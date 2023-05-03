A map showing the location of Beach Pizza 3301 Highland AveView gallery

Beach Pizza 3301 Highland Ave

3301 Highland Ave

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

PIZZA

CUSTOM PIES

MINI Pizza

$6.50

SMALL Pizza

$14.50

MED Pizza

$16.50

LG Pizza

$18.50

XL Pizza

$20.50

H/H Specialty SML Pizza

H/H Specialty MED Pizza

H/H Specialty LG Pizza

H/H Specialty XL Pizza

SMALL PIES

SMALL Hang Ten

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives

SMALL Pesto Chicken

$21.25

Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil

SMALL Blonde On The Beach

$18.25

Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley

SMALL Vege-terranean

$21.50

Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella

SMALL Del Rey

$19.25

Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella

SMALL Margherita

$19.25

Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella

SMALL Manhattan Man

$20.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella

SMALL BBQ Chicken Supreme

$20.50

Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella

SMALL The Surfer

$21.25

Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions

SMALL Florentine

$21.25

Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious

SMALL Popeye & Olive Oil

$18.75

Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil

SMALL Shrimp Scampi

$19.25

Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella

SMALL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.25

Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella

SMALL Maui Wowee

$20.50

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust

SMALL Meat Lovers

$21.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham

MEDIUM PIES

MED Hang Ten

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives

MED Pesto Chicken

$23.25

Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil

MED Blonde On The Beach

$20.25

Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley

MED Vege-terranean

$23.50

Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella

MED Del Rey

$21.25

Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella

MED Margherita

$21.25

Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella

MED Manhattan Man

$22.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella

MED BBQ Chicken Supreme

$22.50

Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella

MED The Surfer

$23.25

Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions

MED Florentine

$23.25

Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious

MED Popeye & Olive Oil

$20.75

Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil

MED Shrimp Scampi

$21.25

Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.25

Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella

MED Maui Wowee

$22.50

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust

MED Meat Lovers

$23.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham

MED The Wave

$23.25

LARGE PIES

LG Hang Ten

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives

LG Pesto Chicken

$24.50

Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil

LG Blonde On The Beach

$22.25

Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley

LG Vege-terranean

$25.50

Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella

LG Del Rey

$23.25

Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella

LG Margherita

$23.25

Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella

LG Manhattan Man

$24.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella

LG BBQ Chicken Supreme

$24.50

Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella

LG The Surfer

$25.25

Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions

LG Florentine

$25.25

Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious

LG Popeye & Olive Oil

$22.75

Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil

LG Shrimp Scampi

$24.25

Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.25

Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella

LG Maui Wowee

$24.50

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust

LG Meat Lovers

$25.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham

LG The Wave

$24.50

XL PIES

XL Hang Ten

$29.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives

XL Pesto Chicken

$26.50

Pesto, chicken, mozzarella & fresh basil

XL Blonde On The Beach

$24.25

Ricotta, sprinkled with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil & parsley

XL Vege-terranean

$26.50

Baked eggplant, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh garlic & mozzarella

XL Del Rey

$25.25

Sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggplant, fresh garlic, freshly-sliced mushrooms & mozzarella

XL Margherita

$25.25

Classic pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella

XL Manhattan Man

$27.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella

XL BBQ Chicken Supreme

$26.50

Hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, lean chicken breast, onions & mozzarella

XL The Surfer

$27.50

Lean chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, bacon and caramelized onions

XL Florentine

$27.25

Lemon chicken graces a bed of fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Decadent and delicious

XL Popeye & Olive Oil

$24.75

Spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella with a bit of olive oil

XL Shrimp Scampi

$26.25

Tiger shrimp, fresh garlic, onions & mozzarella

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.25

Lite layer of ranch dressing topped with skinless lean chicken breast, mild hot sauce & mozzarella

XL Maui Wowee

$26.50

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese & a thick crust

XL Meat Lovers

$27.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & ham

XL The Wave

$26.50

PASTA

BYO Simple Pasta

$10.95

You choose the pasta and we'll top it with marinara sauce.

Franks Lemon Herb Chicken Pasta

$15.95

This delicious, lean dish features tender pieces of chicken breast grilled in Beach Pizza's original lite lemon-herb wine sauce and tossed with your choice of pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$15.95

Chicken breast, fresh garlic & fresh basil

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$17.95

Garlic Cream w/ Chicken Pasta

$15.95

Garlic cream sauce with sautéed chicken breast finished with grated cheese with your choice of pasta

Garlic Cream w/ Shrimp Pasta

$17.95

Garlic cream sauce with sautéed chicken breast finished with grated cheese with your choice of pasta

Lasagna Meat Lover

$14.95

Whether you like this Italian favorite with meat or vegetarian style, have it your way.

Lasagna Veggie Lover

$14.95

Whether you like this Italian favorite with meat or vegetarian style, have it your way.

Carbonara

$15.95

Sausage, bacon and fresh garlic in olive oil served in our Alfredo sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Please

$15.95

Whichever you wish, we make this dish with lean chicken breast or oven- baked eggplant with your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmigiana Please

$16.50

Chick On The Beach

$15.95

Lots of delicious sautéed fresh spinach with chicken breast in a basil and fresh garlic wine sauce over your choice of pasta

Veggie Pasta

$15.95

Sautéed spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and your choice of pasta

Pasta Romano

$15.95

Chunks of chicken breast, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fresh garlic and sun-dried tomatoes with a touch of white wine and olive oil and your choice of pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.95

Pasta and Sausage

$13.95

Pasta Del Rey

$14.95

Ravioli

$13.95

SALADS

Simply Salad

$7.50+

Crisp salad greens, red cabbage slaw, mushrooms and pepperoncini. Sprinkled with mozzarella and your choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crispy chicken breast tenders over a bed of fresh greens and sprinkled with mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Garlic marinated grilled chicken, red onions and mushrooms on a bed of cool Romaine

Hail Chicken Caesar

$14.50

Old favorite Caesar salad with grilled julienne chicken breast, croutons and shaved Parmesan

Warm Spinach Salad

$13.95

Juicy pieces of grilled boneless chicken breast sautéed with bacon, onions, then mixed with fresh spinach and homemade vinaigrette

Warm Veggie Salad

$13.95

Fresh spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes sautéed in an olive oil basil emulsion tucked over a bed of lettuce greens.

Chopped Vegetarian

$10.50

Chopped Meat

$14.95

Chopped Chicken

$13.95

Arugula Salad

$12.95

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

BEACH BITES

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Amazing Mozzarella Sticks (4 )

$8.95

Baked golden brown Served with marinara sauce (4pc)

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Hot from the oven

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.95

Hot from the oven

Garlic Knots (6 )

$6.50

Cheesy Breadsticks

$4.95

(PULL APART) with Ranch dressing topped with Parmesan cheese

Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Beach Pizza Sampler

$14.95

"Buffalo Style" Chicken Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Seasoned Fries & Garlic Knots

Cheesy Pepperoni Bites

$5.95

Our bread served with a light layer of marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella & pepperoni or for vegetarian, pick a fresh veggie topping!

Cheesy Vegetarian Bites (ADD VEG MOD)

$5.95

SM Wings

$7.95

LG Wings

$14.95

Bucket Wings

$30.95

Slices

$4.95

Special

$6.00

HOAGIES & HEROES

(F ) Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato

(F ) Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.95

Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato

(F ) Chicken Parmigiana

$10.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

(F ) Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

(F ) Chicken Pesto

$10.95

Pesto & melted mozzarella

(F ) Meatball Hero

$10.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

(F ) Hot Italian

$10.95

Salami, mortadella, pepperoni, ham, melted mozzarella, cool lettuce & tomato with Italian dressing on the side

(F ) Sausage/Peppers/Onion

$10.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

(H ) Philly Cheesesteak

$7.95

Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato

(H ) Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.95

Mayo, onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, topped with cool lettuce & tomato

(H ) Chicken Parmigiana

$7.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

(H ) Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

(H ) Chicken Pesto

$7.95

Pesto & melted mozzarella

(H ) Meatball Hero

$7.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

(H ) Hot Italian

$7.95

Salami, mortadella, pepperoni, ham, melted mozzarella, cool lettuce & tomato with Italian dressing on the side

(H ) Sausage/Peppers/Onion

$7.95

Marinara & melted mozzarella

WINGS

Wings

$7.95+

CALZONES

BYO Calzone

$9.95

SIDES

Side Pasta

$5.25

Your choice of Linguine, Spaghetti or Penne

Sides Meatballs

$6.95

Side Sausage

$6.95

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.95

Hot from the oven

House Vinaigrette

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Dressing

$0.75

DESSERTS

Chocolate cake

$6.25

Cheese Cake

$6.25

Cookies

$1.25

Monster Cookie

$7.95

3-Cookies

$3.50

BEVERAGES

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Snapple

$2.95

Water

$2.25

(6PK) Coke

$10.00

(6PK) Diet Coke

$10.00

(6PK) Sprite

$10.00

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.75

Can Sprite

$1.75

CapriSun

$1.95

BEER

Corona

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

WINE

Chardonnay

$8.50+

Cabernet

$8.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3301 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Directions

