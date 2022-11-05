Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Beachhouse Pompano

No reviews yet

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Popular Items

Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥
Punaluu Beach Fish Tacos
Bread Pudding

Apps / Sushi Online

FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH

$7.00

A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing SLIDERS $6 EACH

Smoked Trout Dip

$17.00

Fresh Idaho smoked trout, signature house-made dip, chives, served with wood-fire grilled pita bread

Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥

$19.00

Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing

Naked Grilled Artichokes

$15.00

Fresh artichokes, remoulade sauce, butter and seasoning

Chick-y Dip (Hummus)

$13.00

Garbanzo beans, Tahini, garlic, fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, house seasoning served with wood-fire grilled pita bread

Short Rib Roll

$19.00

Slowly braised, sautéed peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms, drizzled with spicy mayo

California Roll

$13.00

Krab, cucumber, avocado

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$17.00

Jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, shredded coconut

Spicy Tuna Roll online

$20.00
Crunchy Salmon Roll

$17.00

Tempura style, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, drizzled with eel sauce

Salads Online

BRG Famous Chicken and Kale

$17.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, charred corn, black beans, Parmesan cheese, avocado, tomatoes, corn tortilla, tossed with our famous kale salad

Burrata Heirloom

$16.00

Fresh Burrata, heirloom tomatoes, served over a bed of baby mesculin mix, frisee, and watercress, tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, sun-dried tomato oil, and pines nuts

By The Caesar

$14.00

Wood-fire grilled romaine, split and rubbed with house-made dressing, rustic croutons, Parmesan cheese, drizzled with sun-dried tomato oil

Water's Edge

$12.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese

Sandwich/Tacos Online

BRG Burger

$17.00

Blend of short rib, brisket, and ground chuck on a toasted Challah bun, fully loaded

Beach House Club

$17.00

Sliced roasted chicken, honey ham, cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, mayonnaise on toasted white bread

Chicken Cordon-Bleu

$18.00

Marinated buttermilk chicken, dredged in seasoned flour, lightly fried, cherrywood smoked bacon, honey ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, on poppy seed toasted bread

The Green Goddess

$14.00

Ricotta cheese, pesto, cashews, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, tomatoes, on toasted multi-grain bread

Costa Rican Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp blackened, topped with Beach House slaw, fresh mango salsa and Avocado creme

Crispy Mahi Sandwich

$20.00

Mahi-Mahi marinated in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned flour, lightly fried, Beach House slaw, remoulade sauce, on a toasted Challah bun

Punaluu Beach Fish Tacos

$18.00

Mahi-Mahi blackened, topped with Beach House slaw, fresh grilled mango

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Housemade from brown rice, mushrooms and beets, topped with jack cheese, on a toasted Challah bun, fully loaded

Chicago Dog with Fries

$16.00

Chicago style, all beef frank with mustard, tomatoes, pickles, peppers and onions. Served on a poppy seed bun with Fries.

Pompano Beach Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Blackened chicken, avocado cream, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar served on warm tortillas

Entrees Online

Walk the Cedar Plank Salmon

$32.00

Atlantic Salmon topped with whole-grain mustard butter, cooked on a cedar plank, served with choice of side

The Best Damn Filet

$46.00

8oz. wood-fire grilled center-cut Special Reserve, aged for 30 days, served with asparagus and choice of side

Cilantro Key Lime Chicken

$27.00

All-natural half chicken topped with cilantro key lime sauce, served with choice of side

Baby Back Ribs

$33.00

Slow roasted, basted in house-made BBQ sauce, wood-fire grilled, served with choice of side

Short Rib

$32.00

Slowly braised boneless Special Reserve, shiitake mushroom jus, served with choice of side

Grilled Salmon 8oz

$32.00

Atlantic Salmon prepared over our wood fire grill then topped with a delicious lobster ginger reduction and served with choice of side

Vegan Poke Bowl

$19.00

Sushi rice, cucumber, carrot, avocado, cilantro, scallion, corn, mango, ginger, seaweed salad, ponzu, jalapeno, sriracha, drizzled with eel sauce

Beachy Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Jumbo white shrimp, stone-ground white cheddar grits, Smithfield ham, corn salsa and asparagus sautéed in a light Creole sauce served with white cheddar grits.

Naut Your Average Scampi

$38.00

Jumbo shrimp scampi, tomato confit, and pappardelle pasta

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$39.00

Wood-fire grilled served over dirty rice with a tequila lime cream sauce

Desserts Online

Bread Pudding

$11.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Pistachio Gelato

$11.00

Chocolate Gelato

$11.00

Kids Online

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$7.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Kids California Roll

$7.00

Sides Online

Side of Asparagus

$8.00

Side of Beans and Rice

$8.00

Side of Broccoli

$8.00

Side of Chips

$8.00

Side of Fries

$8.00

Side of Kale Salad

$8.00

Peanut Ginger Slaw

$8.00

Side of Parmesan Potatoes

$8.00

Side of Sliced Tomatoes

$8.00

Side of Grits

$8.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$8.00

NA Beverages Online

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy the Beach!

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

