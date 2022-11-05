Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
American

Beaches - WeHo

review star

No reviews yet

8928 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich
Shoestring Fries
Beaches Sliders

Appetizers

Bacon Mac N Chz

Bacon Mac N Chz

$11.00

Shell pasta with a cheddar cheese blend, diced jalapenos and topped with parmesan bread crumbs and bacon bits.

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

crispy cauliflower bites tossed in the sauce of your choice: mango-habanero, sweet chili or buffalo. *v

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.00

two fried empanadas stuffed with your choice of ham & cheese, picadillo or impossible picadillo. *vg

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Tempura fried mushrooms served with house made creamy mojo dip

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Deep fried jalapeno pickle slices served with a house made blueberry honey glaze.

Ham Croquettes

Ham Croquettes

$12.00

bite size rolls of ground ham filling coated in lightly fried breadcrumbs and served with house made cuban mojo dip.

Cuban Nachos

Cuban Nachos

$14.00

crisp freshly cut plantains topped with black beans, pico de gallo, cheese and house made guacamole. add grilled chicken, lechon, steak, shrimp, picadillo, impossible picadillo or extra veggies. may substitute plantains with fries. *v

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Tempura fried onion rings served with spicy ranch.

Plantains, Guac & Mojo

Plantains, Guac & Mojo

$13.00

crisp freshly cut plantains served with house made guacamole and cuban mojo dip. *v

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$9.00

crispy shoestring fries plain or tossed in truffle & parmesan. *v

Tostone Bites

Tostone Bites

$12.00

bite size cups of golden fried plantain filled with your choice of picadillo, shrimp or impossible picadillo and topped with parmesan cheese. *v

House Wings

House Wings

$14.00

traditional chicken wings tossed in the sauce of your choice: mango-habanero or sweet chili or buffalo.

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$10.00

yucca fries served with house made cuban mojo dip *v

Flatbread/Greens

Lechon Asado Flatbread

Lechon Asado Flatbread

$15.00

Lechon asado flatbread with garlic mojo sauce, carmelized onions and white cheese blend.

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken flatbread with savory red sauce, cherry tomatoes and white cheese blend

Five Cheese Flatbread

Five Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Five cheese flatbread with gouda, gruyere, mozzarella, asiago and fontina. Add pepperoni $2.

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

spring mix greens tossed or wrapped in a red pepper tortilla with red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, roasted almonds, choice of house made guava vinaigrette, ranch, blue cheese, house made red wine vinaigrette or balsamic dressing. add grilled chicken, lechon, steak, shrimp, picadillo or impossible picadillo. *v

Drunken Avocado Salad

Drunken Avocado Salad

$15.00

fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions and cucumber tossed in our house made red wine vinaigrette. *v

Grilled Veggie Salad

Grilled Veggie Salad

$14.00

Yellow squash, zucchini, sauteed mushrooms, grilled red onions, spicy pumpkin seeds and cherry tomatoes. Served with your choice of: red wine vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, guava vinaigrette, ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Burgers/Sandwiches

Burger Americano

Burger Americano

$15.00

beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup served with fries and ketchup. add bacon. may substitute with vegan cheese, impossible patty and plantain chips. *v

Havana Burger

Havana Burger

$16.00

blend of beef, pork and chorizo patty, swiss cheese, grilled onions, garlic aioli and potato crisps served with plantain chips and house made cuban mojo dip.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

lechon, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and garlic aioli in toasted cuban bread served with plantain chips & house made cuban mojo dip.

Beaches Sliders

Beaches Sliders

$12.00

Three mini beef pattys, cheddar cheese, mojo aioli, pickle and tomato served on hawaiian rolls with a side of shoestring fries.

Entrées

Basic Beach Pasta

Basic Beach Pasta

$13.00

pasta shells sauteed in olive oil with roasted garlic, onions and bell peppers topped with parmesan cheese and red chili pepper flakes. served with garlic butter bread. add chicken, shrimp, impossible meat or extra veggies. *vg

Cuban Breaded Steak

Cuban Breaded Steak

$20.00

Thin cut steak, breaded and lightly fried, served with white rice, black beans and watercress mojo salad.

Build A Bowl

Build A Bowl

$10.00

rice, black beans, sweet plantains, veggie medley and house made garlic mojo sauce. add chicken, lechon, steak, shrimp, picadillo, impossible picadillo or extra veggies. *v

Burrito Cubano

Burrito Cubano

$10.00

rice, black beans, sweet plantains and veggies wrapped in a red pepper tortilla. add chicken, lechon, steak, picadillo, shrimp, impossible picadillo or extra veggies. *v

Cuban Fried Rice

Cuban Fried Rice

$20.00

combination of chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, eggs, sweet plantains & veggies cooked in sesame oil and topped with sesame seeds.

Havana Street Tacos

Havana Street Tacos

$12.00

Choice of mojo chicken, garlic steak, lechon (roasted pulled pork) or ropa vieja (shredded beef). Served with house made red sauce.

Mama Carta's Picadillo

Mama Carta's Picadillo

$16.00

ground beef seasoned in zesty cuban sofrito, topped with crispy potatoes and served with white rice & sweet plantains. may substitute beef with impossible meat. *v

Shrimp Enchilado

Shrimp Enchilado

$19.00

shrimp prepared in a criolla and wine sauce with garlic, onions and bell peppers served with shell pasta or rice.

Pollo Plate

$20.00

Desserts

Baked Turnover

Baked Turnover

$10.00

Chocolate or guava & cream cheese filling. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Moonlight Brownie

Moonlight Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate chunk brownie served with vanilla ice cream and covered in house made dulce de leche.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

N/A Bevs

Soda Water

$4.00

Red Bull Energy

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Water Bottle

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Tropical Ice Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

California Cuban inspired with the best environment in Weho. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Beaches image
Beaches image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112 Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
The Roger Room - 370 N La Cienega Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
370 N La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
JAR
orange star4.4 • 4,554
8225 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
kitchen24 - West Hollywood
orange star3.9 • 3,112
8575 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Eveleigh
orange starNo Reviews
8752 W Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Tesse Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8500 W Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston