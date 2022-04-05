Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Beach Happy Cafe

2 Reviews

#4 Watercolor Blvd South

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Popular Items

Chicken Club Wrap
Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ranch and Buffalo sauce inside a toasted white tortilla

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad with Dill and Celery, Tomato, and Lettuce wrapped in a Toasted Spinach Tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Caesar Dressing in a Toasted Spinach Tortilla

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.00

Chicken, Pepperjack Chz, Bacon, and Texas Petal Sauce in a Toasted White Tortilla

Vegan Chicken Salad Wrap

Vegan Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Mindful Chicken, Vegannaise, Dill, Celery, Lemon Juice, Lettuce, and Tomato wrapped in a Toasted Spinach Tortilla.

Summer Vegan Wrap

Summer Vegan Wrap

$10.00

Hummus, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, and Carrots on Spinach Tortilla

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Ranch, Pepperjack Cheese, and Tomato on a Toasted Roll

Beach Caprese Sandwich

Beach Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, and Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Roll

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Tomato, and Pesto Spread on a Toasted Roll

Kids Menu

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$7.00

White tortilla with turkey and shredded mixed cheese. Comes with a side of ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Smoothies

Coastal Colada

Coastal Colada

$7.00

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut

Beach Berry

Beach Berry

$7.00

Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries

Mango Sunset

Mango Sunset

$7.00

mango, strawberries, pineapple, and banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

Strawberries and banana. Classic!

Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$2.00
$2.00

Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Chips

$2.00

Popcorn

Sea salt carmel

$8.95

Cheddar carmel

$8.95

Iced

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00
$6.00

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00
$7.00

Iced Mocha

$7.00
$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00
$7.00

Nitro

$7.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Americano

$5.50

Hot

$3.00

Ready Brew (12oz)

$3.00
$4.00

Ready Brew (16oz)

$4.00
$5.00

Latte (12oz)

$5.00
$6.00

Latte (16oz)

$6.00
$4.00

Americano (12oz)

$4.00
$5.00

Americano (16oz)

$5.00
$5.00

Cappuccino (12oz)

$5.00
$6.00

Cappuccino (16oz)

$6.00
$5.00

Chai Latte (12oz)

$5.00
$6.00

Chai Latte (16oz)

$6.00
$4.00

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00
$5.00

Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$5.00
Hot Tea (12oz)

Hot Tea (12oz)

$3.00

Hot Tea (16oz)

$4.00
$6.00

Mocha (12oz)

$6.00
$7.00

Mocha (16oz)

$7.00
$30.00

Box of Coffee

$30.00

Frozen

$6.00

Frozen Coffee

$6.00
$7.00

Frozen Mocha

$7.00
$7.00

Frozen Vanilla Cream

$7.00
Frozen White Mocha

Frozen White Mocha

$6.00Out of stock

Retail

$18.00

Metal Beach Happy Camper Mug

$18.00
$18.00

Beach Happy Speckle Mug

$18.00
$32.00

Stainless Beach Happy Travel Cup

$32.00
$8.50

Small Bag of Pre Ground Coffee

$8.50
Large Bag of Whole Bean Coffee

Large Bag of Whole Bean Coffee

$17.00

Large Bag of Ground Coffee

$17.00

Other Beverages

$4.00

Iced Tea (16oz.)

$4.00
$2.50

La Croix

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50
$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$4.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00
$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

12oz Cup of Milk

$3.00
$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kombucha

$6.00

Strawberry Guava Kombucha

$6.00

Gatorade

$5.00

Large Gatorade

$5.00

Grab N Go

Hummus

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Crackers

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Celery

$2.00

Parfait

$8.00

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$5.00

Can Beer

$5.00

30A Beach Blonde Can

$5.00
$5.00

30A IPA Can

$5.00
$3.00

Rose Gose Can

$3.00

6-Pack Beer

$14.95

30A Beach Blonde 6-Pack

$14.95
$14.95

30A IPA 6-Pack

$14.95
$10.00

Rose Gose 6-Pack

$10.00

Bottle Wine

$19.95

30A Chardonnay Bottle

$19.95
$24.95

30A Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.95
$19.95

30A Rose Bottle

$19.95
$21.95

30A Cabernet Bottle

$21.95

Can Wine

$10.00

Rose Bubbles Can

$10.00
$34.95

Rose Bubbles Can 4-Pack

$34.95
$10.00

Bubbles Can

$10.00
$34.95

Bubbles Can 4-Pack

$34.95

30A Seltzer

Watermelon Mint

$4.00

Rose

$4.00

Mojito

$4.00

Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

12 Pack Mixed Seltzers

$24.95

6 oz Cup Champagne

$7.00

$7.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$10.00

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to 30A's first Beach Happy® Cafe in WaterColor, Florida! We serve coffee, gelato, baked goods, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, beer, wine, 30A and Beach Happy retail products and much more.

Website

Location

#4 Watercolor Blvd South, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

Gallery
Beach Happy Cafe image
Beach Happy Cafe image
Beach Happy Cafe image

