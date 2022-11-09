A map showing the location of Beached 6108 N Kings Hwy.View gallery

Beached 6108 N Kings Hwy.

6108 N Kings Hwy.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Blvd Burgers

Beached Burger

Beached Burger

$7.00

Juicy Beef Patty, Two Slices of Hickory Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Traffic Jam Burger

$8.00

Juicy Beef Patty, Two Slices of Hickory Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon Jam. Served on a Brioche Bun.

The Line Up

Beach Bum Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mango Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Southern Hospitality

$7.00

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Signature Sweet & Spicy Banger Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Weekender Steak Sandwich

Weekender Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Korean BBQ Marinated Steak, Caramelized Onions & Melted Provolone Cheese. Served on a Hoagie Roll.

Hang 10 Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

Sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese & Mago Mayo. Served on a Hoagie Roll.

Wraps

Buff Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders in Our Specialty Honey-Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Banger Wrap

$8.00

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Our Signature Banger Sauce. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00
Wipe Out Wrap

Wipe Out Wrap

$7.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato & Mango Mayo. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Paninis

Coastline BBQ Melt

Coastline BBQ Melt

$8.00

Slow Cooked Southern Style Pork in a Sweet Vinegar BBQ Sauce & Hickory Cheddar Cheese. Served on Texas Toast.

Palm Tree Chicken Panini

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Sweet Balsamic Glaze, Roasted Red Peppers & Provolone Cheese. Served on Pressed Texas Toast.

Cubanini

$9.00

Sliced Ham, Cuban Pork, Swiss Cheese, Thinly Sliced Pickles & a Homemade Sweet & Tangy Dijion Sauce. Served on a Pressed Cuban Sub Roll.

All Day Breakfast

Bagel Press

$7.00

Omelet Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Baskets

Offshore Shrimp Basket

Offshore Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Southern Fried Shrimp & Fries. Served with a side of Cocktail Sauce.

Onshore Chicken Basket

$7.00

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders & Fries. Served with a side of Ranch or Honey Mustard.

Salads

Seaside Ceasar

$6.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & a Side of Caesar Dressing.

Myrtle Mixed Green

$8.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Croutons & Choice of Dressing.

Kids

Rippin Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Finger Kids Meal. Served with a Fountain Drink and Fries.

Boogie Board Burger

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger Meal. Served with a Fountain Drink and Fries.

Sun Fun Shrimp

$6.00

Fried Shrimp Kids Meal. Served with a Fountain Drink & Fries.

Tidal Wave Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sides and Add Ons

French Fries

$3.00

Crispy & Golden

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Delicious Waffle Sweet Fries

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Extra Banger Sauce

$0.50

Savory & Tangy Sauce

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Sun Fun Packs

4 Pack

$40.00

6 Pack

$60.00

Specials

Dakine BBQ Burger

$7.00

Caramelized onions smashed into a double patty burger, with Carolina vinegar sauce and smoked cheddar cheese and topped with potato straws. Served on a locally made bun

Hibachi Chic Bowl

$7.00

Hibachi style grilled chicken with sautéed onions, pickled onions, shredded zucchini, carrots and special sauce. Served over soy rice.

Hibachi Shrimp Bowl

$8.00

Hibachi style grilled shrimp served with sautéed onion, shredded zucchini, carrots and special sauce. Served over soy rice

Fountain & NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.29

20oz Montain Dew

$2.29

20oz Lemonade

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6108 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

