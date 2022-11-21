Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Beach Ave. BBQ

285 Reviews

$$

3453 Grand Boulevard

Brookfield, IL 60513

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Beef Brisket (1/2 lb)
Brussel Sprouts
Mac-N-Cheese (Large)

Meats

All of our meats are dry rubbed and smoked over oak logs in-house, choice of BBQ sauce on the side. All meats, rubs and bbq sauces are Gluten-free.
Wagyu Beef Brisket (1/2 lb)

Wagyu Beef Brisket (1/2 lb)

$17.00

Mishima Reserve American Wagyu brisket trimmed, dry rubbed and smoked in-house for 12-14hrs over oak logs and sliced to perfection. Sold by the 1/2lb w/choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Gluten free

Whole Hog Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)

Whole Hog Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)

$11.00

Our pulled pork comes from whole hogs that we dry rub and smoke in-house for 18-20hrs over oak logs. Sold by the 1/2lb. Choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Never on the meat! Gluten free

Pulled Chicken (1/2lb)

Pulled Chicken (1/2lb)

$11.00

Dry-rubbed, smoked chicken and pulled to order

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked American Wagyu Chopped Brisket served on a Hawaiian bun w/ choice of BBQ sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pork pulled off the whole hog that's been smoked over oak for 18-20hrs, on a golden Hawaiian bun and BBQ sauce served on the side (sweet or spicy)

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked pulled chicken (dark meat) on a Hawaiian bun with choice of bbq sauce on the side.

The Beach Rib Sandwich

The Beach Rib Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

We took a 3-bone portion of St. Louis Ribs deboned it and slapped it on a bun w/ housemade sweet & spicy pickles and pickled red onions.

St. Louis Ribs (1/2 slab)

St. Louis Ribs (1/2 slab)

$14.00Out of stock

St. Louis Ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4-5hrs over oak logs and finished w/a light glaze. Sold by the 1/2 slab (6 bones)

Rib Tips (1lb)

Rib Tips (1lb)

$11.00

By the pound

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked baked potato topped w/butter, cheese, choice of pulled pork or brisket ($2 more), sour cream and scallions. bbq sauce on the side

Jalapeño Cheddar Hot Link

Jalapeño Cheddar Hot Link

$5.00Out of stock

Double Smoked Jalapeño Cheddar hot link. Housemade recipe.

Texas Nachos

Texas Nachos

$13.00

layered corn tortilla chips, queso cheese, pit beans, scallions and jalapenos and your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket

Mexican Street Corn Nachos

Mexican Street Corn Nachos

$12.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips , layered with queso, roasted corn, mayo, cotija cheese, spice, cilantro and pickled jalapenos

The Hot Beach Chicken Sandwich

The Hot Beach Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Beach Ave hot chicken sandwich with a juicy and tender chicken breast Served with homemade creamy coleslaw, mayo,pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun. Served with waffle fries

Hot Beach Chicken Tenders

Hot Beach Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Double breaded Chicken tenders, fried to order and served over waffle fries and housemade pickles. Select from Naked, Hot, Xtra Hot or XXX Hot

Smoke-fried Chicken Thighs

Smoke-fried Chicken Thighs

$13.00Out of stock

Bone-in chicken thighs that are smoked, fried to order and finished in a mild or spicy rub. 3 to an order served w/house chips

Sides

Mac-N-Cheese (Small)

Mac-N-Cheese (Small)

$5.00

Mac-N-Cheese (Large)

$9.00
Pit Beans (Small)

Pit Beans (Small)

$5.00

Contains pork & brisket

Pit Beans (Large)

$9.00

Contains pork & brisket

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fresh Brussel Sprouts halved, flash-fried, tossed in a housemade seasoning and balsamic glaze sauce.

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Fire roasted corn topped with mayo, cotija cheese, housemade spice blend and fresh cilantro

Mexican Street Corn (LG)

$7.00

Fire roasted corn topped with mayo, cotija cheese, housemade spice blend and fresh cilantro

Potato Salad (Small)

Potato Salad (Small)

$3.00

Potato Salad (LG)

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00Out of stock
Slaw (SM)

Slaw (SM)

$3.00

Slaw (LG)

$5.00Out of stock
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Housemade Chips

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Bun

$1.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00Out of stock

Collard Greens made w/smoked ham hocks cooked low and slow for 4hrs.

Combos

BBQ Meat Sampler

BBQ Meat Sampler

$32.00

Wagyu Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Ribs and Hot Link. Get a taste of our daily smoked meats.

Kids

Kids Ribs (3 bones) w/chips, juice box

$9.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich w/chips, juice box

$9.00

Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich w/chips, juice box

$9.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jarritos

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.75

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.75

Jarritos Lime

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Mundet Sidral

$2.75

Mundet Green Apple

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sangria

$2.75

Tepachito Pineapple

$2.75

Topo Chico w/Lime Twist

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Mineragua

$2.75

Green River

$2.75

Dessert

Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$5.00

Housemade bourbon bread pudding w/bourbon soaked raisins

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Merch

Peach Mustard Jar

$10.00
Smoked Pig Ears

Smoked Pig Ears

$3.75

Our pig ears are all natural and smoked for 32 hours over oak logs. They're a great treat for your dogs. Now your furry baby can have a taste of Beach Ave BBQ too!

Century Coffee Roasters Whole Bean

$16.00
T-Shirt - Circle Logo

T-Shirt - Circle Logo

$20.00+
T-Shirt - Red Pig

T-Shirt - Red Pig

$22.00+

T-Shirt - Women's Racerback Tank (size medium only)

$22.00

Hat

$15.00

Mixed Drinks

Micheladas

Micheladas

$7.00

La Curva Picosa michelada mix comes in Mango, Pepino and Spicy Pepino flavors. w/ a spicy rub rim and lime and Modelo, 16oz drink

Mimosas

Mimosas

$11.00

All of our mimosas are made with Sparkling Rose

Palomas

Palomas

$10.00

Made w/lime soda and tequila blanco served in 16oz mason jar w/ watermelon chamoy rim

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted BBQ with Zero Compromise!

Website

Location

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield, IL 60513

Directions

Gallery
Beach Avenue BBQ image
Beach Avenue BBQ image
Beach Avenue BBQ image
Beach Avenue BBQ image

