54 Beach Hut Deli 54 McClellan Park

Popular Items

Surfin' Bird
North Shore
Turkey & Cheese

The Classics

Classic sandwiches include mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, peperoncinis, and cheese. Breads: French Roll, Wheat Roll, Sliced Garlic Cheese Bread, Sliced Wheat, and Lettuce Wraps. Cheese: Cheddar, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, Swiss & Cream Cheese.
Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$5.75+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.75+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal

Roast Beef & Cheese

Roast Beef & Cheese

$5.75+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal

Pastrami & Cheese

Pastrami & Cheese

$5.75+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal

Tuna & Cheese

Tuna & Cheese

$5.75+

Includes mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 360-530Cal/ Regular: 700-1050Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal

Salami & Cheese

Salami & Cheese

$5.75+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 380-550Cal/ Regular: 760-1100Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal

Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches include mayonnaise, mustard, dill pickles, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, peperoncinis, and cheese. Unless specified otherwise, sandwiches come standard on a french roll.
Beach Bikini

Beach Bikini

$6.75+

Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Beach Comber

Beach Comber

$6.75+

Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal

California

California

$6.75+

Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal

Hobie

Hobie

$6.75+

Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal

La Jolla

La Jolla

$6.75+

Avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, pickles, tomatoes, onions, spinach & mayo on toasted sliced wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

North Shore

North Shore

$6.75+

Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara

$6.75+

Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

$6.75+

Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal

Sunrise

Sunrise

$6.75+

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal

Surfin' Bird

Surfin' Bird

$6.75+

Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Surfin' Cow

Surfin' Cow

$6.75+

Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal

Surfin' Pig

Surfin' Pig

$6.75+

Ham, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude:480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cals/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal

Vegan Vibes

Vegan Vibes

$6.75+

Avocado, vegan mayo, vegan smoked gouda, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers & spinach on toasted sliced wheat. Reg: 780 Cal

Hot Melted Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches include ONLY the items listed.
Beach BBQ Chicken

Beach BBQ Chicken

$6.75+

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, choice of cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 370-460Cal/ Regular: 690-840Cal/ Large: 1020-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1390-1680Cal

Beach Meat Ball

Beach Meat Ball

$6.75+

Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal

Cali Caprese

Cali Caprese

$6.75+

Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Cali Cheese Steak

Cali Cheese Steak

$6.75+

Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal

The High Tide

The High Tide

$6.75+

Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Malibu

Malibu

$6.75+

Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size

Moon Doggie

Moon Doggie

$8.95

1/4lb all-beef frank, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & pickles on a french Roll. 830Cal

Pig Kahuna

Pig Kahuna

$6.75+

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar & fresh pineapple on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 820Cal/ Large: 1180Cal, X-Large: 1630Cal

Righteous Reuben

Righteous Reuben

$6.75+

Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

$6.75+

Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Skinny Dipper

Skinny Dipper

$6.75+

Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal

Spicolli

Spicolli

$6.75+

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal

Sunburn

Sunburn

$6.75+

Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal

Wakie Bakie

Wakie Bakie

$9.95

2 eggs, cheddar, tomatoes, Tapatio®, cream cheese, bacon and/or sausage on toasted garlic cheese bread. 700-950Cal

The Woody

The Woody

$6.75+

Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal

Salads

All Salads, unless specified otherwise, are made on your choice of Iceberg, Spinach, and/or Romaine and served with a side of dressing of your choice
BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.95

Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$11.95

Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal

The Mesa

The Mesa

$11.95

Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal

Super Salad

Super Salad

$11.95

Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal

The Cabo

The Cabo

$11.95

Taco seasoned grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onion, tortilla chips, cilantro & Tapatio® on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 480-490Cal

Munchies

Chips

Chips

$2.00

140-320Cal/bag

Fountain Soda

$2.25

0-350Cal

Beach Bites

Beach Bites

$9.95

Toasted garlic french roll, provolone & parmesan cheese. Hot or cold marinara for dipping. 1240Cal

Wakie Bakie

Wakie Bakie

$9.95

2 eggs, cheddar, tomatoes, Tapatio®, cream cheese, bacon and/or sausage on toasted garlic cheese bread. 700-950Cal

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Marshmallow Bar

$3.00

Nachos

Marley Nachos

Marley Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits. 1610Cal

Classic Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers. 1310 Cal

Dude Menu

Grommet Grilled Cheese

Grommet Grilled Cheese

$3.50+

Melted cheddar cheese on toasted, sliced garlic cheese sourdough. Dude 340cal Reg 680cal

P.B. & Jellyfish

P.B. & Jellyfish

$3.00+

Chunky peanut butter and strawberry jam on sliced wheat bread. Dude 360cal Reg 720cal

Dune Buggy Dog

Dune Buggy Dog

$3.50+

1/2 hotdog on a french roll with a side of ketchup and mustard. Dude 310cal Reg 620cal

Shaka Nachos

Shaka Nachos

$4.00

Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal

The Beach Bum

The Beach Bum

$4.00+

Chunky peanut butter, dill pickles & classic Lay's potato chips on a french roll. Dude 460cal Reg 920cal

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gold Vibe

$4.00Out of stock

Meats

Sliced Pastrami

$14.00+

Sliced Roast Beef

$14.00+

Sliced Ham

$10.00+

Sliced Turkey

$8.00+

Sliced Salami

$14.00+

Grilled Chicken

$10.00+

Bacon (Raw)

$13.00+

Pulled Pork

$11.00+

Meatballs

$9.00+

Cheeses

Sliced Cheddar

$8.00+

Sliced Monterey Jack

$8.00+

Sliced Swiss

$9.00+

Sliced Pepper Jack

$8.00+

Sliced Provolone

$8.00+

Sliced Pepper Jack

$8.00+

Cream Cheese

$6.00+

Bread

Loaf: Garlic Cheese Sourdough

$8.95

Bag: French Rolls (Fresh)

$5.95

Bag: Wheat Rolls (Fresh)

$6.50

Loaf: 21 Grains Sliced Wheat

$5.95

Produce

Avocados, each

$2.50

Onions, each

$1.50

Tomatoes, each

$1.00

Lettuce, Iceburg, head

$2.50

Lettuce, Romaine, head

$2.50

Pineapple, each

$4.50

Eggs

$0.33+

Pickles, each

$0.75

Catering

Whether you’re feeding the office, tail-gating before a big game, or hosting a beach party, Beach Hut Deli has got you covered! We can cater for you with the same friendly service and the amazing food you already know and love! Looking to have it delivered!? Add "Delivery Fee" to your order and give us a call at 916-791-3130 to work out the details!
Beach Party Tray

Beach Party Tray

$94.95

Bring the party to the office with our classic party box! (Feeds 10-12) Includes: 5 XL cold gourmet or classic sandwiches of your choice cut into 5 pieces each. Can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!

Waikiki Halfie

Waikiki Halfie

$84.95

Can't decide between sandwiches or a salad? Get balanced with this halfie! (Feeds 10-12). Includes: 3 XL gourmet or classic sandwiches cut into 5ths, plus half a salad tray of your choice. Still can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!

Pleasure Point Picnic

Pleasure Point Picnic

$74.95

Grab some friends, a Pleasure Point Picnic, and get outside! (Feeds 6-8). Includes 3XL gourmet or classic sandos cut into fifths, plus an assortment of chips Can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!

Turtle Bay Salad Tray

Turtle Bay Salad Tray

$54.95

Eat Your Greens! Includes one complete salad tray plus 2 dressings of your choice.

Luau Lunch Box

Luau Lunch Box

$12.50

Includes a regular size sandwich of your choice, a bag of chips, and a cookie!* (Feeds 1) *Minimum of 5 per order*

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Location

5411 Luce Ave, McClellan Park, CA 95662

Directions

