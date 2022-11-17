American
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Beach Barracuda's Grill
582 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally-owned, Beach Barracuda's Grill is the locals spot where you can count on great staff, cold beverages and outstanding food.
1479 General Booth Blvd, Suite 110, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
