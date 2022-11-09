14 Beach Hut Deli 14 Rocklin (5 Star)
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd
Rocklin, CA 95677
Popular Items
The Classics
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
Tuna & Cheese
Includes mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 360-530Cal/ Regular: 700-1050Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal
Salami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 380-550Cal/ Regular: 760-1100Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal
Gourmet Sandwiches
Beach Bikini
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
La Jolla
Avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, pickles, tomatoes, onions, spinach & mayo on toasted sliced wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Surfin' Pig
Ham, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude:480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cals/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Vegan Vibes
Avocado, vegan mayo, vegan smoked gouda, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers & spinach on toasted sliced wheat. Reg: 780 Cal
Hot Melted Gourmet Sandwiches
Beach BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, choice of cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 370-460Cal/ Regular: 690-840Cal/ Large: 1020-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1390-1680Cal
Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Cali Caprese
Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Malibu
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Moon Doggie
1/4lb all-beef frank, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & pickles on a french Roll. 830Cal
Pig Kahuna
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar & fresh pineapple on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 820Cal/ Large: 1180Cal, X-Large: 1630Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Shark Bite
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Wakie Bakie
2 eggs, cheddar, tomatoes, Tapatio®, cream cheese, bacon and/or sausage on toasted garlic cheese bread. 700-950Cal
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Chef's Salad
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
The Mesa
Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal
Super Salad
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Tuna Salad
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
The Cabo
Taco seasoned grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onion, tortilla chips, cilantro & Tapatio® on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 480-490Cal
Munchies
Chips
140-320Cal/bag
Fountain Soda
0-350Cal
Beach Bites
Toasted garlic french roll, provolone & parmesan cheese. Hot or cold marinara for dipping. 1240Cal
Wakie Bakie
2 eggs, cheddar, tomatoes, Tapatio®, cream cheese, bacon and/or sausage on toasted garlic cheese bread. 700-950Cal
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Nachos
Dude Menu
Grommet Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar cheese on toasted, sliced garlic cheese sourdough. Dude 340cal Reg 680cal
P.B. & Jellyfish
Chunky peanut butter and strawberry jam on sliced wheat bread. Dude 360cal Reg 720cal
Dune Buggy Dog
1/2 hotdog on a french roll with a side of ketchup and mustard. Dude 310cal Reg 620cal
Shaka Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
The Beach Bum
Chunky peanut butter, dill pickles & classic Lay's potato chips on a french roll. Dude 460cal Reg 920cal
Meats
Cheeses
Bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
