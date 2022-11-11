Beach Diner Mandarin

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thirst Quenchers

Freshly Ground Locally Roasted Colombian Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Fresh Squeezed Florida OJ

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

V8

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Beach Diner Purified Bottled Water

$2.99

Kid’s Soft Drink

$1.49

Kid’s Iced Tea

$1.49

Kid’s Orange Juice

$2.29

Kid’s Apple Juice

$2.29

Kid’s Milk

$2.29

Kid’s Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Our Breakfast Specials

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Two Eggs with Bacon

$10.99

Two Eggs with Sausage Links

$10.99

Two Eggs with Sausage Patties

$10.99

Two Eggs with Turkey Patties

$10.99

Two Eggs with ¼ lb Mild Sausage

$11.99

Two Eggs with ¼ lb Spicy Sausage

$11.99

Two Eggs with Bone In Ham Steak

$12.99

Two Eggs with (1) Center Cut Pork Chop

$10.99

Two Eggs with (2) Center Cut Pork Chops

$13.99

Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash and Onions

$12.99

Two eggs W/ Canadian Bacon

$10.99

Hamburger Breakfast

$12.99

Two Eggs with Country Fried Chicken

$13.99

Two Eggs and Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Pancakes - French Toast - Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Buttermilk Pancakes with Meat

$11.29

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Blueberry Pancakes with Meat

$11.89

Pecan Pancakes

$10.99

Pecan Pancakes with Meat

$11.89

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Meat

$11.89

Short Stack Pancakes

$11.29

Short Stack Pancakes with Meat

$11.29

French Toast with Raisins and Powdered Sugar

$10.79

French Toast with Strawberries or Blueberries

$11.59

French Toast with Meat

$12.29

Short Stack French Toast

$11.29

Short Stack French Toast with Meat

$11.29

Belgian Waffle

$10.79

Belgian Waffle with Strawberries, Blueberries or Pecans

$11.59

Belgian Waffle with Meat

$12.29

1 Pancake

$6.00

Belgian Waffle Short Stack

$11.29

Belgian Waffle Short Stack with Meat

$11.29

Ultimate Cakes

$6.00

Ultimate Waffle

$6.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.99

Pumpkin Pancakes w/ Meat

$13.49

Omelettes

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Cheese & Ham Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$12.99

Ham, cheese, Peppers, Onions topped with diced tomatoes.

Mexican Omelette

$12.99

Marinated, chicken chunks with cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with fresh salsa.

Garden Omelette

$12.99

A fresh combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese.

Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$13.99

Shrimp and Crab meat topped with a creamy Hollandaise sauce and diced tomatoes and green onions.

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Fresh spinach, diced tomato, onions and feta cheese.

Left Coast Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, Swiss, diced tomato and onions topped with fresh avocado and Hollandaise sauce.

Spinach & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$9.79

Ham & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Western Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Mexican Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Garden Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Shrimp & Crab Omelette Ala Carte

$11.49

Greek Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Left Coast Omelette Ala Carte

$10.99

Spinach & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Bacon & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Sausage & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Bubba Specials

Mama Helen’s Fried Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenderloins over Four Mini Round Waffles lightly dusted with Powdered Sugar and Served with Homemade Blueberry Butter and Syrup

The Ultimate

$13.99

Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).

Fish-N-Grits Breakfast

$13.99

Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.

Classic Steak & Eggs 10oz USDA Prime Ribeye

$16.99

Two eggs, choice of home fries, grits or fresh fruit with buttermilk pancakes.

Our House Favorites

Single Traditional Egg Benedict

$10.99

A perfectly poached egg on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.

Double Traditional Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.

Single Egg on the Bayou

$11.99

A perfectly poached egg on a grilled English muffin, bacon, crab meat, and Hollandaise sauce, topped with tomatoes and green onions. Served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.

Double Eggs on the Bayou

$13.99

Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon Breakfast

$15.99

2 eggs any style, served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit, and toast or English muffin.

Blackened Fresh Atlantic Salmon Breakfast

$15.99

2 eggs any style, served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit, and toast or English muffin.

2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy and 2 Eggs

$10.99

2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy with Side

$10.99

2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy with Meat

$10.99

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

The A.M. Rider

$11.99

Two eggs, scrambled, with melted cheese, ham, peppers, onions and mushrooms in Pita Bread.

Toasted Bagel Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced country ham, over hard eggs and Swiss cheese.

“An Old Favorite”

$9.99

Fried egg sandwich on whole wheat toast with lettuce & tomato.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Two eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage stuffed in a flour tortilla and served with fresh salsa.

The Healthy Morning

$11.99

Scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach, sliced avocado and tomato on a sandwich size English muffin.

Bagel and Lox

$14.99

Smoked salmon, capers, red onion, sliced tomato and cream cheese on a toasted plain bagel.

The CSX

$11.99

Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.

Our Sensational Salads

Tossed Shrimp & Crabmeat Salad

$15.99

Tossed green salad with jumbo shrimp, crab meat, diced tomato, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in our house dressing.

Chef's Salad

$13.99

A traditional mix of turkey breast, smoked ham, boiled egg, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.99

Fresh made served on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.

Salad Sampler

$13.99

A tasty trio of chicken, tuna & potato salad on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed lightly in our Caesar Dressing with Parmesan cheese & seasoned croutons.

Caesar Salad with Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

Caesar Salad with Chicken Strips

$14.99

Caesar Salad with Salmon

$15.99

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Fresh Spinach tossed in a house-made fat and sugar free vinaigrette with shaved egg, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and crisp bacon.

Spinach Salad with Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

Spinach Salad with Chicken Strips

$14.99

Spinach Salad with Salmon

$15.99

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens, grilled or Blackened chicken strips, bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.

Tossed Greek Salad

$12.99

Kalamata Olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, diced tomato, cucmber and red onion, served with a delightful house-made Greek vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.99

A scoop of Tabouli and hummus, fresh greens, kalamata olives, feta, cucumbers and tomato with a delightful house-made Greek vinaigrette.

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Ripe Hass avocado split in half and stuffed with your choice of chicken, tuna or tabouli salad served with fresh fruit.

Large Garden Salad

$11.99

Soups & Sides

Bowl of Soup & Salad

$10.99

Soup of the day- BOWL

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$6.49

Side Spinach Salad

$6.49

Side Greek Salad

$6.49

Side Caesar Salad

$6.49

Side Avocado

$3.79

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$2.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$5.50

Scoop Hummus

$5.00

Scoop Tabouli

$5.50

Scoop Egg Salad

$5.00

Hummus App

$7.99

Hot Off The Grill

Classic Beach Burger

$12.99

7oz. Hamburger cooked to order with cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

6oz. Boneless chicken breast and cheese served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Open Face Chicken Finger Sandwich

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard sauce.

Traditional Reuben

$12.99

Pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Turkey breast, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.

Deep-Fried Filet of Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion on a bun.

Grilled Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Tomato

$11.99

On whole wheat bread.

Patty Melt

$12.99

7oz. Hamburger cooked to order on grilled marble rye with grilled onions & Swiss cheese.

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Fresh tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

French Dip

$12.99

Roast beef and melted Swiss on a grilled baguette, Au jus.

Grilled Triple Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Cheddar, provolone & Swiss on grilled wheat bread.

Chicken Finger Plate

$13.99

Our Delicious Sandwiches

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Black Angus Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

BLT

$12.99

Our Sandwich Favorites

Tasty Tomato & Sprout Sandwich

$11.99

Served on whole wheat bread with Parmesan Dressing.

House Special Sandwich

$12.99

Add turkey breast & provolone cheese to the basic fresh goodness of our Tomato & Sprout sandwich on marble rye bread.

The Garden Pita Sandwich

$12.99

A fresh veggie & cheese creation with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, sprouts, sunflower seeds, green peppers with Parmesan dressing a pita pocket...Delicious!

Veggie Wrap Sandwich

$12.99

Ripe Hass avocado, alfalfa sprouts, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomato, green leaf lettuce and house-made hummus.

The B.E.T. Rider

$12.99

Crisp bacon, fresh egg salad, juicy tomatoes & fresh lettuce in a pita pocket.

The Godfather (A Sandwich You Can’t Refuse)

$12.99

Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a grilled baguette served warm with Italian Vinaigrette.

Tuna & Tabouli Sandwich

$12.99

Tuna & Tabouli salad in a fresh pita pocket with lettuce & onion.

Chunky Chicken Melt

$12.99

Our delicious chicken salad with mushrooms, tomato, onion & Parmesan dressing with melted provolone cheese served hot in a fresh pita pocket.

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey breast, smoked ham, melted Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing on whole wheat bread.

Smothered Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Roast beef served hot on a bun with peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Ultimate Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayo served hot on marble rye bread.

The Club Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Garlic Shrimp Rider

$13.99

Fresh boiled jumbo shrimp with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo in a pita pocket.

Salmon Special Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked salmon, wasabi cream cheese and avocado on toasted marble rye.

Kid's & Senior Menu

Kid's Egg Breakfast

$6.49

Kid's Pancakes 'N Syrup

$6.49

Kid's French Toast 'N Syrup

$6.49

Kid's Mini Belgian Waffle

$6.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$6.49

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.49

Senior Egg Breakfast

$7.49

Senior Pancakes W/ Meat

$7.49

Senior French Toast N' Syrup

$7.49

Senior Mini Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Senior Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Senior Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Senior Panckes No Meat

$6.99

Etcetera

Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.99

Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal with Berries

$8.99

Patriotic Parfait

$6.99

(1) Egg

$2.50

(2) Eggs

$4.50

(2) Side Bacon

$2.99

(4) Side Bacon

$4.49

Side Sausage Links

$4.49

Side Sausage Patties

$4.49

Side Turkey Patties

$4.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.49

Side Mild Country Sausage

$5.99

Side Hot Country Sausage

$5.99

Side Sugar Cured Country Ham

$6.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Side of Cheese Grits

$3.49

Bowl of Cheese Grits

$5.99

Side Home Fries

$2.99

Large Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Side Toast

$2.99

Side English Muffin

$2.99

Bagel

$3.49

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Gluten Free Bagel

$3.69

Gluten Free Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Side Biscuit

$2.99

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.99

Miscellaneous Food

Loaf Wheat Bread

$10.00

(1) Pork Chop

$7.00

(2) Pork Chops

$11.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side of Steak

$14.00

Side of Salmon

$12.00

Hamburger Patty

$8.00

Catfish Filet

$9.00

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$7.00

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$7.00

1/2 lb Tabouli Salad

$7.00

1 lb Chicken Salad

$13.00

1 lb Tuna Salad

$13.00

1 lb Tabouli Salad

$13.00

Side Lox

$11.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

Location

11362 San Jose Blvd, Unit 11, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Directions

Gallery
Beach Diner image
Beach Diner image

