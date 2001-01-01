Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beach Market 2130 Stone Rd

2130 Stone Rd

Cape Charles, VA 23310

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket,large

$18.99Out of stock

Blackened Tuna Tacos with Corn

$15.99Out of stock

Classic Italian Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Crab Cake Sandwich SPECIAL

$16.99Out of stock

Cranberry/Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.99

Flounder Sandwich

$16.99

Foghorn Leghorn

$16.99Out of stock

Kid's Sandwich

$8.99

Pit Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Pork BBQ Sandwich w/Slaw

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Shrimp Tacos with Corn

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$14.99

blackened Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

Blackened Mahi-Mahi sandwich

$15.99
Braised Short Rib Sandwich

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Tender braised short rib, melted provolone, carmelized onions, on grilled sourdough

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.99

Sliced rotisserie chicken, provolone, spinach, pesto mayo and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta

new york strip sandwich

$16.99

Fried Seafood Sandwiches

Fried Crab Cake

$17.99

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.99

Oyster PoBoy

$16.99

Shrimp & Oyster PoBoy

$16.99

Soft Crab sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Shrimp Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$16.99

Appetizers

Crab Balls

$16.99

Crab Pretzel

$10.99

Calamari

$10.99

side of fries

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

B.E.L.T- bacon egg, lettuce, tomato

B.E.L.T- bacon egg, lettuce, tomato

$9.99

Bacon, Egg, lettuce, and tomato, servedon your choice of bagel, btread, or croissant

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$9.99
Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$14.99

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced red onions, capers and dill

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, and salsa tucked into a warm tortilla. Served with fruit

Ham Egg Cheese

$9.99
Sausage, egg, cheese

Sausage, egg, cheese

$9.99

Sausage, Egg, and cheese, on your choice of bagel, croissant, or brioche bread

Scrapple, egg, cheese

$9.99

Deli Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.99

Cranberry/Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Easy Prese

$12.99

Wrappers Delight

$14.99

Your choice of our cranberry walnut chicken salad or shrimp salad, topped with lettuce and tomato, on flour wrap. Choose from garlic & Herb, Spinach, Wheat, or Sun Dried tomato wrap.

Build Your Own

$16.99

Salads

Asian Noodle Bowl

$14.99

Ceasar Salad

$12.99+

Chef Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Heirloom Tomato Caprese

$9.99Out of stock

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Spinach Pasta Salad

Out of stock

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$14.99

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo

$14.99

Cioppino

$21.99

Halibut, clams, mussels, shrimp in tomato broth

Corn and Crab Chowder

$24.99

Cream of Crab Large

$26.99

Cream of Crab Medium

$17.99

Cream of Crab Small

$12.99

Lobster Bisque, Large

$21.99

Lobster Bisque, medium

$10.99

Louisiana market Chowder

$9.99

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$14.99

New England Clam Chowder

$16.99

Red Crab Soup

$17.99

Seafood Gumbo

$14.99

Tuscan Minestrone

$9.99

Rpoasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda

$15.99

Mama Leone's

Pasta e Fagioli

$10.00

Country Harvest Lentil Soup

$7.99

healthy Gourmet kitchen

Corn Chowder

$10.00

Cuban black Bean Soup

$11.59

Garden Veggie

$11.00

Tuscan Tortellini Soup

$12.59

Take Out

Tomato and Basil

$8.99Out of stock

Crab Pretzels

$9.99

Crab Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$16.99

Crab Quiche

$26.99

Roasted Caprese

$9.99

BBQ Beef Brisket, large

$18.99Out of stock

Lasagna- Half pan

$32.99

Lasagna- 1/4 pan

$15.99

Meatlaof

$15.99

seafood potPie

$15.99Out of stock

Pepsi

Cheerwine

$2.09

Cherry Pepsi

$2.09

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.09

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

Mountain Dew

$2.09

Mountain Dew Code Red

$2.09

Mountain Dew Spark

$2.09

Mountain Dew Zero

$2.09

Mug Root Beer

$2.09

Nature's Twist Lemonade

$1.39

Nature's Twist Orangeade

$1.39

Nature's Twist Strawberry Lemonade

$1.39

Orange Crush

$2.09

Pepsi

$2.09

Schweppe's Ginger Ale

$2.09

Sierra Mist

$2.09

Yoohoo

$3.69

PEPSI 12 OUNCE CAN

$1.00

Orangina

$3.59

Diet Pepsi 16 oz

$2.09

Mountain Dew 16 oz

$1.49

Pepsi 16 oz

$1.49

Coca Cola

Coke Classic

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Boylan Gingerale

$2.59

Boylan Root Beer

$2.59

Sprite, 20 oz

$2.29

Monster Energy Zero

$3.89

Redbull Energy

$3.29

red bull energy

$2.59

COKE 12 OUNCE CAN

$1.25

DIET COKE 12 OUNCE CAN

$1.25

coke 16.9 oz

$2.09

fresca

$1.00

Seagram'sgingerale

$1.25

Sprite- 16.9 oz bottle

$2.09

Mug Root Beer Can 12 oz

$1.25

Orange Crush Can 12oz

$1.25

Grape crush, 12 oz can

$1.25

Boylan Creme Soda

$2.59

Bottled Water

Aquafina

$1.39

Aquafina 1 Liter

$1.99

Bubly Blackberry

$1.49

Bubly Grapefruit

$1.49

Bubly Lime

$1.49

Essentia Water

$1.90

Kiwi-Strawberry Vitamin Water

$2.54

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.29

La Croix Razz-Cranberry

$1.29

Lemonade Vitamin Water

$2.54

Lifewater

$1.89

Lifewater 1 Liter

$2.59

Powerade Orange

$2.29

Propel berry 1Liter

$2.39

Propel Grape

$1.89

Propel Kiwi Strawberry

$1.89

Propel Kiwi Strawberry 1liter

$2.39

Propel Straw/Lem

$1.89

Propel Watermelon

$1.89

Tropical Mango Vitamin Water

$2.54

Dasani

$1.39

Perrier, 16.9 oz

$2.49

PurLife, .5l

$0.89

Deer park spring

$1.19

Panna Spring Water

$3.09

Poland Spring Water, 1L

$3.29

powerade fruit punch

$2.29

propel lemon

$1.89

Core

$2.50

La Croix Limoncello

$1.29

Bottled Tea

Diet Green Tea Citrus

$1.99

Green Tea Citrus

$1.99

Honest Honey Green Tea

$2.75

Honest Peach Tea

$2.75

Honest Tea

$2.99

Lipton Georgia Peach

$1.99

Pure Leaf Extra Swt

$2.29

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.29

Pure Leaf Lower Sugar

$2.29

Pure Leaf Peach

$2.29

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.29

Pure Leaf Sub Swt Lemon

$2.29

Pure Leaf Sweet

$2.29

Pure Leaf Unswt

$2.29

Snapple Lemon Tea

$1.60

Snapple Peach Tea

$1.60

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$1.60

arizona tea

$2.09

Pure leaf- Extra Sweet Tea, 16.9 oz

$2.29

Pure leaf- Unsweetened 16.9 oz

$2.29

Lipton Green Tea Watermelon

$1.99

Juice

Dole Apple Juice

$2.39

Dole Grapefruit

$2.39

Dole Orange Juice

$2.39

Jug of Orange Juice

$6.29

KOE Kombucha- raspberry dragonfruit

$3.99

Kombucha-red raspberry

$4.69

MEYER LEMONADE

$2.99

Ocean Spray Cran Tropical

$1.89

Oceanspray Cran/Grape

$2.39

Oceanspray Cranberry

$2.39

Orangina Sparkling

$1.49

Rykoff Lemonade 1/2 gallon

$9.99

Simply Apple Juice

$2.89

Simply lemonade

$2.89

Tropicana Apple Juice, 10 oz

$2.49

Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz

$2.49

Floridas Natural Orange Juice

$7.99

Bottled Coffee

Market House Roast Coffee

$8.50

Starbucks Cold and Crafted Mocha

$3.89

Starbucks Cold Nitro Dark Mocha

$3.69

Starbucks Double Shot Vanilla

$3.69

Starbucks Double Shot With Chocolate

$3.69

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Mocha

$3.69

Starbucks Doubleshot Hazelnut

$3.69

Starbucks Espresso

$2.69

Starbucks Frappaccino Coffee

$3.89

Starbucks Frappaccino Vanilla

$3.89

Starbucks Frappuccino Caramel

$3.89

Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha

$3.89

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Caramel

$3.69

kirkland cold brew

$2.39

Freshly Brewed Coffee

1 Cup Regular

$1.50

1 Cup Decaf

$1.50

colombe coffee

colombe tripple latte

$2.89

colombe mocha latte

$2.89

colombe vanilla latte

$2.89

ESCR Coffee Can

Holiday Tins

$20.00

bang Energy Drinks

Bang Cotton Candy

$2.89

Bang Peach Mango

$2.89

Bang Purple Haze

$2.89

Bang Rainbow Unicorn

$2.89

Blue Razz

$2.89

Monster Ultraviolet

$3.59

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.59

Monster Ultra Blue

$3.59

Monster Ultra Red

$3.59

red bull

green edition

$2.79

red edition

$2.79

Gatorade

Cool Blue Gatorade

$1.99

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$1.99

Glacier Freeze Gatorade

$1.99

Grape Gatorade

$1.99

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$1.99

Orange Gatorade

$1.99

12 pack fruit punch

$12.99

12 pack orange

$12.99

Route 11

Barbeque Chips

$4.50

Chesapeake Crab Chips

$4.50

Lightly Salted Potato Chips

$4.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$4.50

Sour Cream and Chive Chips

$4.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$5.75

Stacy's Pita

Parmesan Herb & Garlic Pita Chips

$5.29

Zapps

Cajun Dill Gator-Tators Chips

$2.09

Voodoo Potato Chips

$2.09

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.09

Spicy Cajun Crawtators Chips

$2.09

Non-Fancy Chips

Baked Lays

$1.29

Baked Lays Large

$2.29

Barbecue Lays

$2.29

Barbecue Lays (large bag)

$4.59

Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles

$2.29

Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles (large bag)

$5.59

Cheetos

$2.29

Cheetos (large bag)

$5.19

Cheetos Puffs (large bag)

$5.19

Classic Lays

$2.29

Classic Lays (large bag)

$4.59

Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.29

Cool Ranch Doritos (large bag)

$3.79

Flaming Hot Cheetos

$3.00

Fritos

$3.50

Fritos HBQ Twist

$5.19

Fritos Scoops

$5.19

Funyuns

$2.50

Guacamole Tortilla Chips

$7.99

Munchies Cheese Fix

$3.69

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$2.29

Nacho Cheese Doritos (large bag)

$3.79

Pretzels (Large Bag)

$4.50

Salt & Vinegar Lays

$2.29

Salt & Vinegar Lays (large bag)

$4.59

Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

$4.99

Sour Cream & Onion Lays (large bag)

$4.59

Spicy Nacho Doritos

$2.50

Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos

$2.50

Tortilla Chips (large bag)

$7.99

Tostitos Medium Salsa

$3.99

Tostitos Queso

$4.99

Tostitos Restaurant Style

$5.59

Tostitos Scoops

$5.59

Wavy Lays (large bag)

$4.59

Wavy Ranch Large

$4.59

Carolina Salt and Balsamic Vinegar

$1.59

Carolina Down East barbeque

$1.59

Popcorn

Smartfood-White Cheddar

$2.29

Cheese Crisps

Asiago & Cheddar Cheese Crisps

$4.09

Asiago & Cheddar Cheese Crisps (large bag)

$11.49

Garlic Romano Cheese Sticks