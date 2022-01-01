Beachside Social

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00

Draft Sample

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

New Realm Hazy Like A Fox IPA

$7.00

Sly Clyde Inkjet Cider

$8.00

Smartmouth Hey Thanks!

$5.00

Bold Rock Pineapple BTL

$7.00

Commonwealth Big Papi BTL

$8.00

Devils Backbone Smash BTL

$8.00

Founder Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Pacifico BTL

$6.00

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey BTL

$7.00

Whiteclaw Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Pacifico BKT

$27.00

Stella Artois BKT

$27.00

Mich Ultra BKT

$22.00

Whiteclaw BKT

$27.00

Specialty Cocktails

Camera Shy

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Beachside Mojito

$10.00

Blackberry Bramble

$6.00

El Clásico

$10.00

GINger Smash

$12.00

Green Tea on Tap

$8.00

Lost At Sea

$10.00

Margarita Fresca

$12.00

Mule of a Different Color

$10.00

Pineapple Express

$10.00

Shufflin' Spritzer

$11.00

Strawberry Spritzer

$6.00

Whiskey Hammer

$11.00

Wild Flower

$11.00

Yoga Mimosa

$3.00

Wines

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Rose

$7.00

Wine Bottle

Champagne Bottle

$18.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mist Twist

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Bahama Mama

$6.00

Virgin Beachside Mojito

$6.00

Water caraffe

Watermelon Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka SGL

$6.00

Deep Eddy SGL

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon SGL

$7.00

Tito's SGL

$7.00

Ketel One SGL

$9.00

Grey Goose SGL

$9.00

Honey Hab Moonshine SGL

$7.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$12.00

Tito's DBL

$12.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

Honey Hab Moonshine DBL

$12.00

Well Gin SGL

$6.00

Tanqueray SGL

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire SGL

$8.00

Botanist SGL

$10.00

Gunpowder SGL

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$14.00

Botanist DBL

$16.00

Gunpowder DBL

$16.00

Well Rum SGL

$6.00

Bacardi SGL

$7.00

Captain Morgan SGL

$7.00

Malibu Rum SGL

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple SGL

$8.00

Dos Maderas SGL

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu Rum DBL

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple DBL

$14.00

Dos Maderas DBL

$14.00

1800 Silver SGL

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo SGL

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado SGL

$11.00

Casamigos SGL

$10.00

Espolon SGL

$8.00

Hornitos SGL

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold SGL

$7.00

Patron Silver SGL

$10.00

Vida Mezcal SGL

$8.00

Well Tequila SGL

$6.00

1800 Silver DBL

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$22.00

Casamigos DBL

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$20.00

Espolon DBL

$14.00

Hornitos DBL

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold DBL

$12.00

Patron Silver DBL

$16.00

Vida Mezcal DBL

$14.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Well Whiskey SGL

$6.00

Calumet Rye SGL

$25.00

Crown Apple SGL

$8.00

Crown Royal SGL

$8.00

Elijah Craig SGL

$8.00

Fireball SGL

$7.00

Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve SGL

$12.00

Jack Daniel's SGL

$7.00

Jameson SGL

$8.00

Jim Beam Bonded SGL

$9.00

Jim Beam SGL

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye SGL

$8.00

Knob Creek SGL

$8.00

Larceny SGL

$8.00

Maker's Mark SGL

$8.00

Maker's Special SGL

$9.00

Skrewball SGL

$8.00

Teeling SGL

$10.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Calumet Rye DBL

$40.00

Crown Apple DBL

$14.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$14.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask DBL

$25.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Jim Beam Bonded DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$14.00

Larceny DBL

$14.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$14.00

Makers Special DBL

$16.00

Skrewball DBL

$13.00

Teeling DBL

$16.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Year SGL

$10.00

Dewars SGL

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 Year DBL

$16.00

Dewars DBL

$14.00

Hennessy SGL

$11.00

Courvoisier SGL

$11.00

Hennessy DBL

$16.00

Coirvoisier DBL

$16.00

Aperol SGL

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream SGL

$6.00

Blue Curacao SGL

$6.00

Campari SGL

$8.00

Chambord SGL

$7.00

Cointreau SGL

$7.00

Crème de Banana SGL

$6.00

Crème De Menthe SGL

$6.00

Disaronno SGL

$7.00

Drambuie SGL

$8.00

Galliano SGL

$7.00

Grand Marnier SGL

$7.00

Grenadine SGL

$5.00

Jagermeister SGL

$7.00

Kahlua SGL

$6.00

Malibu Rum SGL

$7.00

Midori SGL

$6.00

Rumpleminz SGL

$7.00

St Germain SGL

$7.00

Vermoth (Dry) SGL

$6.00

Vermouth (Sweet) SGL

$6.00

Aperol DBL

$14.00

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$12.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$10.00

Campari DBL

$14.00

Chambord DBL

$14.00

Cointreau DBL

$12.00

Crème de Banana DBL

$10.00

Crème De Menthe DBL

$10.00

Disaronno DBL

$14.00

Drambuie DBL

$10.00

Galliano DBL

$9.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$9.00

Grenadine DBL

$7.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

Malibu Rum DBL

$12.00

Midori DBL

$8.00

Rumpleminz DBL

$13.00

St Germain DBL

$14.00

Vermoth (Dry) DBL

$8.00

Vermouth (Sweet) DBL

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Manhattan

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Rumrunner

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

White Tea

$8.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

10,000 sq. ft. of ocean liner inspired space to get social | featuring shuffleboard, bocce, games✏️🎩🎲| craft cocktails & beer 🍹🍺🥂 | fast casual eats🥙🍕

Website

Location

2728 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Beachside Social image
Beachside Social image
Beachside Social image

