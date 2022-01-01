Beach House

Restaurant info

Situated directly on the Mission Beach boardwalk, this 30,000 square foot outdoor venue is the perfect place to soak up the San Diego sun. Our unique environment featuring outdoor tiki bars, fire pits, cabanas and tropical palms create the quintessential California beach experience. Relax in our cabanas or take a seat at our beachfront bars, a perfect setting to enjoy our epic sunsets while you enjoy a cold beer and some delicious eats! Featuring a beachside stage, this San Diego favorite is a full service restaurant, meets sand bar, meets entertainment venue, with live acts and music regularly.

