Beachwood Brewpub
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A
Long Beach, CA 90802
Specials
Starters
4 Piece Cornbread Muffins
Served with smoked pepper jelly and honey butter.
Baked Mac and Cheese
House cured bacon, jalepenos, sage & sourdough breadcrumbs. Skillet baked.
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Smoked chicken, BBQ sauce, melted aged Tillamook cheddar, chili cream, guacamole, and smoked tomato salsa.
Chili Cheese Fries
Melted house cheese blend. Brisket burnt ends chili, topped with green onions.
Crab Fritters
Served on a bed of arugula with Cajun remoulade.
Crispy Cauliflower
Chili dusted cauliflower florets served with Tabasco sweet and sour sauce.
Deviled Eggs
Studded with pickled green tomatoes and mustard seed.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussels Sprouts, House Cured Bacon, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Reduction
Lena's Famous Fried Pickles
Served with chili buttermilk dipping sauce.
Smoked Buffalo Wings
Tossed in house beer buffalo sauce. Served with crudité and rosemary bleu cheese dressing.
Smothered Fries
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
Roasted Root Vegetable and Farro Salad
Smoked feta, arugula, orange segments, and almonds. Served with a toasted cumin vinaigrette on the side and a cornbread muffin.
Cobb Salad
Smoked ham, turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, swiss cheese, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs and avocado all mixed with romaine lettuce.
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked, with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, smoked red onions, and bread & butter pickles. Served on a toasted potato roll.
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Swiss cheese, basil, mixed field greens, balsamic and Tabasco vinaigrette. Served on a potato roll.
Smokehouse Burger
Cold smoked house grind, smoked garlic aioli, shredded romaine lettuce, fresh red tomato, yellow onion, and dill pickles. Served on a potato roll with choice of cheese.
Spicy Andouille Sausage Sandwich
Spicy smoked and grilled Andouille sausage with smoked garlic aioli, carmelized onion and bell pepper. Served on a pretzel bun. Add cheese for $1.50.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Smoked garlic aioli, shredded romaine lettuce, dill pickles, and tomato on a potato brioche. Served with your choice of side.
Sliced Tri Tip Sando
Slow braised tri tip, caramelized beer onions, garlic aioli, micro basil, french roll, au jus dip.
Slow-Smoked Meats
1/2 Slab St. Louis Ribs (5 bones)
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
Full Slab St. Louis Ribs (10 bones)
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
1/4lb Sliced Brisket
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
1/2lb Sliced Brisket
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
1/4lb Pulled Pork
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
1/2lb Pulled Pork
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
Andouille Sausage
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
Smoked 1/2 Chicken
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
Beachwood House Platter
1 quarter smoked chicken, 3 St. Louis ribs, 3oz pulled pork, 3oz sliced brisket. and an Andouille sausage. Served with baked navy beans, tangy coleslaw, 2 smoked cheddar cornbread muffins, and honey butter. Substitute different sides for $2.00 each.
Other Stuff
Brisket Burnt Ends Chili
A meaty smokehouse chili with brisket, veal, and ground beef simmered with beans and 3 kinds of chilis. Served with sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin.
Fish and Chips
Cold smoked and beer battered Cod. Served with jalapeño lemon tartar sauce and fries.
Shrimp and Grits
Blackened tiger shrimp sautéed with celery, onion, and red bell pepper. Served on a bed of fluffy, smoked cheddar cheese grits and topped with green onions and smoked cheddar cheese.
Sides
Extras
Chili Buttermilk Dressing- 2oz
Rosemary Bleu Cheese Dressing- 2oz
Tabasco Vinaigrette Dresssing- 2oz
Spicy BBQ Sauce- 2oz
Sweet BBQ Sauce- 2oz
Mustard BBQ Sauce- 2oz
Vinegar BBQ Sauce- 2oz
Spicy BBQ Sauce- 1/2 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Sweet BBQ Sauce- 1/2 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Mustard BBQ Sauce- 1/2 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Vinegar BBQ Sauce- 1/2 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Spicy BBQ Sauce- 1 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Sweet BBQ Sauce- 1 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Mustard BBQ Sauce- 1 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Vinegar BBQ Sauce- 1 PINT PLASTIC CONTAINER
Barrel-Aged Hot Sauce 5oz BOTTLE
Bourbon Barrel-Aged, Homemade Hot Sauce. 5oz bottle. Made from house-smoked chilis: Habañero, Fresno, and jalapeño.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages To Go
By the Pound and a la Carte
Half Slab St. Louis Ribs
Smoked and dry-rubbed baby back pork ribs. Please order in whole number increments.
Full Slab St. Louis Ribs
Smoked and dry-rubbed baby back pork ribs. Please order in whole number increments.
Brisket by the Pound
Smoked and dry-rubbed beef brisket. Please order in whole or half pound increments.
1/2 Smoked Chicken
Dry rubbed and smoked half chickens. Please order whole quantities only.
Whole Smoked Chicken
Smoked and dry-rubbed whole chicken. Please order in whole increments only.
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Smoked and dry-rubbed pulled pork. Please order in whole and half pound increments.
Pulled Chicken by the Pound
Smoked and dry-rubbed pulled chicken. Please order in whole and half pound increments.
Andouille Sausage by the Pound
Smoked Andouille sausage finished on the grill. Please order in whole and half pound increments only. Each pound contains approximately 5 sausages.
Andouille Sausage - Each
Baked Navy Beans - 1 Pint
Baked Navy Beans - 1 Quart
Bleu Cheese Grits - 1 Pint
Bleu Cheese Grits - 1 Quart
Collard Greens - 1 Pint
Collard Greens - 1 Quart
Country Potato Salad - 1 Pint
Country Potato Salad - 1 Quart
Mac and Cheese - 1 Pint
Mac and Cheese - 1 Quart
Tangy Coleslaw - 1 Pint
Tangy Coleslaw - 1 Quart
Pretzel Buns
Potato Buns
Sweet BBQ- PInt
Spicy BBQ- Pint
Mustard BBQ- Pint
Vinegar BBQ- Pint
Sweet BBQ- 1 PINT GLASS BOTTLE
Spicy BBQ- 1 PINT GLASS BOTTLE
Mustard BBQ- 1 PINT GLASS BOTTLE
Vinegar BBQ- 1 PINT GLASS BOTTLE
Beachwood Cans / Bottles
28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS
HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Bourbon BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE ALE AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- 13% ABV Full Malted Jacket is a Scottish-Style "wee heavy" Ale. Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in sturdy American bourbon barrels for one year. Accents of vanilla and toasted oak meld seamlessly with notes of rich toffee and caramel.
Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
Double Gator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE DOUBLE IPA- 9.6% ABV You asked, we answered! We present a double version of beloved IPA, Amalgamator. All our Mosaic Hops Belong to you!
Fizzical Passion Fruit 6-Pack 12oz CANS
HARD SELTZER WITH PASSION FRUIT- 5% ABV The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical Passion Fruit is flavored with natural passion fruit extract.
Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS
JAPANESE-STYLE LAGER- 5.3% ABV Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
Loma Prieta 4-Pack 16oz CANS
GERMAN-STYLE PILSNER- 5.3% ABV Loma Prieta is a traditional German pilsner that's sure to rock you (like a hurricane)! German malts lay a soft, yet nuanced foundation with notes of fresh baked bread. Czech Saaz hops provide a vibrantly floral and spicy hop profile. Brewed with our favorite lager yeast, Loma Prieta has a dry and clean finish.
Mixed IPA: Amalgamator/Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS
Can't decide if you want Amalgamator or Citraholic? We've got you covered with this split 4-pack, so now you don't have to decide! Two (2) 16oz cans of Amalgamator (7.1% ABV) and two (2) 16oz cans Citraholic (7.1% ABV).
Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS
IMPERIAL COFFEE CHOCOLATE PORTER- 9.2% ABV Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.
Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.
Simcoast to Coast 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV 100% Simcoe hops!
Sadie 2022 (Batch 9) 12oz BOTTLE
BARREL AGED DARK ALE- 12.0% ABV Sadie is an expressive dark ale that was carefully aged in bourbon barrels for one year. Rich caramel and vanilla flavors are carefully intertwined with delicate notes of oak and toasted oats.
Beachwood Crowlers
Beachwood Blonde 32oz CROWLER
BLONDE ALE- 5.5% ABV A light and easy-drinking classic American blonde ale! Pairs well with sunshine & smiles!
Freudian Sip 32oz CROWLER
AMBER LAGER- 5.4% ABV Freudian Sip is brewed with toasty Vienna malt & floral German hops. This crisp amber lager is no slip of the palate.
Hef Leppard 32oz CROWLER
BAVARIAN-STYLE HEFEWEIZEN- 5.1% ABV Hef Leppard is a traditional Bavarian-style weizen with its roots in strong German brewing traditions. A base of German wheat, pilsner, and Munich malts, give this beer a soft and wheaty foundation. Fermented with our favorite Bavarian yeast, delicate aromas of clove combine with floral German hops to round out this delicately refreshing beer.
James 32oz CROWLER
AMERICAN BROWN ALE- 6.0% ABV "James" is a soulful and well-hopped American brown ale. A base of American 2-row malt is layered with British caramel and chocolate malts, creating a complex maltiness that leads into a toasted chocolate finish. Chinook, Columbus, Centennial, and Cascade hops provide a citrusy balance, while a silky mouthfeel rounds out the show. Hey! Bronze Award at 2012 San Diego International Beer Competition.
Knucklehead Red 32oz CROWLER
AMERICAN RED ALE- 5.7% ABV An American red ale brewed with American 2-row malt, a hefty helping of British caramel malt, and a smidgen of pale chocolate malt. Knucklehead Red has a great caramel malt profile that's perfectly balanced by Columbus, Centennial, and Cascade hops. Bronze Award at 2012 San Diego International Beer Competition
LBC IPA 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
Melrose 32oz CROWLER
West Coast-Style India Pale Ale A full-blown “West Coast-Style” IPA chocked full of sticky hop resins.
Robusta Rhymes 32oz CROWLER
ROBUST PORTER- 7.0% ABV Get down with this traditional robust porter. Rich flavors of toffee and roast mingle perfectly with English Target and East Kent Golding hops.
So... Smoothie 32oz CROWLER
SMOOTHIE STYLE ALE - 6.5% ABV So... Smoothie is an explosion of fresh strawberries in this massively fruit-infused, luscious ale. Contains Lactose.
Table Saaz 32 oz CROWLER
BIERE DE TABLE- 3.5% ABV Table Saaz is a traditional Belgian-style "table beer" - delicate, crisp, and incredibly refreshing. A special yeast adds a rustic dimension that pairs perfectly with the floral and spicy hops.
Ultrahop 2000 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE INDIA PALE ALE- 7.1% ABV Voice of Resin is a West Coast-Style IPA brewed with Simcoe, Idaho 7 Cryo, and Citra Flowers. Tasting notes of pine, clementine, and a hint of pineapple will verify that your palate has made the sensible choice.
Blendery Bottles
[Orange Muscat] Come in Grape, Your Time is Up 2019 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH ZINFANDEL GRAPES FROM CASTORO CELLARS- 9.6% ABV 'Come in Grape, Your Time is Up' is a seasonal series based around the grape harvest. In fall we collaborate with various wineries to create beers that blur the lines between wine and beer. In this version we partnered up with Castoro Cellars from Paso Robles and used late harvest Zinfandel grapes. We first created a blend of one year old lambic-inspired base beer, then let that beer sit on the whole grapes for 16 weeks to go through a secondary fermentation and flavor extraction. The beer has a beautiful deep purple color with notes of fruit and funk in the nose. Bold tannins from the grape skins and an assertive yet balanced acidity really give this beer qualities similar to a bottle of red wine, while also letting our house character shine through reminding you that you are actually drinking beer.
Blood Orange Meridian 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINOT GRIGIO JUICE, WHITE NECTARINES, AND BLOOD ORANGES.- 8.6% Spritzy carbonation with aromas of orange blossom, honey, apples with undertones of citrus, and raspberry. The palate is crisp with a bright acidity that carries flavors of pear, nectarines, and citrus. The finish is very dry and clean with a slight hint of oak and lingering citrus.
Cactus Coolship 2021 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, KUMQUAT, AND APRICOT- 6.7% ABV Lambic inspired spontaneous base beer 12-16 months old, refermented in oak barrels with a blend of pineapple, kumquat, and Dreamcot apricots.
Careful With That Peach, Eugene 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV A classic in our line up of stone fruit beers ‘Careful with that Peach, Eugene' is made with over 3 lbs per gallon fresh local peaches from both Regier Farms and Sunny Cal Farms. Glorious aromas of juicy ripe fruit gets your mouth watering before you take your first sip. Solid acidity and our house funk partner nice with big flavors of fuzzy peach. Sweet and full bodied with a tart finish, leaving you immediately wanting another sip.
Come In Grape, Your Time is Up GEWURZTRAMINER 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH GEWURZTRAMINER GRAPES- 8.6% ABV This blend has aromas of roses, lychee, apple and light citrus notes that leads into flavors of stone fruit, citrus and pear with a slight minerality. This sparkling wine grape beer has soft acidity, light crisp fruity flavors and a clean, dry finish.
Come In Grape, Your Time is Up MERLOT 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MERLOT GRAPES- 9% ABV This blend has aromas of jammy strawberry, cherry, and soft oak. The flavors are a mirror of the aroma with dark fruits in the forefront and soft oak with light herbaceous notes in the background. This sparkling wine grape beer has pleasant acidity, soft tannins and a dry, fruity finish.
Constancy of Change 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PIXIE MANDARIN AND FIVE SPICE- 6.5% ABV This beer pours a bright gold color with nice carbonation. The aromas are a complex mix of savory and sweet aromatics consisting of candied citrus peel, bay leaf, pine, mint, and brown sugar. The flavor is intense expression of oranges and stone fruit woven together with earthy baking spices with a touch of funk and oak. The beer is medium bodied with a pleasant acidity and an array of textures across the palate; savory, sweet, soft bitterness and tingly sensation from the Szechuan peppercorns. The finish is dry and long lasting with baking spices and citrus lingering
Coolship Chaos - Balaton Cherry 2021 1.5L MAGNUM
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH BALATON CHERRIES- 5.7% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Balaton Cherry 2021 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH BALATON CHERRIES- 5.7% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Elderberries 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH ELDERBERRIES- 6.4% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Pinot Noir Grapes 2021 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINOT NOIR GRAPES- 8% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Raspberry, Blueberry, and Vanilla 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH RASPBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, AND VANILLA- 6.4% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Red Currants 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH RED CURRANTS- 7% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Strawberry 2017 750ml
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH STRAWBERRIES- 6.6% ABV Belgian-style Sour Ale, 100% spontaneously fermented and aged in oak barrels with strawberries.
Cuvee Wallingford 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH PEACHES AND APRICOTS. 3 YEAR BLEND- 6.5% ABV This blend consists of 3 oak barrels between 16 and 39months old. These three barrels were carefully selected from over 60 oak barrels to create an amazing blend perfect for peaches & apricots.
Dia de los Mangos 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MANGO, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Inspired by the unique flavors of Mexican candy, Dia de Los Mangos is a blend of one year old barrels aged on mango and tamarind for 8 weeks and infused with Ancho, Aleppo, Aji Amarillo, Guajillo, and Habanero Chili. Aromatics of chili dominate while mango and funk ethereally float through your olfactory. Tropical fruit flavors follow backed by a solid lactic acidity, finishing spicy while staying pleasantly drinkable. A unique beer to say the least.
Dia de los Pina 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Fresh bright sweet pineapple on the nose layered with citrus and subtle chili notes. The flavor follows the nose with tart pineapple, earthy tamarind, nice acid and finishes dry with light lingering heat.
Funk Yeah 2020 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character. Over an entire week around 100 barrels and several puncheons were tasted through and narrowed down to less than 10. The final beer is a blend of barrels ranging from 15 to 43 months old and 27 months average age. These choice barrels and decisive blending created a beer that has amazing depth, complexity and drinkability. The aroma is deep with funky earthy tones and a slight salinity. On the first sip soft acidity carries the aroma forward with earthy aged hops, slight stone fruit character along with a sense of nuance and age. It finishes dry with a pleasant but slight lingering acidity and a touch of oak.
Funk Yeah 2021 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character. Over an entire week around 100 barrels and several puncheons were tasted through and narrowed down to less than 10. The final beer is a blend of barrels ranging from 15 to 43 months old and 27 months average age. These choice barrels and decisive blending created a beer that has amazing depth, complexity and drinkability. The aroma is deep with funky earthy tones and a slight salinity. On the first sip soft acidity carries the aroma forward with earthy aged hops, slight stone fruit character along with a sense of nuance and age. It finishes dry with a pleasant but slight lingering acidity and a touch of oak.
Funk Yeah Balaton Cherry 2021 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH BALATON CHERRIES- 6.5% ABV The aroma is bright with cherry, stone fruit and earthiness. The flavor is rich with cherry, stone fruit, funk and a light, tart acidity. The finish is dry with lingering cherry and hints of cinnamon with a light touch of oak.
Funk Yeah Lost Time 2021 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH NECTARINES- 6.5% ABV TA blend of 1, 2, 3, 4-year old Lambic-inspired base beer. Bottle & keg conditioned for 10 months. This blend was created with 50% of our 2021 Funk Yeah Blend and two extremely exceptional 4-year old barrels that make up other 50% of the blend. The aroma is rich and deep with beautiful French oak spice, stone fruit and funk. On the palate, flavors of dried apricots and white wine are complimented by citrus peel and funk with a pleasant acidity and round texture. The finish is long and complex with stone fruit, spice and slight minerality lingering on the palate.
Funk Yeah Nectarine 2020 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE w/ NECTARINE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character. Over an entire week around 100 barrels and several puncheons were tasted through and narrowed down to less than 10. The final beer is a blend of barrels ranging from 15 to 43 months old and 27 months average age. These choice barrels and decisive blending created a beer that has amazing depth, complexity and drinkability. The aroma is deep with funky earthy tones and a slight salinity. On the first sip soft acidity carries the aroma forward with earthy aged hops, slight stone fruit character along with a sense of nuance and age.
Funk Yeah Nectarine 2021 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH NECTARINES- 6.5% ABV The aroma spills out of the glass with intense sweet nectarines, subtle funk, and earthiness. On the palate, flavors of juicy nectarine flesh and fuzzy skins take over with subtle funk and salinity softly blended in. The finish is dry, fruity and mouthwatering with sweet nectarines lingering on the palate.
Hive Vibe 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ PEACHES, NECTARINES, & WILDFLOWER HONEY- 7.5% ABV This blend is reminiscent of a great mimosa with flavors of juicy stone fruit, white wine, orange peel, honey, and a crisp, dry finish.
Illuminaire 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS | BLEND OF 1, 2, & 3 YEAR OLD BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV A spontaneous gueuze-inspired blend with peaches, why not!? We’ve had tremendous success with our spontaneous beer program, and this year we were able to blend a batch of three-year spontaneous beer and age it on the best peaches of the season. We held on to the blend for weeks, waiting for the perfect peaches, and the result is an intensely peachy, bright, balanced, and super delicious beer.
Rose Splendor 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH SAUVIGNON BLANC AND PINOT NOIR GRAPES, RASPBERRIES, AND BLUEBERRIES- 8.3% ABV
Solely Masumoto 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together after which we packaged a third of the blend to create Solely Masumoto.
Solely Masumoto Summer Grand Nectarine 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH SUMMER GRAND NECTARINES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together, after which we aged a third of the blend with Masumoto Sumer Grand Nectarines.
Solely Masumoto Sun Crest Peach 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together, after which we aged a third of the blend with Masumoto Sun Crest Peaches.
Strawberry Provence 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH STRAWBERRIES AND HERBS DE PROVENCE- 6.2% Strawberry Provence has quickly become a Blendery favorite! A blend of one year old lambic-inspired base beer, aged on three pounds per gallon of whole frozen strawberries for two months, and a touch of Herbes de Provence added right before packaging. With big jammy strawberry aromas, there's no mistaking what fruit we used in this beer. Sweet, tart, and funky, with slight notes of fresh herbs on the finish that compliments that juicy strawberry character.
The Dream 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH GUAVA, MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, PINEAPPLE, AND STRAWBERRIES- 6.5% ABV The Dream is a beautiful and complex blend of tropical flavors and aromas. We refermented each of the five fruit components on our one year old lambic inspired base separately to carefully bring each component together in delicate balance. Vibrant glowing orange in appearance, massive fruit aromatics literally spill from the glass in waves with each of the fruits flowing into the next. On the palate bright sweet tropical flavors and satisfying acidity is followed by a dry finish and classic Blendery funk.
Umeboshi 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PLUMS AND SEA SALT- 6.5% ABV This beer takes inspiration from Umeboshi which is often translated into English as 'Japanese salt plums'. Distinct bright fruitiness and our house funk dominate the aromatics followed by flavors of juicy plum and melon. Mouth watering acidity is rounded out by the sea salt and finishes dry with a aftertaste reminiscent of sweet tarts.
Umeshiso 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH UME PLUMS, RED SHISO, AND SEA SALT- 6.5% ABV Lambic inspired base beer 12-16 months old refermented in oak barrels with 1lb/gal ume plums, red shiso and sea salt for two months and bottle conditioned for 3-6 months.
We Are Who We Pretend To Be 2020 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS. BLEND OF 1, 2, & 3-YEAR OLD BARRELS- 5.8% ABV This our third three-year blend of spontaneous beer! The 2020 blend consists of nine oak barrels ranging from 16 to 41 months old, with average blend age of 20 months old. Blending this beer each year is one of our favorite things to do and gives us a chance to apply the experience and knowledge accumulated over the last few years and focus it into a single blend. The aroma is complex with earthy funk, earth, hay, apricot, apple and light oak. Flavors of overripe stone fruit, aged hops, funk, slightly salty minerality that is supported by a pleasing acidity balanced by a medium body and touch of bitterness.
Cellared Bottles- LAMBIC
3 Fonteinen 2016/17 Cuvee Armand & Gaston 375mL
3 Fonteinen 2016/17 Oude Geuze 375ml
3 Fonteinen 2016/17 Oude Geuze 750ml
3 Fonteinen 2017/18 Kriek 375ml
LAMBIC WITH CHERRIES- 5.6% ABV Oude Kriek 3 Fonteinen is produced by ripening of cherries (both the flesh and the seeds) in young Lambic. This process takes between 6 to 8 months. After bottling the beer matures for at least 4 months in a warm room where the spontaneous fermentation in the bottle is done.
3 Fonteinen 2017/18 Oude Geuze 750ml
3 Fonteinen 2018 Hommage 750ml
3 Fonteinen Oude Gueuze 2017/18 Magnum 1.5L
Boon 2013 Mariage Parfait Kriek 375ml
Boon 2013 Oude Gueuze 375ml
Mikkeller Oude Gueuze (Boon) 750mL
Timmermans 2010 Oude Gueuze 750mL
Cellared Bottles- ALLAGASH
Cellared Bottles- AVERY
American Sours
Ale Apothecary 2018 Sahalie 750ml
SAHALIE is the flagship brand of The Ale Apothecary, brewed year-round of malted barley & wheat and Goschie Farms Cascade Hops. Hop bitterness and acid produced by our house lactobacillus culture provide the balance to the malt and oak structure of the beer. She spends up to 1 year in our oak barrels during a long, relaxed fermentation prior to a month-long dry-hopping (yes, in oak barrels!). Our sensory experience is a tropical & citrus fruit nose of apricots, pineapple, and orange produced from yeast esters and hop oils. The palate is tart and pithy, combining earthy and herbal undertones that evolve as the beer warms & opens up within your glass.
Ale Apothecary 2019 Carpe Diem Manana 375ml
Wild ale brewed with 2 types of barley malt and wheat. Dry-hopped and bottle conditioned with Oregon wildflower honey.
Allagash Midnight Brett 375ml
Allagash Nancy 375mL
Almanac Valley Hearts Delight 375ml
Avery 2015 Tectum et Elix 12oz
Avery 2016 Expletus 12oz
Avery 2015 Fortuna 12oz
Black Project Mach Limit 750ml
Blackberry Farms Buckwheat Strawberry 375ml
Boulevard Love Child No. 5
Bruery Terreux 2015 Rueuze 750mL
Bruery Terreux 2019 Spontanaheim 750ml
SPONTANEOUS SOUR BLONDE ALE- 5.8% ABV Brewed using traditional Belgian methods of turbid mashing and spontaneous fermentation, with the wild winds of Anaheim imparting unique flavors. After 18-24 months of aging in our Puncheon Pyramid, we tasted and hand-selected our favorite barrels, which were then masterfully blended to taste. Funky, complex, tart, and crisp — made only for our most avid enthusiasts.
Bruery Terreux Tart of Darkness 750mL
Bruery Terreux 2015 Beret 750mL
Bruery Terreux 2015 Gypsy Tart 750mL
Cascade 2014 Apricot 750ml
Cascade 2012 The Vine 750ml
Cascade 2014 Blackcap Raspberry 750mL
Cellador 2017 Roux Zenne 375ml
SOUR ALE- 8.3% ABV Lambic Inspired Wild Ale with Rousanne Grape Pomace.
Crooked Stave 2019 Get the Funk Out 750ml
Crooked Stave 2019 L'Brett d'Or 750ml
Spontaneously fermented in oak barrels, L'Brett d'Or's fermentation is kicked off with the help of the natural wild yeast and bacteria residing around our coolship and native to our brewery. Since our spontaneous beers can only be brewed during the winter months, individual releases involve blending unique barrels to bring out the best of each brewing season. L'Brett d'Or will continue to age with the best of them, gaining in complexity over the years.
Eagle Rock Tarte Noir 375ml
Eagle Rock Yearling 375ml
Evil Twin Justin Blabaer 22oz
Firestone Barrelworks 2016 Bretta Rosé 375ml
SOUR ALE WITH RASPBERRIES- 5.1% Thirty miles north of Barrelworks lies the fertile Santa Maria Valley. Its warm days and cool marine layer-fed evenings allow for a cornucopia of fruits and vegetables to grow in its rich soil. One such offering is fresh locally grown raspberries, which we carefully select for Bretta Rosé. Bretta Weisse, fermented and matured in French oak barrels, serves as the foundation for this gem. Add an abundance of fresh raspberries, allow a secondary wild fermentation and further maturation, and voilà! The result is a crisp effervescent concoction bursting with raspberry perfume and flavor, bracing acidity, underlying funk, and a clean refreshing finish.
Firestone Barrelworks Krieky Bones Batch 5 375mL
Funk Factory Four Winters 750ml
Funk Factory Geuzeria 2019 Framzwart 750ml
Framzwart is a spontaneously fermented beer adhering to the Méthode Tradionnelle standard. It was aged for 18-30 months in used French oak barrels and then re-fermented with over two pounds per gallon of black raspberries for three months.
Garden Path Curious Mix Methods 750ml
Jester King El Cedro 750ml
Jolly Pumpkin Gamma Deluxe 750ml
Jolly Pumpkin La Roja 750ml
Jolly Pumpkin Bam Noire 750ml
Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere 750ml
Logsdon 2018 Spontane Wilde 375ml
Logsdon Seizoen Bretta 2015 750mL
Lost Abbey Carnevale 750mL
Lost Abbey Santo Ron Diego 375mL
Lost Abbey Red Poppy 375mL
Nebraska Apricot Au Poivre 750mL
Perennial Suburban Beverage 750ml
Perennial Artisan Ales 2017 Working Title 750ml
Working title is a Belgian-style pale ale hopped with Crystal and bottle-conditioned with Brettanomyces bruxellensis.
Russian River 2014 Consecration 375ml
Russian River 2015 Consecration 375mL
Russian River 2015 Supplication 375ml
Russian River 2016 Supplication 375ml
Russian River 2016 Temptation 375ml
Russian River 2017 Supplication 375mL
Russian River 2017 Temptation 375ml
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach, CA 90802