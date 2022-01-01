Beach Club
202 Center St
Frostburg, MD 21532
Appetizers
10 Buffalo Wings
served with celery, ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Flavors- hot, medium, or mild, sweet hot, mango habanero, old bay/brown sugar, honey bbq, and teriyaki. Please allow up to 30 minutes to prepare.
6 Buffalo Wings
served with celery, ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Flavors- hot, medium, or mild, sweet hot, mango habanero, old bay/brown sugar, honey bbq, and teriyaki. Please allow up to 30 minutes to prepare.
Beach Club Bleu Cheese Chips
House made chips, bleu cheese dressing, bleu crumbles, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
House made bleu cheese, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese crumbles.
Crab Fries
Golden brown fries, our smoked gouda cheese sauce, lump crab meat, old bay seasoning and parmesan cheese.
Hawaiian Chicken BBQ Flat Bread
Island BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, pineapple, red onion and fresh cilantro.
Nachos
fresh cut corn tortillas served with creamy cheese sauce and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with jack & cheddar cheeses, green chilies, topped with scallions. Add Chicken 3.00 Add Shrimp 4.00 Add Steak 5.00
Shore Fries
Golden brown fries topped with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, bacon and scallions
Sweet Potato Fries
Lightly battered sweet potato strips fried golden brown sprinkled with our house made seasoning and served with a Boom Boom sauce.
Tiki Tenders
golden fried chicken strips served with fries and ranch dressing
Build your own Flatbread
Burgers
Classic Wave Bacon Cheeseburger
Our traditional 6 oz. burger served on a brioche bun topped lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese. Served with house made chips.
Classic Wave Cheeseburger
Our traditional 6 oz. burger served on a Brioche bun topped with smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with house made chips.
The Islander
Our signature 6 oz. burger served on a brioche bun topped with grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese and wasabi mayo. Served with house made chips.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our signature 6 oz. burger, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and lettuce on a Brioche bun. Served with house made chips
Black-N-Bleu Burger
Our signature 6 oz. burger, Cajun seasonings, melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun. Served with house made chips.
Cowboy Burger
Our signature 6 oz. burger served on a Brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese, house made BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings.
Beach Club Burger
Our signature 6 oz. burger served on a Brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons 8.99 Add Chicken 3.00 Add Shrimp 4.00 Add Steak 5.00
Chop Salad
spring mixed lettuce, apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, blended cheese served with ranch dressing. 9.99 Add Chicken 3.00 Add Shrimp 4.00 Add Steak 5.00
Cobb Salad
Grilled or Fried chicken breast, chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, egg, scallions, and bleu cheese. Served with Red wine vinaigrette.
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
seasoned chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, and croutons.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
seasoned grilled shrimp on bed of fresh iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, mixed shredded cheese, and croutons. Add Steak 5.00
Steak Salad
NY strip steak, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, onion, mixed shredded cheese and croutons. Add bleu cheese crumbles .99
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Golden brown and delicious lump crab cake, lettuce, and tomato, on a Brioche bun and our house made tartar sauce. Served with house made chips
Jerk Chicken
Grilled chicken breast marinated in jerk seasonings served on Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with a pineapple aioli. Served with sweet potato fries.
KuKui
Beyond burger vegetable patty, avocado, white cheddar, LTO, and roasted garlic aioli on a multi-grain bun. Served with house made chips.
Sandpiper
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with house made chips
Sweet Hot Or Buffalo Chicken
Sweet Hot or Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun Add bleu cheese crumbles .99-Served with house made chips
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Island barbecue sauce, swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with house made chbips.
N.Y. Strip Steak Sandwich
seasoned strip steak served on a hoagie roll topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and leaf lettuce.
Sides
Subs
Philly Cheese Steak
Crafted Chopped Ribeye Steak, grilled onions and provolone cheese on a soft steak roll. Served with our house made chips and pickle.
Meatball
delicious meatballs smothered in house made marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with house made chips and a pickle.
Beach Club Sub
Shredded ham and turkey piled high, lettuce tomato and bacon on a soft hoagie roll. Served with house made chips and a pickle.
Italian Sausage
Grilled Italian sausage topped with house made marinara, grilled peppers and onions served on a soft hoagie roll. Served with house made chips and a pickle.
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo, piled high on a soft hoagie roll. Served with our house made chips and a pickle.
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
fried or grilled, topped with onions, peppers, mixed cheese and cilantro sauce and served with house mad cole slaw.
Fish Taco
fried or grilled, topped with mango salsa and lime crema and served with house made cole slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
seasoned grilled shrimp, red cabbage, avocado salsa, topped with queso fresco cheese served with house made cole slaw
Grilled Veggie Tacos
variety of garden grilled vegetables, cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo & avocado served with house made cole slaw.
Steak Tacos
marinated NY strip steak, chimichurri sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco cheese, served with house made cole slaw
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
202 Center St, Frostburg, MD 21532