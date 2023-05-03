Beach Pizza 3301 Highland Ave

- Home
PIZZA
CUSTOM PIES
SMALL PIES
SMALL Hang Ten
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives
SMALL Pesto Chicken
Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil
SMALL Blonde On The Beach
Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley
SMALL Vege-terranean
Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella
SMALL Del Rey
Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella
SMALL Margherita
Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella
SMALL Manhattan Man
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella
SMALL BBQ Chicken Supreme
Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella
SMALL The Surfer
Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions
SMALL Florentine
Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious
SMALL Popeye & Olive Oil
Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil
SMALL Shrimp Scampi
Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella
SMALL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella
SMALL Maui Wowee
Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust
SMALL Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham
MEDIUM PIES
MED Hang Ten
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives
MED Pesto Chicken
Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil
MED Blonde On The Beach
Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley
MED Vege-terranean
Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella
MED Del Rey
Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella
MED Margherita
Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella
MED Manhattan Man
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella
MED BBQ Chicken Supreme
Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella
MED The Surfer
Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions
MED Florentine
Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious
MED Popeye & Olive Oil
Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil
MED Shrimp Scampi
Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella
MED Maui Wowee
Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust
MED Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham
MED The Wave
LARGE PIES
LG Hang Ten
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives
LG Pesto Chicken
Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil
LG Blonde On The Beach
Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley
LG Vege-terranean
Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella
LG Del Rey
Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella
LG Margherita
Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella
LG Manhattan Man
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella
LG BBQ Chicken Supreme
Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella
LG The Surfer
Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions
LG Florentine
Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious
LG Popeye & Olive Oil
Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil
LG Shrimp Scampi
Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella
LG Maui Wowee
Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust
LG Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham
LG The Wave
XL PIES
XL Hang Ten
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives
XL Pesto Chicken
Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil
XL Blonde On The Beach
Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley
XL Vege-terranean
Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella
XL Del Rey
Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella
XL Margherita
Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella
XL Manhattan Man
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella
XL BBQ Chicken Supreme
Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella
XL The Surfer
Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions
XL Florentine
Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious
XL Popeye & Olive Oil
Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil
XL Shrimp Scampi
Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella
XL Maui Wowee
Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust
XL Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham
XL The Wave
PASTA
BYO Simple Pasta
You choose the pasta and we'll top it with marinara sauce.
Franks Lemon Herb Chicken Pasta
This delicious, lean dish features tender pieces of chicken breast grilled in Beach Pizza's original lite lemon-herb wine sauce and tossed with your choice of pasta
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Chicken breast, fresh garlic & fresh basil
Shrimp Pesto Pasta
Garlic Cream w/ Chicken Pasta
Garlic cream sauce with sautéed chicken breast finished with grated cheese with your choice of pasta
Garlic Cream w/ Shrimp Pasta
Garlic cream sauce with sautéed chicken breast finished with grated cheese with your choice of pasta
Lasagna Meat Lover
Whether you like this Italian favorite with meat or vegetarian style, have it your way.
Lasagna Veggie Lover
Whether you like this Italian favorite with meat or vegetarian style, have it your way.
Carbonara
Sausage, bacon and fresh garlic in olive oil served in our Alfredo sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Please
Whichever you wish, we make this dish with lean chicken breast or oven- baked eggplant with your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmigiana Please
Chick On The Beach
Lots of delicious sautéed fresh spinach with chicken breast in a basil and fresh garlic wine sauce over your choice of pasta
Veggie Pasta
Sautéed spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and your choice of pasta
Pasta Romano
Chunks of chicken breast, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fresh garlic and sun-dried tomatoes with a touch of white wine and olive oil and your choice of pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Pasta and Sausage
Pasta Del Rey
Ravioli
SALADS
Simply Salad
Crisp salad greens, red cabbage slaw, mushrooms and pepperoncini. Sprinkled with mozzarella and your choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breast tenders over a bed of fresh greens and sprinkled with mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Salad
Garlic marinated grilled chicken, red onions and mushrooms on a bed of cool Romaine
Hail Chicken Caesar
Old favorite Caesar salad with grilled julienne chicken breast, croutons and shaved Parmesan
Warm Spinach Salad
Juicy pieces of grilled boneless chicken breast sautéed with bacon, onions, then mixed with fresh spinach and homemade vinaigrette
Warm Veggie Salad
Fresh spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes sautéed in an olive oil basil emulsion tucked over a bed of lettuce greens.
Chopped Vegetarian
Chopped Meat
Chopped Chicken
Arugula Salad
Antipasto Salad
Caesar Salad
BEACH BITES
Chicken Fingers
Amazing Mozzarella Sticks (4 )
Baked golden brown Served with marinara sauce (4pc)
Garlic Bread
Hot from the oven
Garlic Cheese Bread
Hot from the oven
Garlic Knots (6 )
Cheesy Breadsticks
(PULL APART) with Ranch dressing topped with Parmesan cheese
Seasoned Fries
Beach Pizza Sampler
"Buffalo Style" Chicken Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Seasoned Fries & Garlic Knots
Cheesy Pepperoni Bites
Our bread served with a light layer of marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella & pepperoni or for vegetarian, pick a fresh veggie topping!
Cheesy Vegetarian Bites (ADD VEG MOD)
SM Wings
LG Wings
Bucket Wings
Slices
Special
HOAGIES & HEROES
(F ) Philly Cheesesteak
Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato
(F ) Chicken Cheesesteak
Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato
(F ) Chicken Parmigiana
Marinara & melted mozzarella
(F ) Eggplant Parmigiana
Marinara & melted mozzarella
(F ) Chicken Pesto
Pesto & melted mozzarella
(F ) Meatball Hero
Marinara & melted mozzarella
(F ) Hot Italian
Salami, mortadella, pepperoni, ham, melted mozzarella, cool lettuce & tomato with Italian dressing on the side
(F ) Sausage/Peppers/Onion
Marinara & melted mozzarella
(H ) Philly Cheesesteak
Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato
(H ) Chicken Cheesesteak
Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato
(H ) Chicken Parmigiana
Marinara & melted mozzarella
(H ) Eggplant Parmigiana
Marinara & melted mozzarella
(H ) Chicken Pesto
Pesto & melted mozzarella
(H ) Meatball Hero
Marinara & melted mozzarella
(H ) Hot Italian
Salami, mortadella, pepperoni, ham, melted mozzarella, cool lettuce & tomato with Italian dressing on the side
(H ) Sausage/Peppers/Onion
Marinara & melted mozzarella
WINGS
CALZONES
SIDES
