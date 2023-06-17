  • Home
  Casco
  Point Sebago Resort - The Beach Pavilion
Point Sebago Resort The Beach Pavilion

No reviews yet

261 Point Sebago Road

Casco, ME 04015

Appetizers

Hummus Plate

$17.00

Roasted red pepper hummus served with pita chips, bell pepper strips, Cucumber and carrots.

Wings

Fried chicken wings with choice of sauce

Tenders

Golden Brown Boneless Chicken Tenders

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Fresh shrimp, battered and fried to a golden brown , then tossed in a creamy sweet and spicy sauce

Chips and Salsa

$11.00

Fresh warm tortilla chips served with a serving of Queso, Guacamole, and salsa

Nachos

$14.00

Tri-colored Tortilla chips with melted monterey jack, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, diced tomatoes, jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Bread Sticks

Out of stock

Pizza dough topped with olive oil, minced garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara

Pretzel

$11.00

Bavarian Pretxel sticks with warm beer cheese dip

Arancini

$11.00

Creamy Mushroom risotto fried to a golden brown and served with a chipotle aioli

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fries

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

Coleslaw

Cole Slaw

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

Parmesan Crusted Asparagus

$6.00

Asparagus grilled until tender, then topped with shaved parmesan cheese and baked until golden.

Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt and olive oil.

Ginger Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, jalapeno pepper, shredded carrot, and tomatoes tossed in a light sesame-ginger dressing, topped with grilled ginger shrimp

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Arugula with marinated beets, tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette

Orchard salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, granny smith apple, cranberry, walnuts, and goat cheese. With an apple cider vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$14.00+

Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in a Caesar dressing

Main Dish

Turkey BLT

$16.00

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, and light mayo

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Fresh lobster meat tossed lightly in mayo served on a toasted New England style hot dog bun with choice of side.

Burger

$16.00

a 6oz blend of short rib and chuck. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

A grilled chicken fillet on a toasted brioche bun wth lettuce, tomato, onion and Aioli

Fish Taco

$17.00

Three corn tortillas with fresh haddock, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle aioli

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Steak n' Cheese

$16.00

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Toppings extra

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Toppings extra

Margherita pizza

Olive oil & Garlic base, Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh chopped basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

Red Sauce, Burger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, And Grilled Chicken

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion with BBQ sauce drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Ranch dressing and buffalo base. Mozzarella cheese, and grilled buffalo chicken with ranch drizzle

Alfredo Chicken Pizza

Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken

Veggie lovers pizza

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, red onion, spinach, black olive, green bell pepper, roasted red pepper, mushrooms and sliced tomato

The Landing Pizza

Garlic and oil base, mozzarella, portabello and crimini mushrooms, goat cheese crumble, topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction after the oven

The Bay View Pizza

Mayo base, diced tomato, bacon, cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce after the oven

The Sebago Square Pizza

Ranch base, Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese with a ranch drizzle.

Kids

Kid's Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Twisted pasta tossed in a creamy white cheese sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread grilled to a golden brown with melted american cheese

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken Tenders fried to a golden brown

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

4oz angus beef patty grilled to well done, topped with american cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.00

6oz grilled chicken breast

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00

A grilled hot dog on a toasted bun

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

261 Point Sebago Road, Casco, ME 04015

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

