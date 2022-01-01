Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beachside Billy's @ Volente Beach

16107 FM 2769

Leander, TX 78641

Starters

Full Order Wings

$14.00

10 wings served with celery and your choice of ranch and blue cheese

Half Order Wings

$8.50

5 wings served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Texas Trio

$12.00

Housemade queso, guacamole and salsa served with warm tortilla chips.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.00

Melted gooeyness, fried and served with ranch

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.00

Five jumbo shrimp paired with jalapeno and wrapped in bacon. Topped with a mango habanero glaze and a side of jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.

Hot Blue Cheese Chips

$9.00

Our warm potato chips topped with hot blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, tomatoes and chives.

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$15.00

Raw tuna mixwed with our special blend of pico, lime juice and tequila topped with avocado. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Full Nachos

$13.00

Boatload of warm and flaky tortilla chips smothered in queso, black beans, pico and served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos on the side.

Half Nachos

$8.99

Boatload of warm and flaky chips smothered in our signature queso, black beans, pico and served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons and parmesan. Choice of up to two dressings

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan with creamy caesar dressing

HALF House Salad

$6.00

Choice of dressing

HALF Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons. Served with caesar dressing

Caprese

$11.00

8 slices of tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella topped with basil, olive oil and balsalmic glaze.

Greek

$11.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, red onion and greek vinaigrette.

Handhelds

Served on a sourdough bun with your choice of hand-cut fries or chips

California Club

$15.00

Smoked turkey with provolone, lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon topped with avocado & honey mustart served on Texas-made sourdough bun

The Grazer

$11.00

Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun

Beachcomber

$14.00

Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Cheese, bacon, pineapple, avocado and jalapeno ranch. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun

Texan

$14.00

Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Grilled onions, bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun

Linda's Patty

$13.00

Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Swiss cheese, grilled onions and sauteed mushrooms on Texas toast

Nannie

$13.00

Choice of 1/2 lb burger patty or grilled chicken breast. Pepper jack cheese, avocado, bacon and spicy mustard. Served on a Texas-made sourdough bun

Reuben

$13.00

Piled pastrami with swiss cheese, saurkraut and Russian dressing on rye. As close to a true NYC deli Reuben around!

Cajun

$12.00

Blackened and topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and our special sriracha sauce.

Walts BLT

$12.00

6 slices of applewood bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast.

Philly

$12.00

Seasoned beef philly steak or marinated chicken, carmelized onions, green peppers and swiss cheese on a toasted roll.

Blu Burger

$13.00

Blackened and topped with blue cheese, bacon and Frank's hot sauce.

Caprese

$12.00

Buffalo Mozzarella and sliced tomato, topped with basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on a sourdough bun.

Burger of the Month

$18.00

JUNE- Housemade bourbon bacon jam, lettuce and tomatoes topped with onion rings.

Double Crunch Buffalo Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

HUGE fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with melted pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, lettuce and jalapeno ranch on a buttered, toasted sourdough bun.

Entrees

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.00

"It ain't just for KIDS"-Billy's house-made cheese tossed with applewood smoked bacon and topped with juicy grilled chicken breast

Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Ahi Tuna steak, cooked to temp. Choose between blackened or Teriyaki. Served with our veggie of the day and house salad

Cajun Pasta w/ Blackened Chicken or Shrimp

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed in a Cajun cream sauce and bell peppers. Topped with six blackened jumbo shrimp and finished with a sprinkle of parmesan and green onions

Chile Lime Chicken

$18.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with mango pico and glaze, served with cilantro lime rice and veggie of the day.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$19.00

6 jumbo shrimp with jalapeno wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with mango habanero glaze. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice and veggie of the day.

Pizza *we cannot do half/half ingredients on pizza

2 Topping Pizza

$13.00

All Meat Pizza

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Regular or large. "Boatload" of pepperoni

Italian Pizza

$14.00

Regular or large. Italian sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, tomatoes

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Regular or Large. Tomato, mushrooms, onion, black olive, bell pepper

Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Regular or Large. Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushroom, bell pepper, onion & black olives

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Regular or Large. Our five cheese blend with our signature pizza sauce on a thin crispy crust

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Chick Tender

$8.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Served with french fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Homemade mac with french fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
On the shores of Lake Travis outside of Austin, we are a boutique resort, restaurant and waterpark. Great food, live music and some of the best views in Central Texas

16107 FM 2769, Leander, TX 78641

