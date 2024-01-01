Beach Ball 2116 West Oceanfront
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2116 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dory Deli - 2108 West Oceanfront
No Reviews
2108 West Oceanfront Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
Rockin Baja Lobster Cantina and Grill--Newport
No Reviews
2104 West Oceanfront Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
Fly N Fish Oyster Bar & Grill - 2304 West Oceanfront
No Reviews
2304 West Oceanfront Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport Beach
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant