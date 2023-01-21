Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beach Cafe 1326 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

1326 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10021

Appetizer -

Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil - (Copy)

$13.00
Fried Calamari - (Copy)

Fried Calamari - (Copy)

$16.00

served with a spicy marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini - (Copy)

Fried Zucchini - (Copy)

$13.50

Julienned fresh zucchini fried and served with our house made marinara sauce

Gorgonzola Garlic Bread - (Copy)

Gorgonzola Garlic Bread - (Copy)

$13.00

Melted gorgonzola blue, garlic, EVOO

Fried Ravioli - (Copy)

Fried Ravioli - (Copy)

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks - (Copy)

Mozzarella Sticks - (Copy)

$11.50

Served with our house made Marinara sauce

Grilled Vegetables - (Copy)

Grilled Vegetables - (Copy)

$13.50

Tomato, red onion, assorted bell peppers and zucchini served with a balsamic glaze

Bruchetta - (Copy)

$13.00

Pasta -

Linguini Bolognese -

Linguini Bolognese -

$25.00

Semolina flour linguini tossed with our house made tomato meat sauce and a touch of cream

Linguini with White Clam Sauce -

Linguini with White Clam Sauce -

$25.00

Semolina flour linguini with chopped clams, white wine, butter, red pepper, parsley and Extra virgin olive oil

Shells & Broccoli -

Shells & Broccoli -

$23.00

Semolina flour pasta shells with fresh sauteed broccoli, garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Gabby's Baked Shells Bechamel -

Gabby's Baked Shells Bechamel -

$25.00

Semolina flour pasta shells with sautéed Chicken tenders, sweet Italian sausage, butter, flour, milk, peas and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti Siciiana-

$19.00

Semolina flour pasta shells with our house made Bolognese meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Scampi -

$29.00

Semolina flour pasta with garlic, oil, citrus parts and sauteed gulf shrimp

Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavlo -

$29.00

Semolina flour pasta with sauteed gulf shrimp tossed in our spicy tomato marinara sauce

Linguini Alfredo with Smoked Salmon, Capers and Garlic -

$23.00

Semolina flour linguini with smoked salmon and capers tossed in a cream and parmesan cheese Alfredo sauce

Shells with Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sweet Italian Sausage -

$23.00

Semolina flour pasta shells with sweet Italian sausage and sun dried tomatoes

Gnocchi Alfredo -

$19.00

Potato and flour Gnocchi with our house made cream and parmesan Alfredo sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese -

$23.00

Potato and flour Gnocchi with our house made tomato and beef Bolognese sauce

Linguini Primavera - Garden Vegetables -

$21.00

Semolina flour linguini with fresh garden vegetables tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper

Shells Capri - Red Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese -

$23.00

Semolina flour pasta shells with roasted red peppers, broccoli, garlic and oil, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Linguini with Broccoli -

$21.00

Semolina flour linguini with mushrooms, capers and shallots in a light tomato sauce

Linguini Pomodoro with Calamari

$23.00

Semolina flour linguini with our house made marinara sauce toped with pan fried Calamari

Lobster Ravioli

$23.00

Lobster and cheese ravioli with a lobster and cream sauce

Cheese Ravioli Bolognese

$21.00

Cheese Ravioli with our house made tomato beef and sausage Bolognese sauce

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$21.00

Linguini with Spicy Italian Sausage

$21.00

Semolina flour linguini with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli and sun dried behavior

Salads -

Iceberg Wedge -

Iceberg Wedge -

$15.00

Tomato, Smoked bacon, crumbled blue, blue cheese dressing

All Kale Caesar -

All Kale Caesar -

$15.00

Baby kale, parmesan reggiano, caesar dressing, croutons

Mixed Green Salad -

$13.00

Caesar Salad Classic

$13.00

Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil -

$13.00
Baby Spinach Salad -

Baby Spinach Salad -

$15.00

GF, Mushrooms, pears, red onions, chopped smoked bacon, champagne vinaigrette

Sides -

French Fries -

$9.00
Broccoli Sauteed -

Broccoli Sauteed -

$9.00
Broccoli Steamed -

Broccoli Steamed -

$9.00
Spinach Steamed -

Spinach Steamed -

$9.00
Spinach Sauteed -

Spinach Sauteed -

$9.00
Mashed Potato -

Mashed Potato -

$9.00
Corn Niblets -

Corn Niblets -

$9.00

4oz Apple Sauce -

$3.00

2oz Sour Cream -

$3.00

Side Avocado - 1/4 Avocado

$4.00

Side Sausage -

$4.00

Side Bacon -

$4.00

Desserts -

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie -

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie -

$6.00
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream -

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream -

$9.00
Giant Rainbow Cookie -

Giant Rainbow Cookie -

$6.00

Giant Rainbow Cookie with Ice Cream -

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie -

$6.00
Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream -

Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream -

$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream -

Vanilla Ice Cream -

$7.00
Chocolate Ice Cream -

Chocolate Ice Cream -

$7.00
Carrot Cake - Slice -

Carrot Cake - Slice -

$9.00
Strawberry Short Cake - Slice -

Strawberry Short Cake - Slice -

$9.00
Black Forrest Cake - Slice -

Black Forrest Cake - Slice -

$9.00

NA Beverage -

Coke - Can 12 oz -

$4.50

Coke - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Diet Coke - Can 12 oz -

$4.50

Diet Coke - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Sprite - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Ginger Ale - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Club Soda - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Tonic - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Tomato Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Orange Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Cranberry Juice - 14 oz-

$6.50

Pineapple Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Grapefruit Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Lemonade - 16 oz -

$4.00

Arnold Palmer - 16 oz -

$6.50

Shirley Temple - 16 oz -

$7.50

Saratoga Flat Water - 12 oz -

$6.50

San Bernadetto Sparkling Water - 16 oz -

$7.50

Glass of Milk - 16 oz -

$6.50

Chocolate Milk - 16 oz -

$6.50

Wine By Glass -

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Josh Cabernet Savignon - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

The Seeker Pinot Noir - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Alamos Malbec - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Gascon Malbec - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Penfold Shiraz Cab Blend - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Nozzole Chianti - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Ruffino Chianti - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Rutherford Merlot - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Les Reuilles Bordeux - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

House Champagne - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Beach Rose - 6 oz pour -

$14.00

Whispering Angel Rose - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Acacia Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Kend-Jackson Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$14.00

Macon Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Fuisse Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$16.08

Sonoma Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Dark Horse Sav Blanc - 6 oz pour-

$13.00

Placido Pinot Grigio - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio -6 oz pour -

$16.00

Les Caillottes Sancerre - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Lakewood Riesling - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Maschio Prosecco - 6 oz mini bottle-

$15.00

Prophecy Rose - 6 oz pour-

$13.00

Wine By Bottle -

Proverb Cabernet Btl -

$44.00

Josh Cabernet Btl -

$48.00

Canyon Pinot Noir Btl -

$44.00

The Seeker Pinot Noir Btl -

$60.00

Alamos Malbec Btl -

$48.00

Gasco Malbec Btl -

$56.00

Penfold Shiraz Cab Blend Btl -

$56.00

Nozzole Chianti Btl -

$60.00

Ruffino Chianti Btl -

$60.00

Rutherford Merlot Btl -

$60.00

Les Reuilles Bordeaux Btl -

$60.00

Prophecy Rose Btl -

$52.00

Beach Rose Btl -

$56.00

Whispering Angel 1/2 Price Btl -

$36.00

Acacia Chardonnay Btl -

$44.00

Kend-Jackson Chardonnay Btl -

$52.00

Macon Chardonnay Btl -

$56.00

Fuisse Chardonnay Btl -

$60.00

Sonoma Chardonnay Btl -

$60.00

Dark Horse Sav Blanc Btl -

$48.00

Placido Pinot Grigio Btl -

$44.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio Btl -

$60.00

Les Cailottes Sancerre Btl -

$60.00

Draft Beer -

Downeast Cider - 16 oz -

$8.50

Beach Lager - 16 oz -

$8.50

Q Line IPA - 16 oz -

$8.50

Guinness - 16 oz -

$8.50

Blue Point Toasted Lager - 16 oz -

$8.50

Allagash - 16 oz -

$8.50

Avalanche Amber - 16 oz -

$8.50

Hazy - 16 oz -

$8.50

Bottled Beer -

Heineken -

$8.50

Heineken- Non-Alc -

$8.50

Becks -

$8.50

Bud Light -

$8.50

Budweiser -

$8.50

House Specialties - Entrees -

Chicken Parmigiana -

Chicken Parmigiana -

$29.00

Breaded and sauteed, marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

Chicken Picatta -

$69.00

Chicken Marsala -

$26.00
Chicken Milanese -

Chicken Milanese -

$25.00

Sauteed and breaded chicken breast, mixed seasonal greens, plum tomatoes, red onions, champagne vinaigrette

Chicken Cardinale -

$29.00

Chicken Scarpariello -

$29.00

Chicken Campagna -

$29.00
Sliced NY Strip Steak / Onions-

Sliced NY Strip Steak / Onions-

$45.00

14 oz of Aged Angus Sirloin, served sliced with a side of fries or the vegetable of the day

Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon Filet -

Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon Filet -

$33.00

Served with Choice of vegetable or potato

Appetizer -

Mozzarella Sticks -

Mozzarella Sticks -

$11.50

Served with our house made Marinara sauce

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$13.50

House made guacamole with flour tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$11.50

House made Salsa from tomatoes, peppers and onions with flour tortilla chips

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$13.50

Crispy fries topped with your choice of cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, American or Pepperjack cheese

Fried Zucchini -

Fried Zucchini -

$13.50

Julienned fresh zucchini fried and served with our house made marinara sauce

Truffle Tots -

Truffle Tots -

$15.00

Crispy Tater Tots scented with white truffle oil

Tater Tots -

Tater Tots -

$9.00
Fried Ravioli -

Fried Ravioli -

$13.00
Chicken Wings -

Chicken Wings -

$13.00

Burgers and Dogs -

Beef Burger -

Beef Burger -

$16.00

Lettuce, onions, pickles, cheese and bacon

Turkey Burger -

Turkey Burger -

$16.00

Lettuce, onions, pickles, ccheese, bacon, bread crumbs, cranberry chutney, parmesan

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich -

$16.00
White Clam Pizza -

White Clam Pizza -

$17.00

Little Neck Clams, pecorino romao, sliced fresh garlic

Classic Flat Bread Cheese Pizza -

$16.00

Fried Clam Roll -

$16.00

Double Dogs -

$14.00
Shaved Rib Eye French Dip -

Shaved Rib Eye French Dip -

$26.00

Sauteed vidalia onions, melted Swiss, creamy horesradish sauce, beef broth au jus, fries

Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles -

$19.00

Murray's boneless chicken, fries, angry duck sauce, maple syrup

Meatloaf Sandwich -

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich -

$16.00
Chili Con Carne -

Chili Con Carne -

$15.00

bowl of beef chili con carne with chopped cheddar and red onions

Chili Dog -

$9.00

Quesadilla -

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich Parmesan -

$16.00

Nachos -

$14.00

Desserts -

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie -

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie -

$6.00
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream -

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream -

$9.00
Giant Rainbow Cookie -

Giant Rainbow Cookie -

$6.00

Giant Rainbow Cookie with Ice Cream -

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie -

$6.00
Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream -

Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream -

$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream -

Vanilla Ice Cream -

$7.00
Chocolate Ice Cream -

Chocolate Ice Cream -

$7.00
Carrot Cake - Slice -

Carrot Cake - Slice -

$9.00
Strawberry Short Cake - Slice -

Strawberry Short Cake - Slice -

$9.00
Black Forrest Cake - Slice -

Black Forrest Cake - Slice -

$9.00

NA Beverage -

Coke - Can 12 oz -

$4.50

Coke - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Diet Coke - Can 12 oz -

$4.50

Diet Coke - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Sprite - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Ginger Ale - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Club Soda - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Tonic - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Tomato Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Orange Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Cranberry Juice - 14 oz-

$6.50

Pineapple Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Grapefruit Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Lemonade - 16 oz -

$4.00

Arnold Palmer - 16 oz -

$6.50

Shirley Temple - 16 oz -

$7.50

Saratoga Flat Water - 12 oz -

$6.50

San Bernadetto Sparkling Water - 16 oz -

$7.50

Glass of Milk - 16 oz -

$6.50

Chocolate Milk - 16 oz -

$6.50

Bottled Beer -

Heineken -

$8.50

Heineken- Non-Alc -

$8.50

Becks -

$8.50

Bud Light -

$8.50

Budweiser -

$8.50

Draft Beer -

Downeast Cider - 16 oz -

$8.50

Beach Lager - 16 oz -

$8.50

Q Line IPA - 16 oz -

$8.50

Guinness - 16 oz -

$8.50

Blue Point Toasted Lager - 16 oz -

$8.50

Allagash - 16 oz -

$8.50

Avalanche Amber - 16 oz -

$8.50

Hazy - 16 oz -

$8.50

Sides -

French Fries -

$9.00
Broccoli Sauteed -

Broccoli Sauteed -

$9.00
Broccoli Steamed -

Broccoli Steamed -

$9.00
Spinach Steamed -

Spinach Steamed -

$9.00
Spinach Sauteed -

Spinach Sauteed -

$9.00
Mashed Potato -

Mashed Potato -

$9.00
Corn Niblets -

Corn Niblets -

$9.00

4oz Apple Sauce -

$3.00

2oz Sour Cream -

$3.00

Side Avocado - 1/4 Avocado

$4.00

Side Sausage -

$4.00

Side Bacon -

$4.00

Wine By Glass -

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Josh Cabernet Savignon - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

The Seeker Pinot Noir - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Alamos Malbec - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Gascon Malbec - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Penfold Shiraz Cab Blend - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Nozzole Chianti - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Ruffino Chianti - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Rutherford Merlot - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Les Reuilles Bordeux - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

House Champagne - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Beach Rose - 6 oz pour -

$14.00

Whispering Angel Rose - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Acacia Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Kend-Jackson Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$14.00

Macon Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Fuisse Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$16.08

Sonoma Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Dark Horse Sav Blanc - 6 oz pour-

$13.00

Placido Pinot Grigio - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio -6 oz pour -

$16.00

Les Caillottes Sancerre - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Lakewood Riesling - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Maschio Prosecco - 6 oz mini bottle-

$15.00

Prophecy Rose - 6 oz pour-

$13.00

Wine By Bottle -

Proverb Cabernet Btl -

$44.00

Josh Cabernet Btl -

$48.00

Canyon Pinot Noir Btl -

$44.00

The Seeker Pinot Noir Btl -

$60.00

Alamos Malbec Btl -

$48.00

Gasco Malbec Btl -

$56.00

Penfold Shiraz Cab Blend Btl -

$56.00

Nozzole Chianti Btl -

$60.00

Ruffino Chianti Btl -

$60.00

Rutherford Merlot Btl -

$60.00

Les Reuilles Bordeaux Btl -

$60.00

Prophecy Rose Btl -

$52.00

Beach Rose Btl -

$56.00

Whispering Angel 1/2 Price Btl -

$36.00

Acacia Chardonnay Btl -

$44.00

Kend-Jackson Chardonnay Btl -

$52.00

Macon Chardonnay Btl -

$56.00

Fuisse Chardonnay Btl -

$60.00

Sonoma Chardonnay Btl -

$60.00

Dark Horse Sav Blanc Btl -

$48.00

Placido Pinot Grigio Btl -

$44.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio Btl -

$60.00

Les Cailottes Sancerre Btl -

$60.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Classic American style neighborhood restaurant serving a wide variety from the BEST Burgers on the UES to our Aged Angus cuts cooked to perfection. Chicken, Seafood and Salads all made from scratch by our expert Chefs and culinary managers.

Website

Location

1326 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

