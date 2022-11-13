Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

59- Beach Hut Deli 59 Santa Cruz

review star

No reviews yet

381 Soquel Ave.

Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Popular Items

Surfin' Bird
Turkey & Cheese
Chef's Salad

The Classics

Classic sandwiches include mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, peperoncinis, and cheese. Breads: French Roll, Wheat Roll, Sliced Garlic Cheese Bread, Sliced Wheat, and Lettuce Wraps. Cheese: Cheddar, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, Swiss & Cream Cheese.

🌊🌴

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$5.95+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.95+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal

Roast Beef & Cheese

Roast Beef & Cheese

$5.95+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal

Pastrami & Cheese

Pastrami & Cheese

$5.95+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal

Tuna & Cheese

Tuna & Cheese

$5.95+

Includes mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 360-530Cal/ Regular: 700-1050Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal

Salami & Cheese

Salami & Cheese

$5.95+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 380-550Cal/ Regular: 760-1100Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal

Chicken & Cheese

$5.95+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.

BLT

$5.25+

Bacon, mayo, tomatoes, and lettuce on toasted garlic cheese bread. Dude 460 Cal/ Regular: 880 Cal/ Large: 1330/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches include mayonnaise, mustard, dill pickles, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, peperoncinis, and cheese. Unless specified otherwise, sandwiches come standard on a french roll.

🌊🌴

Beach Bikini

Beach Bikini

$6.95+

Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Beach Comber

Beach Comber

$6.95+

Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal

California

California

$6.95+

Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal

Hobie

Hobie

$6.95+

Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal

La Jolla

La Jolla

$6.95+

Avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, pickles, tomatoes, onions, spinach & mayo on toasted sliced wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

North Shore

North Shore

$6.95+

Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara

$6.95+

Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

$6.95+

Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal

Sunrise

Sunrise

$6.95+

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal

Surfin' Bird

Surfin' Bird

$6.95+

Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Surfin' Cow

Surfin' Cow

$6.95+

Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal

Surfin' Pig

Surfin' Pig

$6.95+

Ham, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude:480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cals/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal

Vegan Vibes

Vegan Vibes

$6.75+

Avocado, vegan mayo, vegan smoked gouda, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers & spinach on toasted sliced wheat. Reg: 780 Cal

Hot Melted Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches include ONLY the items listed.

🌊🌴

Beach BBQ Chicken

Beach BBQ Chicken

$6.95+

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, choice of cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 370-460Cal/ Regular: 690-840Cal/ Large: 1020-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1390-1680Cal

Beach Meat Ball

Beach Meat Ball

$6.95+

Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal

Cali Caprese

Cali Caprese

$6.95+

Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Cali Cheese Steak

Cali Cheese Steak

$6.95+

Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal

The High Tide

The High Tide

$6.95+

Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Malibu

Malibu

$6.95+

Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size

Moon Doggie

Moon Doggie

$9.50

1/4lb all-beef frank, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & pickles on a french Roll. 830Cal

Pig Kahuna

Pig Kahuna

$6.95+

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar & fresh pineapple on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 820Cal/ Large: 1180Cal, X-Large: 1630Cal

Righteous Reuben

Righteous Reuben

$6.95+

Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

$6.95+

Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Skinny Dipper

Skinny Dipper

$6.95+

Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal

Spicolli

Spicolli

$6.95+

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal

Sunburn

Sunburn

$6.95+

Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal

Wakie Bakie

Wakie Bakie

$10.95+

2 eggs, cheddar, tomatoes, Tapatio®, cream cheese, bacon and/or sausage on toasted garlic cheese bread. 700-950Cal

The Woody

The Woody

$6.95+

Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal

El Capitan

$6.25+

Salads

All Salads, unless specified otherwise, are made on your choice of Iceberg, Spinach, and/or Romaine and served with a side of dressing of your choice

🌊🌴

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.50

Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$12.50

Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal

The Mesa

The Mesa

$12.50

Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal

Super Salad

Super Salad

$11.50

Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal

The Cabo

The Cabo

$12.50

Taco seasoned grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onion, tortilla chips, cilantro & Tapatio® on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 480-490Cal

Side Salad

$4.50

Soups

🌊🌴

Clam Chowder

$5.50

New England clam chowder with potatoes and spices. Topped with fresh ground pepper and bacon crumbles. Side of toasted french roll slices. 520 Cal

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.50

Creamy tomato soup topped with parmesan cheese and served with a side of toasted garlic cheese bread.

Black Bean Soup

$5.50

Black beans, onions, and bell peppers simmered in a rich vegetable stock. Topped with sliced avocado and cilantro. Side of tortilla chips. 360 Cal

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.50

Broccoli cheddar soup topped with cheddar cheese and fresh bacon crumbles. Served with a side of toasted french roll slices.

Baked Potato Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Creamy blended potatoes, bacon, chives, and a touch of spice. Topped with cheddar and bacon crumbles. Side of toasted french roll slices. 500cal

Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Munchies

🌊🌴

Fountain Soda

$2.75

0-350Cal

Beach Bites

Beach Bites

$10.50

Toasted garlic french roll, provolone & parmesan cheese. Hot or cold marinara for dipping. 1240Cal

Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Cracked Cookie

$4.00

Marshmallow Bar

$2.50
Wakie Bakie

Wakie Bakie

$10.95+

2 eggs, cheddar, tomatoes, Tapatio®, cream cheese, bacon and/or sausage on toasted garlic cheese bread. 700-950Cal

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Nachos

🌊🌴

Marley Nachos

Marley Nachos

$13.50

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits. 1610Cal

Classic Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers. 1310 Cal

Beverages

Soda

$2.75

0-350 Cal

Bottled Water

$2.00

0 Cal

Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50

Soda Can

$2.00

Brew Dr. Kombucha

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Beer - Clausthaler Dry Hopped

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice 16oz.

$5.00

Coffee Refill (2nd cup)

$1.50

Dude Menu

🌊🌴

Grommet Grilled Cheese

Grommet Grilled Cheese

$3.50+

Melted cheddar cheese on toasted, sliced garlic cheese sourdough. Dude 340cal Reg 680cal

P.B. & Jellyfish

P.B. & Jellyfish

$3.00+

Chunky peanut butter and strawberry jam on sliced wheat bread. Dude 360cal Reg 720cal

Dune Buggy Dog

Dune Buggy Dog

$4.00+

1/2 hotdog on a french roll with a side of ketchup and mustard. Dude 310cal Reg 620cal

Shaka Nachos

Shaka Nachos

$5.00

Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal

The Beach Bum

The Beach Bum

$4.50+

Chunky peanut butter, dill pickles & classic Lay's potato chips on a french roll. Dude 460cal Reg 920cal

Meats

Sliced Pastrami

$14.00+

Sliced Roast Beef

$14.00+

Sliced Ham

$10.00+

Sliced Turkey

$8.00+

Sliced Salami

$14.00+

Grilled Chicken

$10.00+

Bacon (Raw)

$13.00+

Pulled Pork

$11.00+

Meatballs

$9.00+Out of stock

Cheeses

Sliced Cheddar

$8.00+

Sliced Monterey Jack

$8.00+

Sliced Swiss

$9.00+

Sliced Pepper Jack

$8.00+

Sliced Provolone

$8.00+

Sliced Pepper Jack

$8.00+

Cream Cheese

$6.00+

Bread

Loaf: Garlic Cheese Sourdough

$8.95

Bag: French Rolls (Fresh)

$5.95

Bag: Wheat Rolls (Fresh)

$6.50

Loaf: 21 Grains Sliced Wheat

$5.95

Produce

Avocados, each

$2.50

Onions, each

$1.50

Tomatoes, each

$1.00

Lettuce, Iceburg, head

$2.50

Lettuce, Romaine, head

$2.50

Pineapple, each

$4.50

Eggs

$0.33+

Pickles, each

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Location

381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Directions

