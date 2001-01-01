- Home
- /
- Cape Charles
- /
- Beach Market - 2130 Stone Rd
Beach Market 2130 Stone Rd
No reviews yet
2130 Stone Rd
Cape Charles, VA 23310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket,large
Blackened Tuna Tacos with Corn
Classic Italian Sub
Crab Cake Sandwich SPECIAL
Cranberry/Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap
Flounder Sandwich
Foghorn Leghorn
Kid's Sandwich
Pit Beef Sandwich
Pork BBQ Sandwich w/Slaw
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Shrimp Tacos with Corn
Turkey BLT Sandwich
blackened Tuna Sandwich
Blackened Mahi-Mahi sandwich
Braised Short Rib Sandwich
Tender braised short rib, melted provolone, carmelized onions, on grilled sourdough
Cuban Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Panini
Sliced rotisserie chicken, provolone, spinach, pesto mayo and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta
new york strip sandwich
Fried Seafood Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwiches
B.E.L.T- bacon egg, lettuce, tomato
Bacon, Egg, lettuce, and tomato, servedon your choice of bagel, btread, or croissant
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Bagel & Lox
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced red onions, capers and dill
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, and salsa tucked into a warm tortilla. Served with fruit
Ham Egg Cheese
Sausage, egg, cheese
Sausage, Egg, and cheese, on your choice of bagel, croissant, or brioche bread
Scrapple, egg, cheese
Deli Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Cranberry/Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap
Easy Prese
Wrappers Delight
Your choice of our cranberry walnut chicken salad or shrimp salad, topped with lettuce and tomato, on flour wrap. Choose from garlic & Herb, Spinach, Wheat, or Sun Dried tomato wrap.
Build Your Own
Soups
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Chicken and Andouille Gumbo
Cioppino
Halibut, clams, mussels, shrimp in tomato broth