Meat Social Barbecue - Meatery 307 West 11th Street, Level 2, Columbia TN 38401
307 West 11th Street
Level 2
Columbia, TN 38401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
- Rebel Nachos
TEXAS SIZED STACK OF CLASSIC CORN CHIPS PILED HIGH WITH PULLED PORK, SMOOTH NACHO MAMMA CHEESE & A DRIZZLE OF OUR HOUSE MADE 931Q SAUCE$13.00
- Social Signature Nachos
A TEXAS SIZED STACK OF CORN CHIPS TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 MEATS, SMOOTH NACHO MAMMA CHEESE, A SCOOP OF BO BO’s CORN, A DRIZZLE OF -Q SAUCE, DICED ONION FINISHED WITH A DASH OF CILANTRO, **Jalapenos & Sours Cream served on the side.$15.00
Sandwich Combos + Supper Plates
- Texas Chopped Brisket w/1 Side
A TEXAS SIZED SANDWICH STACKED HIGH WITH CHOPPED BRISKET SERVED ON A CLASSIC BUN (if you really want it the sauce is on the side)$14.00
- Memphis Style Pulled Pork w/1 Side
This Sadwich is Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork Plate - Served with your choice of Social Side™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$13.00
- THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ Sandwich Combo
This Jumbo Sandwich is Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork & Texas Chopped Brisket - Served with your choice of a Social Side™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$15.00
- Texas Sized Chopped Brisket Plate w/2 Sides
Stacked HighTexas Chopped Brisket - Served with your choice of 2 Social Sides™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$18.00
- Texas Sized Pulled Pork Plate w/2 Sides
Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork Plate - Served with your choice of 2 Social Sides™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$17.00
- Texas Sized THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ Plate w/2 Sides
Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork & Texas Chopped Brisket - Served with your choice of 2 Social Sides™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$19.99
- Dos Social Taco's w/ Chips & Cheese
Two flour tortillas loaded with 1 pulled Pork + 1 Brisket TOPPED WITH DICED SWEET ONION, & A DASH OF CILANTRO finished with A cup of CREAMY SLAW & Nacho Mama Cheese SAUCE with CORN CHIPS *Jalapenos & Sour Cream served on the side upon request | All Brisket add 1.00$14.00
- Hickory Smoked Chicken Quarter w/ 1 Side$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Sausage Plate w/1 Side & Slice Bread$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Solo's Ride Alone
- Texas Chopped Brisket Sandwich
A TEXAS SIZED SANDWICH STACKED HIGH WITH CHOPPED BRISKET SERVED ON A CLASSIC BUN (if you really want it the sauce is on the side)$12.50
- Memphis Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
BACK YARD BARBECUE CHICKEN.... THIS ONE IS PACKED WITH THOSE SWEET & SMOKEY FLAVORS OF THE BLUFF CITY - HUNGRY? GET TE TX SIZE!$10.50
- THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ Sandwich
GET BOTH CHOPPED BRISKET & PULLED PORK ON A CLASIC BUN..... optional: polyester curtains and the redwood deck!$13.50
- Social Signature Nachos
A TEXAS SIZED STACK OF CORN CHIPS TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 MEATS, SMOOTH NACHO MAMMA CHEESE, A SCOOP OF BO BO’s CORN, A DRIZZLE OF -Q SAUCE, DICED ONION FINISHED WITH A DASH OF CILANTRO, **Jalapenos & Sours Cream served on the side.$15.00
- Rebel Nachos
TEXAS SIZED STACK OF CLASSIC CORN CHIPS PILED HIGH WITH PULLED PORK, SMOOTH NACHO MAMMA CHEESE & A DRIZZLE OF OUR HOUSE MADE 931Q SAUCE$13.00
- Kids Meal w/1 Side$5.00
- Uno Social Taco
Your choice of Pork OR Brisket, topped with diced sweet onion, cilantro, a side of cole-slaw finished with a drizzle of our signature "Q" sauce.$4.50
- Hickory Smoked Chicken Drum
Hickory Smoked Chicken Drum$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Add smoked sausage to any meal$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
- OG Banana Pudding Texas Sized
This Banana Pussing is not the norm, we have elevated this to the next level and coming from a famliy of Banana Pudding Snobs, we think this is darn good! We have this packaged in a Texas Sized Contianer perfect for take out and eating in the car...$5.00
- Flamingo Key 'Lime Pie'🥝$5.00
Sides Kicks
Drinks
- Frostie's Rootbeer
Grab that Classic Rootbeer Taste$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Frostie Blue Cream Soda
If you like Cream Soda - You will love this stuff!$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Coke Can$1.75
- Dr. Pepper Can$1.75
- Diet Coke Can$1.75
- Diet Dr. Pepper Can$1.75
- Sprite Can$1.75
- Bottled Water$1.75
- A&W Rootbeer$1.75
- Sun Drop$1.75
- Barq's Root Beer can$1.75
Family + Shin Dig Packs
- Pound of Texas Style Chopped Brisket
1 Pound of our Slow + Low Smoked Texas Chopped Brisket - served with 6oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce * Meat and Sauce Only$28.99
- Pound of Memphis Style Pulled Pork
1 Pound of our Slow + Low Smoked Memphis Style Pulled Pork - served with 6oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce * Meat & Sauce Only$24.99
- SIX PACKER PORK
Includes 2.5 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 6 Classic Buns, your choice of 1 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$59.99
- SIX PACKER BRISKET
Includes 2.5 lb of Slow N' Low Smoked Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 6 Classic Buns, your choice of 1 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$66.99
- SIX PACKER THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ (Pork+Brisket)
Includes 1.5 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 1.5 lb of Slow N' Low Smoked Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 6 Classic Buns, your choice of 1 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$66.99
- Crazy 8 Memphis Style Pulled Pork Pack
Includes 3.5 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 8 Classic Buns, your choice of 2 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 11 oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$79.99
- Crazy 8 Texas Chopped Brisket Pack
Includes 3.5lb of Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 8 Classic Buns, your choice of 2 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 11 oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$92.99
- Crazy 8 DOUBLEWIDE Pack (Pork+Brisket)
Includes 2 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 1.5 lb of Slow N' Low Smoked Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 8 Classic Buns, your choice of 2 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 11 oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$99.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
We offer Texas Inspired Barbecue with Tennessee Soul, drop by and grab the best dang Barbecue in Middle Tenn - Outside + Inside Seating - Order by the #
307 West 11th Street, Level 2, Columbia, TN 38401