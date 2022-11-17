Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Beach Barracuda's Grill

582 Reviews

$$

1479 General Booth Blvd

Suite 110

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings - 12
Boneless Wings - 6
Munch Baskets

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Mr. Pibb

$2.29

Pink Lemonade

$2.29

Mellow Yellow

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee Keurig

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Water

Cranberry

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.29

Red Bull

$4.50

SF RedBull

$4.50

Yellow RedBull

$4.50

Blue RedBull

$4.50

Watermelon RedBull

$4.50

Cup Of Water

$0.50

KALO SELTZER 86

$2.00

Refill

$0.75

Warm Ups

Munch Baskets

Munch Baskets

$4.99

Enjoy a basket full of fries, tater tots, swet potato fries or Woody chips. Make them loaded with melted cheese, green onions, and bacon or get them spicy garlic parmesan style for $.99!

Cuda Crab Balls

Cuda Crab Balls

$12.99

These homemade little guys are packed with humps of lump and combined with homemade stuffing and seasonings, with Texas Petal sauce.

Blackened Tuna Bites

Blackened Tuna Bites

$11.99

Sushi grade ahi tuna blackened with a cajun and jamaican blend, served over a lettuce bed with texas petal sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.49

Big Woody's tasty rings hand-breaded and golden fried to perfection. Served with Rockin' Red sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Big Woody's fried dill pickle chips will tickle the taste buds with every bite. Served with cajun ranch.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of chili or pork BBQ, shredded cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, jalapenos and a side of sour cream and cilantro salsa.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$4.99

A basket full of mouth watering soft pretzel bites served with a side of melted cheese for dipping. Try them spicy garlic parmesan style or covered in cinnamon sugar for $0.99.

Shrimp APP

Shrimp APP

$9.49

Six hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our homemade rang tang sauce and served with a lemon wedge.

Sesame Pepper Ahi Tuna

Sesame Pepper Ahi Tuna

$7.99

Sushi grade tuna steak rolled in white sesame seeds and black pepper, seared and sliced medium rare. Served with sesame wasabi sauce and orental sauce on the side.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$7.99

These hand-breaded buttons are sure to bring a smile to all mushroom lovers. Served with cajun ranch sauce.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Shred on these Big Woody's cheesy favorites. Served with Rockin' Red sauce.

Potato Skins

$10.99

Mahi Bites

$11.99

Mahi Bites

$7.99

Grouper Fingers

$11.99

Steak Bites

$7.99

Soup and Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine and mixed greens, topped with shredded jack and cheddar, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions and croutons.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.49
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine greens mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$3.49
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce mixed with Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, tomatoes, red onions, and greek vinaigrette.

Chili - Cup

Chili - Cup

$4.49

A homemade classic! Meat and been chili with onions, shredded jack and cheddar. Sour cream and jalapenos upon request.

Chili - Bowl

Chili - Bowl

$7.49

A homemade classic! Meat and been chili with onions, shredded jack and cheddar. Sour cream and jalapenos upon request.

She Crab Soup - Cup

She Crab Soup - Cup

$5.99

You will love this homemade beach favorite all year round!

She Crab Soup - Bowl

She Crab Soup - Bowl

$8.99

You will love this homemade beach favorite all year round!

Chef Salad

$10.99

Wings

Bone-In Wings - 6

$9.99

Bone-In Wings - 12

$17.99

Bone-In Wings - 24

$30.99

Bone-In Wings - 50

$62.99

Boneless Wings - 6

$9.99

Boneless Wings - 12

$17.99

Boneless Wings - 24

$30.99

Boneless Wings - 50

$62.99

Sammies, Wraps & More

Philly Cheese Sandwich

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Seasoned sirloin with mushrooms, grilled onions, peppers, and melted cheese.

Philly Cheese Wrap

Philly Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Seasoned sirloin steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese.

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Rang Tang sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, stuffed with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and hot wing sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried and coated in your choice of wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

The BLT

The BLT

$9.99

Five hearty strips of bacon, tomato slices, romaine lettuce and garlic herb aioli on toasted honey potato bread.

Crazy Big Fish Sandwich

Crazy Big Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Hand-breaded rockfish filet deep fried and served on a hoagie and topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a side of Baja sauce and slaw.

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$14.99
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

A B.W. Favorite! Delicious pulled pork BBQ piled high on a toasted bun. Slaw and choice of wing sauce available upon request.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Delicious hand-made Maryland crab cake, filled with loads of lump crab, grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato and a side of cocktail or tartar sauce.

Rockfish Sammy

$10.99

Burgers

Barracuda Burger

Barracuda Burger

$13.99

Bursting with flavor, our original half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

They just go together. Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Spicy Barracuda Burger

Spicy Barracuda Burger

$13.99

Sauteed jalapenos, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion, topped off with sriracha aioli. Saddle Up!

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Our seasoned half-pound burger topped with double Swiss cheese and grilled onions on toasted honey potato bread with a side of garlic herb aioli.

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Captain Jack burger

$13.99

Entrees

Shrimp Platter - Half

$10.99

Shrimp Platter - Full

$18.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.99
1 pc Fish N' Chips

1 pc Fish N' Chips

$8.99

Hand-breaded rockfish filet, served with French fries (or your choice of side) with a hush puppy, slaw and tartar sauce.

2 pc Fish N' Chips

$11.99

Two hand-breaded rockfish filets, served with French fries (or your choice of side) with a hush puppy, slaw and tartar sauce.

Bangin Burrito

$10.99

Pepper Garlic Chicken Breast

$13.99

Grilled Sirloin

$15.99

Little Cuda's

Kids Burger

$7.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Kids Quesadilla

$7.49

Kids Shrimp

$7.49

Kids Wings

$7.49

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

B.W. Chips

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$3.98
Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.49
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$3.49

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Dessert

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Beach Street Tacos

Carne Asada tacos (2)

$11.99

Baja Fish Tacos (2)

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$11.99

Chicken Tacos (2)

$11.99

To Go Specialty Drinks

To Go Dreamsicle Crush

$7.00

To Go Margarita

$9.00

To Go Moscow Mule

$7.00

To Go Orange Crush

$7.00

To Go Passion Fruit Crush

$7.00

To Go Sex on the Beach

$7.00

To Go Big Woody Mojito

$9.00

To Go Strawberry Mojito

$9.00

To Go Raspberry Mojito

$9.00

To Go Watermelon Mojito

$9.00

To Go Basic Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Absolut

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Individual Bottles (Copy)

To Go Bud Light

$3.00Out of stock

To Go Bud Light Lime

$3.50Out of stock

To Go Budweiser

$3.00

To Go Coors Light

$3.00Out of stock

To Go Corona Light

$4.00

To Go LandShark

$3.50

To Go Mich Ultra

$3.50

To Go Miller Lite

$3.00

To Go Yuengling

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Individual Cans (Copy)

To Go Bud Light Black Cherry Seltzer

$4.00

To Go Corona Extra 16 oz.

$5.00

To Go El Guapo 16 oz.

$6.00

To Go Larry's Lemonade 16 Oz

$6.00

To Go Original Sin Black Widow

$5.00

To Go PBR 16 oz.

$3.00

To Go White Claw Mango 16 oz

$5.25

To Go Growlers

32 oz Growler

$10.00

64 oz Growler

$14.00

6-pack Beer (Copy)

To Go 6-pack Bud Light

$12.99

To Go 6-pack Budweiser

$12.99

To Go 6-pack Coors Light

$12.99

To Go 6-Pack Mich Ultra

$13.99

To Go 6-pack Miller Lite

$12.99

To Go 6-pack Yuengling

$12.99

4-Pack Beer (16 oz cans)

To Go El Guapo 4-Pack

$14.99

To Go Larry's Lemonade 4-Pack

$14.99

To Go Corona 4-Pack

$13.99

To Go PBR 4-Pack

$9.99

To Go White Claw 4-Pack

$13.99

N/A Beverages

Coke (To Go)

$2.29

Diet Coke (To Go)

$2.29

Fanta Orange (To Go)

$2.29

Ginger Ale (To Go)

$2.29

Mr. Pibb (To Go)

$2.29

Pink Lemonade (To Go)

$2.29

Sweet Tea (To Go)

$2.29

Unsweet Tea (To Go)

$2.29

Water (To Go)

Xtra Sauces

Xtra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.45

Xtra Ranch Dressing

$0.45

Xtra Cocktail

$0.45

Xtra Tarter

$0.45

Xtra Spicy Garlic Parm

$0.45

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.45

Xtra Salsa

$0.45

Xtra Afterburner

$0.45

Xtra Cajun Ranch

$0.45

Xtra Carribean Citrus

$0.45

Xtra Honey Hickory

$0.45

Xtra Honey Mustard

$0.45

Xtra Hot

$0.45

Xtra Jack Daniels

$0.45

Xtra Jamaican Jerk

$0.45

Xtra Kickin Hickory

$0.45

Xtra Lemon Pepper

$0.45

Xtra Maui

$0.45

Xtra Medium

$0.45

Xtra Old Bay

$0.45

Xtra Teriyaki

$0.45

Xtra Painful

$0.45

Xtra Rang Tang

$0.45

Xtra Nacho Cheese

$0.45

Volcano Sace

$0.45

Xtra Volcano Sauce

$0.45

Blazzin Cajun

$0.45Out of stock

Jack HOT

$0.45

Blackboard APP & SALAD

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

Crab & Scallop Dip

$10.99

Blackboard BURGER

Smash Burger

$13.99

Blackboard ENTREE

Grouper Panko

$18.99

NY Strip

$19.99

Thanksgiving Tasting Plate

$13.99

Blackboard SOUP

Home style Chicken Noodle

$5.99+

Blackboard Sammies

Chicken Club Sammie

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sammie

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally-owned, Beach Barracuda's Grill is the locals spot where you can count on great staff, cold beverages and outstanding food.

Website

Location

1479 General Booth Blvd, Suite 110, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

Big Woody's Bar & Grill image
Main pic

