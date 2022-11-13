Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beach Bully 601 19th St

No reviews yet

601 19th St

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

NC STYLE BBQ PORK POUND
CAROLINA PORK BBQ SANDWICH PLATTER
BULLY BUNDLE

SANDWICHES

CAROLINA PORK BBQ SANDWICH

CAROLINA PORK BBQ SANDWICH

$8.99

NC Style Pork BBQ Sandwich

CAROLINA PORK BBQ SANDWICH PLATTER

CAROLINA PORK BBQ SANDWICH PLATTER

$10.99
PIT SLICED BEEF SANDWICH

PIT SLICED BEEF SANDWICH

$8.99
PIT SLICED BEEF SANDWICH PLATTER

PIT SLICED BEEF SANDWICH PLATTER

$11.99
PULLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH

PULLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH

$10.99
PULLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH PLATTER

PULLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH PLATTER

$12.99
SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$11.99
SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH PLATTER

SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH PLATTER

$13.99
TURKEY & SWISS SANDWICH

TURKEY & SWISS SANDWICH

$7.99

HOT OR COLD

TURKEY & SWISS SANDWICH PLATTER

TURKEY & SWISS SANDWICH PLATTER

$9.99

HOT OR COLD

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$8.99

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH PLATTER

$10.99

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$9.99

BONELESS BUTTERMILK CHICKEN BREAST SERVED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & PICKLE

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH PLATTER

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH PLATTER

$11.99

BONELESS BUTTERMILK CHICKEN BREAST SERVED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & PICKLE

HOT HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.99

HOT HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH PLATTER

$9.99
FRIED FRESH FLOUNDER SANDWICH

FRIED FRESH FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$9.99

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

FRIED FRESH FLOUNDER SANDWICH PLATTER

FRIED FRESH FLOUNDER SANDWICH PLATTER

$11.99

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

GRILLED TUNA FILET SANDWICH

$8.99

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

GRILLED TUNA FILET SANDWICH PLATTER

$10.99

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

1/2 LB. CHEESEBURGER

1/2 LB. CHEESEBURGER

$7.99
1/2 LB. CHEESEBURGER PLATTER

1/2 LB. CHEESEBURGER PLATTER

$9.99

COMBO PLATTERS

BULLY BBQ COMBO PLATTER

$17.99

CAROLINA PORK BBQ & SLICED BEEF BRISKET

QUEEN COMBO PLATTER

QUEEN COMBO PLATTER

$21.99

1/4 CHICKEN & QUEEN CUT OF PORK RIBS

KING COMBO PLATTER

KING COMBO PLATTER

$26.99

1/2 CHICKEN, CAROLINA PORK BBQ, & QUEEN CUT OF PORK RIBS

JOKER COMBO PLATTER

JOKER COMBO PLATTER

$24.99

SLICED BEEF BRISKET & QUEEN CUT OF PORK RIBS

FAMOUS RIBS

QUEEN RACK PORK BABY RIBS

QUEEN RACK PORK BABY RIBS

$14.99
QUEEN RACK PORK BABY RIBS PLATTER

QUEEN RACK PORK BABY RIBS PLATTER

$16.99
KING RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS

KING RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS

$18.99
KING RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS PLATTER

KING RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS PLATTER

$20.99
QUEEN RACK BEEF RIBS

QUEEN RACK BEEF RIBS

$16.99
QUEEN RACK BEEF RIBS PLATTER

QUEEN RACK BEEF RIBS PLATTER

$18.99
KING RACK BEEF RIBS

KING RACK BEEF RIBS

$21.99
KING RACK BEEF RIBS PLATTER

KING RACK BEEF RIBS PLATTER

$23.99

SINGLE BEEF RIB

$5.00

SINGLE PORK RIB

$5.00

CHICKEN

1/2 CHICKEN

$8.99

1/2 CHICKEN PLATTER

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.49

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$12.49

20 PIECE CHICKEN

$33.99

CHIX TENDER BUCKET

$33.99

CHICKEN BY THE PIECE

CHICKEN BY THE PIECE
$2.99+

BEACH BULLY SPECIALS

MONSTER BEEF SANDWICH

$13.99

BIG OL' SANDWICH WITH BOTH OUR BRISKET & PIT SLICED BEEF TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS

MONSTER BEEF SANDWICH PLATTER

$15.99

BIG OL' SANDWICH WITH BOTH OUR BRISKET & PIT SLICED BEEF TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS

BRISKET BURGER

$14.99

1/4 LB. HOUSE-GROUND BURGER PATTY TOPPED WITH BRISKET, AMERICAN CHEESE, & ONION RINGS

BRISKET BURGER PLATTER

$16.99

1/2 LB. SHRIMP

$16.99

1/2 LB. SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.99

BBQ MAC BOWL

$14.99

HUGE BOWL OF MAC & CHEESE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN ON TOP WITH ADDITIONAL SIDE

Fried Seafood Platter

$20.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.49

HOUSE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.99

HOUSE SALAD WITH GRILLED TUNA

$9.99

KIDS MENU

KID HAMBURGER

$5.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE & A KIDS DRINK

KID CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE & A KIDS DRINK

KID HOT DOG

$5.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE & A KIDS DRINK

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.49

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE & A KIDS DRINK

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH

$5.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE & A KIDS DRINK

MEAT BY THE POUND

NC STYLE BBQ PORK POUND

$14.99

VINEGAR BASE

SLICED ROAST BEEF POUND

$16.99

COOKED RARE TO WELL DONE

PULLED BBQ CHICKEN POUND

$15.99Out of stock

SLICED BEEF BRISKET POUND

$18.99

SLICED HAM POUND

$14.99

SLICED TURKEY POUND

$14.99

SOUPS

BRUNSWICK STEW

CHILI

BEEF BARLEY (SEASONAL)

Out of stock

SIDES/EXTRAS

ONION RINGS

$3.99+

HAND CUT FRIES

$2.99+

HUSHPUPPIES

$3.99+

COLLARD GREENS (VINEGAR BASED)

MADE IN HOUSE SEASONED WITH SMOKED TURKEY

COLE SLAW

HOMEMADE

BEEFY BEANS

HOMEMADE WITH BEEF, BELL PEPPERS, & OINIONS

POTATO SALAD

HOMEMADE MADE WITH DILL

GREEN BEANS

SEASONED WITH GARLIC & BUTTER - NO MEAT

APPLESAUCE

PASTA SALAD

HOMEMADE WITH BROCOLLI, CARROTS, ONION, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, CUCUMBER, & ITALIAN DRESSING

MAC & CHEESE

PLAIN POTATO CHIPS

$1.10

ASSORTED ICE CREAM BARS

$2.99

GRILLED ONIONS

$0.79

MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE

$0.79

BACON (2 SLICES)

$2.50

16 OZ. JAR OF SAUCE

$7.99

DRY RUB

$4.99

12 PACK SANDWICH BUNS

$4.29

EXTRA BUN

$0.89

BUNDLES TO GO - FEEDS 6-8 PEOPLE

BULLY BUNDLE

$35.99

2 LBS. OF CAROLINA PORK BBQ, OR SLICED HAM, 2 QTS. BEEFY BEANS, 1 QT. COLE SLAW, ROLLS & SAUCES - MAC & CHEESE,SLICED BEEF OR BRISKET IS AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE

COMBO BUNDLE

$62.99

2 LBS. OF CAROLINA PORK BBQ, OR SLICED HAM, 2 QUEEN CUT BABY BACK PORK RIBS, 2 QTS. BEEFY BEANS, 1 QT. COLE SLAW, ROLLS & SAUCES - MAC & CHEESE, BEEF RIBS, SLICED BEEF OR BRISKET IS AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE

BABY BACK RIB BUNDLE

$90.99

4 KING SIZE BABY BACK PORK RIBS, 2 QTS. BEEFY BEANS, 1 QT. POTATO SALAD, & SAUCES - BEEF RIBS & MAC & CHEESE IS AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGES

KIDS DRINK

$0.99

IBC BOTTLED BEVERAGES

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

TEA/LEMONADE GALLONS

$6.99Out of stock

WITH CUPS & ICE, SERVES 10 - 12 GUESTS

DOMESTIC BEER

$3.25

IMPORTED BEER

$4.25

SPECIAL BEER

$5.00

WINE

$3.75

CAN OF PEPSI

CAN OF PEPSI
$1.49

CAN OF SIERRA MIST

CAN OF SIERRA MIST
$1.49

CAN OF DIET PEPSI

CAN OF DIET PEPSI
$1.49
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local's favorite for over 30 years! Come in and enjoy some good BBQ!

Website

Location

601 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

