Beach Club imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Beach Club

review star

No reviews yet

202 Center St

Frostburg, MD 21532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Gingerale

$2.89

Club Soda

$2.89

Tonic Water

$2.89

Cranberry

$2.89

Pineapple

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Grapefruit

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$1.53

Mello Yellow

$2.12

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Mr. Pibb

$2.89

Rootbeer

$2.89

Fanta Orange

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Heineken Zero

$3.67

Appetizers

10 Buffalo Wings

$14.99

served with celery, ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Flavors- hot, medium, or mild, sweet hot, mango habanero, old bay/brown sugar, honey bbq, and teriyaki. Please allow up to 30 minutes to prepare.

6 Buffalo Wings

$10.99

served with celery, ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Flavors- hot, medium, or mild, sweet hot, mango habanero, old bay/brown sugar, honey bbq, and teriyaki. Please allow up to 30 minutes to prepare.

Beach Club Bleu Cheese Chips

$7.49

House made chips, bleu cheese dressing, bleu crumbles, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

House made bleu cheese, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese crumbles.

Crab Fries

$12.99

Golden brown fries, our smoked gouda cheese sauce, lump crab meat, old bay seasoning and parmesan cheese.

Hawaiian Chicken BBQ Flat Bread

$11.99

Island BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, pineapple, red onion and fresh cilantro.

Nachos

$7.99

fresh cut corn tortillas served with creamy cheese sauce and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

$7.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with jack & cheddar cheeses, green chilies, topped with scallions. Add Chicken 3.00 Add Shrimp 4.00 Add Steak 5.00

Shore Fries

$8.99

Golden brown fries topped with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, bacon and scallions

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Lightly battered sweet potato strips fried golden brown sprinkled with our house made seasoning and served with a Boom Boom sauce.

Tiki Tenders

$8.49

golden fried chicken strips served with fries and ranch dressing

Build your own Flatbread

Flatbread

$8.99

Burgers

Classic Wave Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Our traditional 6 oz. burger served on a brioche bun topped lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese. Served with house made chips.

Classic Wave Cheeseburger

$9.99

Our traditional 6 oz. burger served on a Brioche bun topped with smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with house made chips.

The Islander

$11.99

Our signature 6 oz. burger served on a brioche bun topped with grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese and wasabi mayo. Served with house made chips.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Our signature 6 oz. burger, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and lettuce on a Brioche bun. Served with house made chips

Black-N-Bleu Burger

$10.99

Our signature 6 oz. burger, Cajun seasonings, melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. Served with house made chips.

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

Our signature 6 oz. burger served on a Brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese, house made BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings.

Beach Club Burger

$12.99

Our signature 6 oz. burger served on a Brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.

Desserts

Lava Cake

$6.75

NY Cheesecake

$6.25

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Fish Sticks

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons 8.99 Add Chicken 3.00 Add Shrimp 4.00 Add Steak 5.00

Chop Salad

$10.99

spring mixed lettuce, apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, blended cheese served with ranch dressing. 9.99 Add Chicken 3.00 Add Shrimp 4.00 Add Steak 5.00

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Grilled or Fried chicken breast, chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, egg, scallions, and bleu cheese. Served with Red wine vinaigrette.

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

seasoned chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, and croutons.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

seasoned grilled shrimp on bed of fresh iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, mixed shredded cheese, and croutons. Add Steak 5.00

Steak Salad

$14.99

NY strip steak, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, onion, mixed shredded cheese and croutons. Add bleu cheese crumbles .99

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.49

Golden brown and delicious lump crab cake, lettuce, and tomato, on a Brioche bun and our house made tartar sauce. Served with house made chips

Jerk Chicken

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast marinated in jerk seasonings served on Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with a pineapple aioli. Served with sweet potato fries.

KuKui

$11.99

Beyond burger vegetable patty, avocado, white cheddar, LTO, and roasted garlic aioli on a multi-grain bun. Served with house made chips.

Sandpiper

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with house made chips

Sweet Hot Or Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Sweet Hot or Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun Add bleu cheese crumbles .99-Served with house made chips

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, Island barbecue sauce, swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with house made chbips.

N.Y. Strip Steak Sandwich

$14.99

seasoned strip steak served on a hoagie roll topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and leaf lettuce.

Sauces

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Extra Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Extra Sauce

$0.60

Extra Gouda Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.50

House made Chips

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.25

Side salad

$3.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.75

Side Caesar

$4.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$2.25

Bacon

$1.85

Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Crafted Chopped Ribeye Steak, grilled onions and provolone cheese on a soft steak roll. Served with our house made chips and pickle.

Meatball

$8.99

delicious meatballs smothered in house made marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with house made chips and a pickle.

Beach Club Sub

$8.99

Shredded ham and turkey piled high, lettuce tomato and bacon on a soft hoagie roll. Served with house made chips and a pickle.

Italian Sausage

$8.99

Grilled Italian sausage topped with house made marinara, grilled peppers and onions served on a soft hoagie roll. Served with house made chips and a pickle.

Turkey Club

$8.99

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo, piled high on a soft hoagie roll. Served with our house made chips and a pickle.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

fried or grilled, topped with onions, peppers, mixed cheese and cilantro sauce and served with house mad cole slaw.

Fish Taco

$11.99

fried or grilled, topped with mango salsa and lime crema and served with house made cole slaw.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

seasoned grilled shrimp, red cabbage, avocado salsa, topped with queso fresco cheese served with house made cole slaw

Grilled Veggie Tacos

$10.99

variety of garden grilled vegetables, cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo & avocado served with house made cole slaw.

Steak Tacos

$12.99

marinated NY strip steak, chimichurri sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco cheese, served with house made cole slaw

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

202 Center St, Frostburg, MD 21532

Directions

Gallery
Beach Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ristorante Ottaviani - 25 N Centre St
orange star4.7 • 1,130
25 N Centre St cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
MoonShadow
orange starNo Reviews
145 Bumblebee Road Accident, MD 21520
View restaurantnext
The Dew Drop Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3470 Allegheny Rd Manns Choice, PA 15550
View restaurantnext
City Lights American Grill
orange star4.5 • 528
59 Baltimore St Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Frostburg

Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 363
11 Bowery St Frostburg, MD 21532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frostburg
Cumberland
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Martinsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Morgantown
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston