02 Beach Hut Deli 02 Auburn (@ Hwy 49)
374 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Location
4035 Grass Valley Hwy, STE A, Auburn, CA 95602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurant
Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy
No Reviews
403 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Auburn
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurant