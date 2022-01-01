A map showing the location of Beach TreatsView gallery

Beach Treats

review star

No reviews yet

3146 Mission Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Bowl

$7.50

8oz bowl of soft serve ice cream- make it yours by mixing and matching your favorite toppings.

Monster Waffle Cone

$8.50

Our famous giant ice cream cone made fresh! Draw crowds and turn heads with this Belmont Park Classic.

Ice Cream Pint

$9.50

16oz of soft serve ice cream.

Kids Bowl

$5.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$12.00

Topped with Caramel Syrup, Chocolate Syrup, warm Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, and Peanuts.

Milkshake

$9.50

20oz freshly made milkshake!

Float

$9.50

Ice cream float with choice of root beer or Coca-Cola

Dole Soft Serve

Dole Bowl

$7.10

8oz bowl of Dole Whip

Dole Souvenir Pineapple

$13.25

Our Pineapple Souvineer Cup filled with any of our Dole Whip Flavors.

Souvenir Pineapple Cup Refill

$3.00

Bring it back for $3 refills!

Monster Waffle Cone

$8.50

Our famous giant ice cream cone made fresh! Draw crowds and turn heads with this Belmont Park Classic.

Drinks

Smart Water

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Body Armor

$5.75

Monster Energy

$5.75

BAJA VIDA

Beef Jerky Traditional

$9.00

Beef Jerky Salsa Fresca

$9.00

Beef Sticks Traditional

$4.00

Beef Sticks Hot Sauce

$4.00

Dried Mangos

$6.00

Shaved Ice

Giant Shaved Ice

$9.50

Choose up to 3 flavors of our Shaved Ice!

Shaved Ice Cup

$6.50

Snow Cone 15oz Parfait plastic cup

Snacks

Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake

$8.50

Chocolate Dipped Frozen Banana

$7.50

Jumbo Cotton Candy

$7.50

Cone Only

$2.50

ICEE Cotton Candy

$8.00

Popcorn

$4.00

Lollipop

$3.00

Spooky Cotton Candy

$8.00

Souvenir Cup

Souvenir Cup

$10.50

2 Souvenir Cups

$16.00

Vouchers

Free Waffle Cone

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Coaster Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
744 Ventura Place San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
718 Ventura Place San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Draft
orange star4.4 • 764
3105 Ocean Front Walk San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog on a Stick
orange star4.0 • 128
3146 Mission Blvd. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Cannonball
orange star4.2 • 3,375
3105 Ocean Front Walk SAN DIEGO, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Beach House
orange starNo Reviews
3146 Mission Blvd. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston