleu

Lamb Chop

Lamb Chop

$19.00

amaro jalapeño jelly, pistachio, aioli

Lobster Bomboloni

Lobster Bomboloni

$14.00

Meyer lemon aioli, pickled peppers, brioche

Mushroom Pot Pie

Mushroom Pot Pie

$22.00

a sauce made from laura chenel goat cheese.

Polpo con Patate

Polpo con Patate

$25.00

charred octopus, smoked potato, soffritto, candied meyer lemon

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$22.00

pickled chard, orange honey, pinenuts

Smoked Clam Croquette

Smoked Clam Croquette

$7.00

prosciutto san Daniele.

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$27.00

hand cut, "classic" preparation, chilis, quail yolk, little gem

Super White Tuna

Super White Tuna

$24.00

strawberry chili water, pickled rhubarb, shiso, radish, sumac

That's a Spicy Meatball

That's a Spicy Meatball

$5.00

calabrian chili-tomato sauce, fennel pollen.

Pasta

*Kids Pasta

$12.00

Plain rigatoni with butter and Parmesan cheese.

Agnolotti al Brasato

Agnolotti al Brasato

$26.00

beef filling, red wine-demi glace, hazelnut pesto.

Fazzoletti

$36.00

dungeness crab, yuzu, serrano, smoked trout roe, dill

Funghetti

Funghetti

$26.00

pancetta, english peas, ricotta salata, cracked pepper

Lobster Tagliolini

$42.00

colatura di alici, zucchini, breadcrumb, candied anchovy

Ravioli

Ravioli

$25.00

preserved lemon ricotta filling, sweet peppers, romesco, Saba

Tajarin al Tartufo

Tajarin al Tartufo

$65.00

special hand cut pasta, white wine butter sauce, Australian black winter truffle

Steaks

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

$61.00

horseradish crema, king oyster mushroom, Demi-glaze.

Black Hawk Waygu

$155.00
Chateaubriand

Chateaubriand

$170.00

roasted, sauce roanne, béarnaise

Delmonico

Delmonico

$59.00

stuffed artichoke, grilled rocket puree, lemon

Koji Aged Bone on New York

Koji Aged Bone on New York

$145.00

brandy-green peppercorn sauce, endive.

Long Fed Angus Ribeye

Long Fed Angus Ribeye

$94.00

escargot bourgogne, fines herbs

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$66.00

roasted onion, natural jus, horseradish cream, basil crostino. english cut available (chef’s favorite.

Sanuki Olive Fed Beef

Sanuki Olive Fed Beef

$212.00

snow peas, yuzu kosho, black pepper sauce.

Seared Scallops

$55.00
Sher Wagyu Surf And Turf

Sher Wagyu Surf And Turf

$212.00

Sher Wagyu Strip, jumbo lobster tail, lobster sauce

Spinalis

Spinalis

$69.00

black garlic crusted, kizami wasabi chimichurri, roasted garlic puree.

Tomahawk 58.6

$290.00Out of stock

Tournedos De Boeuf

$148.00

Contorni

Beef Fat Popover

$12.00
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$16.00

calabrian chili crisp, fermented black bean, honey

Carrots & Cannellini

Carrots & Cannellini

$15.00

chilled summer beans, tonnato, nicoise

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$17.00

yukon gold, wagyu-colatura gravy.

Pork Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$22.00

carnaroli rice, calabrian sausage, chard, pecorino romano.

Creamed Brussels

$15.00
Yam Stones

Yam Stones

$15.00

fried yam gnocchi, truffled sour cream, fennel pollen.

Delicatezza & Additions

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$38.00
Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$56.00

Calabrian chili butter, lemon

Rock Shrimp Gratin

Rock Shrimp Gratin

$19.00

white polenta, zucchini, butter

Truffled Sunnyside Egg

$30.00

black winter truffles

White Truffle Addition

$65.00

Dessert

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$24.00

chef's selection of cheeses and accoutrements

Maltese Kiss

Maltese Kiss

$16.00

malted brown butter gelato, pistachio toffee, salted caramel, orange curd

Dreaming of Agra

Dreaming of Agra

$17.00

amaretto poached apricots, burnt honey ice cream, sesame, almond crumble

Sicilian Summer

Sicilian Summer

$18.00

lemon yogurt sponge, basil sorbet, cardamom cream

Amalfi Coast Breeze

$14.00

Aperitivo Hour

Pickle Jar

$4.00

Nina Negroni

$10.00

Dinner

Vietti Dinner

$125.00

Vietti Wine

$125.00

Retail Wine

Vietti Barolo Castiglione

$65.00

Vietti Arneis 2021

$27.00

Vietti Barolo Ravera, 2018

$199.00

Vietti Barolo Ravera, 2018 1.5L

$550.00

Vietti Barbera DAlba Tre Vigna, 2019

$33.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL, CA 95008

Directions

