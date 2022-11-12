Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Beach and Brew Venice

review star

No reviews yet

405 Washington Blvd

Venice, CA 90292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Ponzu

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Siracha

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Butter

$1.00

Jam

$1.00

$$ EXTRA

$1 Charge

$1.00

$2 Charge

$2.00

$3 Charge

$3.00

$4 Charge

$4.00

$5 Charge

$5.00

$6 Charge

$6.00

$7 Charge

$7.00

$8 Charge

$8.00

$9 Charge

$9.00

$10 Charge

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292

Directions

Gallery
Beach & Brew image
Beach & Brew image
Beach & Brew image
Beach & Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Brabu Restaurant - 3015 Ocean Front Walk
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Chulita
orange starNo Reviews
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291 Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Nueva - 822 Washington Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,873
822 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
The Window - Boardwalk
orange starNo Reviews
1827 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Venice

Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Nueva - 822 Washington Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,873
822 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Venice
Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston