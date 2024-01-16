Beach House Crystal Mountain - BH
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
While you’re lounging in a pool chair and the kids splash the day away at our Outdoor Pool and Water Playground, grab a bite to eat at the Beach House. There’s no better place to pick up a quick poolside treat; from on-the-grill favorites to ice cream novelties and frozen drinks - the Beach House will hit the spot on a hot summer day.
Location
12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville, MI 49683