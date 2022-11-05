Latin American
Bars & Lounges
American
Beaches - WeHo
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
California Cuban inspired with the best environment in Weho. Come in and enjoy!
Location
8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
